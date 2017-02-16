Rays, Tommy Hunter Agree To Minor League Deal

9:41am: The two sides have an agreement in place, reports SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo (on Twitter).
9:28am: The Rays are closing in on a minor league contract with right-handed reliever Tommy Hunter, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times (on Twitter). An agreement with the Moye Sports Associates client could be finalized today, he adds.
The 30-year-old Hunter, long a member of the division-rival Orioles’ bullpen, split last season between Cleveland and Baltimore, pitching to a combined 3.18 ERA with 6.1 K/9, 2.1 BB/9 and a 49.5 percent ground-ball rate. Hunter opened the 2016 season on the shelf due to offseason surgery to repair a sports hernia, and he also missed a stretch of time this past summer after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his back in a fall at his home during the 2016 All-Star break.
Over the past four seasons, Hunter has worked to a collective 3.24 ERA and averaged 6.8 strikeouts against 1.8 walks per nine innings across 241 1/3 frames with the Orioles, Indians and Cubs. He’d bring another experienced right-handed arm to a crowded Tampa Bay bullpen mix. Currently, the Rays are set to deploy Alex Colome, Brad Boxberger, Danny Farquhar, Shawn Tolleson and Erasmo Ramirez as right-handed options out of the ’pen, with Xavier Cedeno lined up as the team’s primary left-handed option.
Comments
Phillies2017
Minor League Deal?! Thats shocking!
baseballjunkie68
Not really he’s still out there during spring training he paniced. He had a good shot at making the team.
ducksnort69
This is a good signing. No risk. Let him be the Roogy.
kc38
What a brilliant move. Still upgrading bullpen without having to spend much unlike some people on the other forum saying we need to spend big money this proves we don’t. Also Rays internally looking at knuckleballing Wilson
ducksnort69
You like conflating. I get that. Again, if Weiters is 10 million, for a small market team with cheap ownership, that money could easily be spent better by adding several players at various needs than doubling down on a good but flawed Weiters.
kc38
Where else do we need help. We have so much depth it’s not even funny. Where else do we need help please break down where else 10 mil could go and if it’s justified to fill that more than curt casali being our everyday Catcher
ducksnort69
1: replace Nick Franklin with a lefty masher (besides Weeks)
2: more bullpen options, the pen was a disaster and Cash is terrible at managing one
3: DH, Alvarez is a big upgrade vs righties
ducksnort69
Take off the homer glasses for a second. Rays have been awful for 3 seasons and apart from hoping for bounce backs and returns from injury, they are worse than last year.
kc38
Okay and who do you suggest is available for all those needs? And how is that gonna equal 5-10 million dollars? And by the way say besides weeks but his numbers are above average against lefties so I’m not too sure what the deal is there. We got a guy on a minor league deal who is filling a need for us but that’s not good enough because we didn’t give him the title of a major league deal with hefty price. Still has good value
kc38
We do not need any more lefties we have too many as it is.
Just Another Fan
Rays about to swoop in on all the rest of the FA’s – this is a smart move, I wish Oakland was doing it but they seem determined to not be interesting this offseason.
markb
The Rays didn’t want to sign them it was just their turn