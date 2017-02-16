Cardinals Void Contract Of Kendry Flores

The Cardinals have voided their minor league deal with Kendry Flores after the right-hander did not pass his physical, reports Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com (on Twitter). Langosch reported earlier this week that the righty was headed for an MRI after experiencing shoulder discomfort.

Once a well-regarded prospect in the Giants organization, the 25-year-old Flores has seen minimal MLB action over the past two years with the Marlins, posting a 4.02 ERA in his 15 1/3 innings while recording ten strikeouts and seven walks. He has much more experience at Triple-A, with 150 frames of 3.78 ERA ball under his belt, though his peripherals have hardly been overwhelming (7.0 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9).

Though losing Flores is nowhere near the biggest blow the Cards’ pitching staff has endured in the past few days — that nod goes to Alex Reyes, who’ll unfortunately miss the season after Tommy John surgery — he had figured to play a role in the depth situation. With experience as both a starter and reliever, Flores might have been called upon had a need arisen for an arm during the season.