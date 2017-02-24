Camp Battles: San Francisco Giants

While the Giants already had a host of internal options for their few MLB openings, the club brought in a wide range of alternatives to compete for jobs in camp. It’s possible to imagine the team sticking with some old favorites, but the added contenders create some intrigue as the club looks to overtake a powerful Dodgers team in the NL West.

Here are San Francisco’s ongoing camp battles; click here for previous entries in MLBTR’s Camp Battles series.

THIRD BASE/INFIELD BENCH

Eduardo Nunez

Age: 29

Bats: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $4.2MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Conor Gillaspie

Age: 29

Bats: L

Contract Status: 1 year, $1.4MM (second of three seasons of arbitration eligibility)

Options remaining: Out of options

Jae-gyun Hwang

Age: 29

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($1.5MM on active roster)

Options remaining: 3

Kelby Tomlinson

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2021-22 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Orlando Calixte

Age: 25

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Gordon Beckham

Age: 30

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($1.25MM on active roster)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Aaron Hill

Age: 34

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($2MM on active roster)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Jimmy Rollins

Age: 38

Bats: S

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($1MM on active roster)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

A pair of deadline swaps drastically altered the outlook for the Giants at the hot corner — out went Matt Duffy, in came Nunez — and the team has gone on to add a whole host of competitors for time there. Given the commitment to Nunez, and his lack of an obvious alternative position, it seems likely that he’ll earn the lion’s share of the time, but perhaps it’s not etched in stone. Also at stake in this battle is a job as a utility infielder.

Hwang represents the most intriguing alternative. He showed a fantastic blend of power and plate discipline last year, though it came in the hitter-friendly KBO and he had to settle for a minor league deal in his bid to make it in the majors. But if any of these players is a threat to Nunez as a semi-regular at third, it may be the unknown Hwang.

Of course, Hill has shown life in the not-so-distant past, and could also be a real contender with a big spring. Beckham would have quite an uphill climb to lay such a claim himself, though the team thought enough of him in a brief cameo late last year to bring him back on a minors deal. Gillaspie was a surprising postseason hero, and may be a favorite for an Opening Day nod, though he’d likely factor as a platoon candidate at the hot corner.

Rollins may fight with Tomlinson and Calixte for a true utility spot. All are capable of playing shortstop, which doesn’t hold for any of the other players — excepting Nunez, who could conceivably add value as a heavily used multi-position player rather than parking on third base.

Prediction: Nunez holds serve, with Gillaspie seeing time against righties. But I’ll guess Hwang stakes out a roster spot, too, and plays third on occasions when Nunez spells left-handed-hitting middle infielders Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik.

LEFT FIELD/BENCH BAT

Jarrett Parker

Age: 28

Bats: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: Out of options

Mac Williamson

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Gorkys Hernandez

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2021-22 offseason

Options remaining: Out of options

Michael Morse

Age: 34

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Justin Ruggiano

Age: 34

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Kyle Blanks

Age: 30

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Chris Marrero

Age: 28

Bats: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

The Giants have made clear they’d like someone to take the job as a semi-regular in left, which makes this a true battle for an important role — albeit one that could change as the season goes on. Indications are that the out-of-options Parker will battle with Williamson for the job. Both have shown signs of promise in the upper minors and in their brief time in the bigs, though neither has yet been given a full opportunity to sink or swim at the game’s highest level.

While a platoon makes sense at first glance, it’s trickier in practice. Indeed, GM Bobby Evans has strongly suggested that he doesn’t really love the idea of both Parker and Williamson being on the same roster. The former hasn’t shown evidence that he can succeed against lefties, making him a prime candidate to be spelled by a lefty bench bat. But the latter is also better historically against right-handed pitching, meaning he’s not an optimal candidate to do so.

Given the array of veterans assembled here, it seems that San Francisco is giving thought to a few scenarios. If Parker can win the job, as Evans says is his hope, then the club could option Williamson and keep a lefty masher on hand to share time in left and perhaps also spell Brandon Belt at first. Morse and Ruggiano will try to show what they have left this spring, while Blanks will look to get his career on track after a series of injuries, but Marrero could also be a real consideration given that the team targeted him early in the offseason. Any of those players could also conceivably coexist with Williamson, though that would leave just one left-handed-hitting outfielder in Denard Span.

Hernandez, meanwhile, occupies a somewhat different place in the picture. Despite a lack of significant MLB time, he has shown a high-OBP approach in the upper minors. Hernandez could ease the burden on Span in center; he’s also out of options.

Prediction: This is an exceedingly difficult situation to prognosticate, but sometimes you have to go with your gut. I’ll guess that the Giants preserve their control rights and flexibility by handing near-regular duties to Parker, with Williamson optioned back to Triple-A to open the year. Hernandez will be the fourth outfielder, seeing most of his time in center, while one of the four righty bench bat candidates will take a job as well. My guess is Ruggiano, who has actually been rather productive in recent years when healthy and given a MLB opportunity.

ROTATION (ONE SPOT)

Matt Cain

Age: 32

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $20MM (club option for 2018 at $21MM, with $7.5MM buyout; vests with 200 IP if Cain doesn’t end year on DL for elbow/shoulder injury)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Albert Suarez

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: Out of options

Ty Blach

Age: 26

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Clayton Blackburn

Age: 24

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Chris Stratton

Age: 26

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

This certainly appears to be Cain’s job to lose; barring injury, it’s difficult to imagine he won’t get another shot at rediscovering his form. Given his salary and history with the organization, he’ll have every chance of proving that he’s back to health — and that his last two seasons (combined 5.70 ERA over 150 frames) aren’t a reflection of his true talent going forward.

While there’s limited opportunity for other hurlers to snatch the job based solely on their performances in camp, there are contenders. Suarez is perhaps a swingman option after giving the Giants 84 serviceable frames in 2016. Blach had a nice debut last year, though it was brief and he doesn’t carry overwhelming minor-league numbers. Much the same holds true of Stratton. Meanwhile, Blackburn has shown signs of greater upside, though he managed only a 4.36 ERA with 6.7 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 in his repeat of Triple-A last year.

Looking somewhat further down the line, Tyler Beede headlines the team’s prospect pool in the rotation department, and he could soon be ready after strong year at Double-A in 2016.

Prediction: Cain gets the job out of camp, but could be pressured relatively early in the season.

BULLPEN (THREE or FOUR SPOTS)

Cory Gearrin

Age: 30

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $1.05MM (two remaining years of arbitration eligibility)

Options remaining: Out of options

George Kontos

Age: 31

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $1.75MM (two remaining years of arbitration eligibility)

Options remaining: Out of options

Steven Okert

Age: 24

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 2

Josh Osich

Age: 28

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; cannot become free agent until at least the 2022-23 offseason

Options remaining: 3

David Hernandez

Age: 31

Throws: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($1.5MM on active roster)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Matt Reynolds

Age: 32

Throws: L

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Bryan Morris

Age: 29

Throws: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract ($1.25MM on active roster)

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Neil Ramirez

Age: 27

Throws: R

Contract Status: Minor-league contract (terms unreported)

Options remaining: 1

The wild card here is the health of lefty Will Smith, who has been slowed early. Any setback could not only open up another job (at least temporarily), but lock up Okert’s already strong hold on an Opening Day roster spot.

While he only threw 14 MLB frames in his debut last year, Okert recorded a strikeout per inning and also racked up sixty punchouts to go with just 11 walks in his 47 1/3 Triple-A frames. Osich was a similar story entering camp last year, but struggled badly in his sophomore campaign (4.71 ERA, 6.2 K/9, 4.7 BB/9 in 36 1/3 innings) and seems destined for a reboot. The other lefty, Reynolds, has an outside shot at factoring in despite his lack of recent contributions in the majors, though perhaps that’s mostly plausible in the event that Smith is shelved.

On the righty side of the equation, Gearrin and Kontos seem to have the inside track. Gearrin bounced back from two injury-limited seasons to post a 4.28 ERA, though it came along with a solid 8.4 K/9 and 2.6 BB/9. Kontos, meanwhile, has produced outstanding results in recent years (2.49 ERA in 159 innings); while he has averaged only 6.0 K/9 against 2.4 BB/9, he has managed to suppress the runs by generating lots of weak contact (.260 lifetime BABIP).

Those pitchers could be challenged, though, and it’s worth bearing in mind their arb deals aren’t guaranteed (so far as has been reported, at least). Hernandez is fresh off of an uneven year in which he landed with a 3.84 ERA over 72 2/3 innings; while he coughed up four free passes per nine, he also racked up 9.9 K/9 and showed he was healthy. Morris and Ramirez have more to prove, given their health situations, but have big arms and have had success in the majors in the past.

The above-noted Suarez (if not one of the optionable rotation candidates) could also factor here if the Giants elect to keep a long man — and especially if they choose to forego an extra position player on the bench. Dan Slania is another name to consider, perhaps; he showed well in the upper minors last year and could surprise in camp.

Prediction: I’ll go with a somewhat conventional outlook here, predicting that Gearrin and Kontos keep their jobs and are joined by Okert. Just to mix things up, though, I’ll also guess that Smith is unable to start the year in the majors, opening the door to the team preventing Hernandez from opting out by placing him on the active roster.