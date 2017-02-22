Camp Battles: Seattle Mariners

Ever-active Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto has surrounded his team’s core with a bevy of platoon players and optionable arms this winter. Though only three areas appear ripe for real competition, there are a variety of configurations and playing-time arrangements that remain possible.

Here are Seattle’s ongoing camp battles; click here for previous entries in MLBTR’s Camp Battles series.

FIRST BASE

Dan Vogelbach

Age: 24

Bats: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Danny Valencia

Age: 32

Bats: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $5.5MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

D.J. Peterson

Age: 25

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season

Options remaining: 3

It’s all but certain that Vogelbach and Valencia will combine to make up a first base duo to open the 2017 season. (Can someone craft a nickname for that combo?) But the precise mix of playing time is still in the air as camp gets underway.

The youthful Vogelbach, acquired in the deal that sent Mike Montgomery to the Cubs, has only seen 13 MLB plate appearances. But he raked last year at Triple-A, posting an outstanding .292/.417/.505 batting line over 563 plate appearances with 23 long balls and an impressive 97 walks to go with his 101 strikeouts. Beyond proving that he can translate that to the majors, Vogelbach will need to polish his glovework at first.

While Seattle surely hopes that Vogelbach hits enough to push Valencia into a reduced role — the veteran is also capable of playing third base and the corner outfield — there’s reason to believe that the 32-year-old could take over primary duties himself. Since the start of the 2013 season, Valencia owns a productive .284/.334/.464 slash in 1,349 trips to the plate. Of course, he has also posted rather dramatic splits over his career, with a robust .873 OPS against lefties and a less-than-impressive .682 mark when hitting without the platoon advantage.

Peterson, who just turned 25, would be a surprise on the Opening Day roster — barring injury, at least — but perhaps there’s some room for him to impress enough to pressure the V&V tandem. He has, after all, been rated as a top-100 prospect in the past. And he bounced back from a woeful 2015 season, producing at a solid .264/.327/.455 clip in the upper minors last year.

Prediction: This situation seems destined to result in a platoon, with Vogelbach perhaps given a shot to face most of the righties and Valencia appearing against opposing southpaws.

CORNER OUTFIELD

Jarrod Dyson

Age: 32

Bats: L

Contract Status: 1 year, $2.8MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Mitch Haniger

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 3

Guillermo Heredia

Age: 26

Bats: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Ben Gamel

Age: 24

Bats: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

As with the situation at first, there are plenty of platoon options here. While Shawn O’Malley and Taylor Motter could factor into things, those two players appear more likely to battle for an infield-focused utility job. It’s mostly a four-horse race for the two corner outfield jobs flanking center fielder Leonys Martin — though basically any of this group of players could also see time in center as well.

The M’s are clearly excited about this defensively proficient group of players, but all have something to prove at the plate. Only Dyson is a clear certainty for a roster spot; the veteran was acquired for talented righty Nate Karns and can’t be optioned. His track record of outstanding glovework, excellent baserunning, and good-enough productivity at the plate also perhaps give him the best shot at earning near-regular time, though he has typically been used as a platoon player in the past and has long struggled against left-handed pitching.

The other three primary competitors will be duking it out for playing time, with Haniger perhaps having the inside track on duties in right field. Though he didn’t hit much in a 34-game MLB stint last year, the right-handed hitter laid waste to the upper minors, posting a .321/.419/.581 batting line and swatting a surprising 25 long balls in his 548 plate appearances.

While the M’s would no doubt love to carry both Heredia and Gamel, doing so would mean leaving behind an extra arm. And the optionable players can always be pulled back up as needed. Neither impressed in the majors last year, but both delivered strong on-base numbers in the upper minors. Which gets the first crack at MLB time this year may depend not only upon their respective performances this spring, but also the organization’s views on their potential platoon mates. Even the above-described first base battle could play into things; if Vogelbach secures regular time at first, that would leave Valencia available to provide righty pop in the corner outfield.

Prediction: Dyson seems likely to receive the bulk of the time in left, but right field seems wide open. On the one hand, platooning Haniger and Gamel could hold appeal. On the other, that would leave the M’s with three left-handed-hitting outfielders, perhaps opening the door for Heredia to make the roster with Gamel heading to Triple-A for further seasoning.

BULLPEN (THREE SPOTS)

Casey Fien

Age: 33

Throws: R

Contract Status: 1 year, $1.1MM

Options remaining: Can’t be optioned without consent

Dan Altavilla

Age: 24

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 3

Chris Heston

Age: 28

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 1

Ariel Miranda

Age: 28

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Tony Zych

Age: 26

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’21 season

Options remaining: 2

Shae Simmons

Age: 26

Throws: R

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’20 season

Options remaining: 2

Paul Fry

Age: 24

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 or ’23 season

Options remaining: 3

James Pazos

Age: 25

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Zac Curtis

Age: 24

Throws: L

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration; projected to become a free agent after ’22 season

Options remaining: 2

Other Candidates (non-roster invitees): Christian Bergman, Jonathan Aro, Jean Machi, Nick Hagadone, Dean Kiekhefer, Ryan Weber, Pat Venditte

With Steve Cishek only just beginning to throw, there’s added competition for a bullpen that has plenty of interesting candidates in camp. All of the 40-man members listed above, excepting Fry, saw MLB time last year. But only Fien, who signed a major league deal, seems to be all but presumed as a member of the Opening Day relief corps. And perhaps he’s not completely assured of a spot, meaning as many as three jobs are up for grabs this spring.

Altavilla, too, has a largely unassailable case for a role. After all, he allowed just a single earned run and racked up a 10:1 K/BB ratio in his 12 1/3 debut MLB frames last year. Still, he only worked to the Double-A level previously, and had never before impressed to the extent he did in 2016, so he doesn’t enter camp with a stranglehold on a job.

You could probably argue that Zych, too, deserves a presumption in favor of a spot, but he is still working back from a shoulder procedure. Related issues perhaps contributed to his skyrocketing walk rate last year. Zych may require a DL stint to open the year, and may spend some rehab time ensuring he’s fully back on track before rejoining the major league ranks. Simmons has also shown plenty of promise combined with injury woes. He has drawn the praise of GM Jerry Dipoto and could well earn a job.

Heston and Miranda, meanwhile, might conceivably fight to become the Mariners’ long relief man and spot starter. The latter could also conceivably play a role as a second lefty to join Marc Rzepczynski. If the team is determined to have another southpaw to rely upon, though, that could create opportunities for any of Fry, Pazos, or Curtis — not to mention non-roster options such as Hagadone, Kiekhefer, or even Brad Mills. (And who can forget the unique switch-pitcher, Pat Venditte, who’s back in Seattle camp?)

There are some non-roster contenders on the right-handed side of the equation, too. Bergman, the recently outrighted Aro, and the veteran Machi are also on hand, though none seem particularly likely to crack the roster. With so many arms on the 40-man, the M’s may feel okay about exposing one to waivers if another pitcher shows better in camp; alternatively, the organization could try to stash as many players as possible to maintain loads of depth entering the season.

Prediction: Fien and Altavilla look like strong bets here. Jason Martinez of MLBTR and Roster Resource currently likes Heston to join them. My own inclination, though, is that the organization will prefer another lefty — predicting which one seems a fool’s errand, though Miranda could also handle a swingman function — unless Simmons has such an overwhelming camp that he can’t be held down.