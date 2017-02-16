Camp Battles: Los Angeles Angels

With limited resources at his disposal, Angels general manager Billy Eppler did well to plug holes throughout his team’s roster this offseason. The improved depth will not only help his team over the 162-game grind, it will result in some competition this spring.
Here are some notable position battles to keep an eye on.
LEFT FIELD
Cameron Maybin
Age: 30
Bats: R
Contract Status: 1 year, $9MM
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Ben Revere
Age: 29
Bats: L
Contract Status: 1 year, $4MM
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Dustin Ackley
Age: 29
Bats: L
Contract Status: MiLB deal; $2.25MM if he makes the MLB roster
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
On the surface, Maybin should have a strong edge in this battle. Despite missing a good part of the 2016 season due to an assortment of injuries, he slashed .315/.383/.418 with 15 stolen bases in 393 plate appearances for the Tigers. Revere is coming off of an abysmal season with the Nats (.217/260/.300 in 375 plate appearances) in which he deservedly lost his starting job.
However, both players have been around long enough that their track records, as well as spring performance, will play a part in determining who will get the bulk of playing time when the season begins. Maybin has a long history of injuries and subpar offensive seasons. Revere, up until 2016, had been able to compensate for a lack of power and plate discipline with a .303 batting average and 36 stolen bases per season from 2012-2015. It would be tough to keep him out of the lineup if he returns to that form. Defensively, Maybin and Revere each cover a ton of ground and should be well above-average in left field.
Ackley, who signed a Minor League deal this offseason after he was released by the Yankees, is probably the most intriguing player in camp who could conceivably do enough in Spring Training to make a push if both Maybin and Revere struggle terribly. The 2nd overall pick in the 2009 draft, Ackley had an impressive rookie season with the Mariners in 2011, but has been a disappointment since.
Even if manager Mike Scioscia names one as his starter, it’s likely that he’ll look for platoon opportunities and/or go with the “hot hand” during the season, with Maybin and Revere both getting a chance to run away with the job.
Prediction: Maybin
CLOSER
Huston Street
Age: 33
Throws: R
Contract Status: 1 year, $10MM with 2018 club option ($10MM or $1MM buyout)
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Cam Bedrosian
Age: 25
Throws: R
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season
Options remaining: Out of options
Andrew Bailey
Age: 33
Throws: R
Contract Status: 1 year, $1MM
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Considering that Street had been one of the most consistent and reliable relief pitchers in baseball for more than a decade prior to an injury-plagued and ineffective 2016 season, it’s fair to say that he deserves the benefit of the doubt and should remain in the closer role to start the 2017 season.
The emergence of Bedrosian, however, is the likeliest reason why Street will have a much shorter leash than he’s ever had during his career. If not for a blood clot that ended his season two days after taking over as the closer when Street landed on the disabled list in early August, Bedrosian might have already proven that he’s the best man for the job. It won’t be long, though, if he can pick up where he left off (1.56 ERA, 11.4 K/9 in 45 appearances).
Former A’s closer Andrew Bailey also earned his way into the competition by pitching well after the Angels signed him to a Minor League deal in August (11.1 IP, 3 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 8 K). For Bailey to get serious consideration, though, he’d have to give the Angels every indication that he is healthy and back to the form that made him a Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star very early in his career.
Prediction: Street on Opening Day. Bedrosian takes the job from him by June 1st.
STARTING ROTATION (TWO SPOTS)
Tyler Skaggs
Age: 25
Throws: L
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season
Options remaining: 1
Jesse Chavez
Age: 33
Throws: R
Contract Status: 1 year, $5.75MM
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Nate Smith
Age: 25
Throws: L
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’23 season
Options remaining: 3
Alex Meyer
Age: 27
Throws: R
Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season
Options remaining: 1
Bud Norris
Age: 32
Throws: R
Contract Status: MiLB deal; $1.75MM if he makes the MLB roster
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Yusmeiro Petit
Age: 32
Throws: R
Contract Status: MiLB deal; $2.25MM if he makes the MLB roster
Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent
Other candidates: Daniel Wright, Manny Bañuelos, Brooks Pounders
Not only is there a rotation spot that is Skaggs’ to lose, he’s a strong candidate to break out in 2017. In his first season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2014, Skaggs was eased back into action with 10 MLB starts after a late-July promotion. The Angels will still likely proceed with some caution since he only threw a total of 89 innings in 2016. He’ll need to prove in Spring Training that he’s ready to handle a full workload or else he could begin the season in Triple-A.
Chavez’s versatility is a big part of his value, but the Angels did not have the financial freedom to give nearly $6MM to a pitcher who wasn’t going to start or factor into the late-inning mix. He’ll be given every opportunity to win a rotation spot. In 26 starts with the A’s in 2015, he had a 4.37 ERA with 7.6 K/9 in 150.1 innings pitched. The Angels would be ecstatic if he can come close to that production.
Meyer, a former top prospect for the Twins, has battled injuries and control issues throughout his career. He does have an upper-90’s fastball, however, which is why he’s the most intriguing candidate on this list. The bullpen might be his ultimate destination, but the Angels probably aren’t ready to give up on him as a starter just yet. The 6’9″ right-hander only pitched 50.1 innings in 2016, but 12 of his 13 appearances, including all five at the MLB level, were starts.
Smith doesn’t have Meyer’s ceiling, but he has the potential to be a solid back-of-the-rotation starter and he might be ready to step in now. Both he and Meyer are on the 40-man roster, which is why they’ll get a long look this spring.
Like Chavez, Petit is valuable because of his ability to pitch as a swingman. In this case, he’ll be given an opportunity to win a rotation spot, although he’ll have an uphill battle to stand out. His ability to successfully bounce from the bullpen to emergency spot starter might even work against him since he’s an appealing candidate for the pen. Norris isn’t that far removed from being a very good MLB starter, but he’s had a rough go of it over the past two seasons (5.79 ERA in 196 IP between four teams). Regardless, Petit and Norris are veterans who are capable of contributing at some point, even if not right out of the gate.
Prediction: Skaggs and Chavez win spots.
[RELATED: Los Angeles Angels Depth Chart]
Comments
JDGoat
Ooof. Jesse Chavez in a rotation sounds like a bad idea
angels fan
It does sound horrible. I’m hoping somebody steps up and he is forced into the bullpen. I wish they didn’t sign him
thor would look better in red
its either Meyer or Chavez and I don’t know why they gave Chavez all that money for little production
angels fan
I hope it’s Meyer he looked good in his starts for the halos with the exception of the game against the mariners
crazysull
It’s not a bad idea if he is the best option that they got
lesterdnightfly
Good treatment by Jason. I hope this feature will come out for all the teams. Nice work!
Asfan27
3 former A’s pitchers on the Angels I hope they all do well but not against the A’s 😉
Just Another Fan
I don’t think you’ll have to worry about them being good against anyone lol
Just Another Fan
I wouldn’t wish this much lack of depth on any team. If -anyone- gets hurt they are severely screwed. If they avoid injury they might get to .500 but I still think they’re an equal chance of being a 90 loss team.
alt2tab
I think Mike Trout would have to go down with an injury for this team to be in 90 loss territory
pjmcnu
I don’t know. Trout could hit 4 HRs a game, and this staff might not be able to hold it. And it’s not like #1-3 are Maddux, Glavine, and Smoltz in terms of talent or durability.
alt2tab
All indications are that both Richards and Shoemaker is healthy. If Richards can come close to his 2015 production and Shoemaker can repeat or improve upon his 2016 that’s a solid 1-3 with the addition of Skaggs. Plus they have enough depth to make up for injuries or bad performances in the back end of the rotation. I think the primary concern is the bullpen which, outside of Bedrosian, doesn’t look too great.
JDGoat
If they avoid injury they are a playoff team. If any of Richards, shoemaker, or Skaggs gets hurt again, they’re in trouble
Just Another Fan
Love this feature, by the way. Makes spring training more interesting and is handy to have for fantasy too.
Connorsoxfan
Yeah I agree
systemfan3
I love this article. Looking forward to more like this throughout the spring!
wiggysf
1. Not to sound rude, bit I think you meant to put throws instead of bats for all of the sps and cam bedrosian and andrew bailey.
2. Is this going to be happening for all the teams?
Steve Adams
That… is an excellent point. Ha. Yes that’s the goal — these will be coming out for each team! Thanks for the note. Obviously a mistake.
chri
You mean to tell me that Maybin AND Revere won’t get starting jobs and Trout gets benched?
halos101
skaggs is not in a battle. He’s in the rotation. As for the 5th spot, i really hope meyer shows something this spring and earns it. I just feel like starting chavez is being ok with below average
angelsfan4life
It doesn’t matter on the starting rotation. Skaggs will be on the DL by June. Not trying to be mean. But the truth is, he is always hurt.
Tim Salmon rules
Nice article. Great primer for spring training. I thought Ackley might push Cliff Pennington a bit. I also think Valbuena and Cron will be competing for DH at-bats.