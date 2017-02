The Diamondbacks have signed left-hander Jorge De La Rosa to a minor league contract, reports Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. De La Rosa, who will compete for a bullpen spot, will earn $2.25MM if he cracks the Diamondbacks’ roster. The TWC Sports client could make another $600K in relief incentives and, if he ends up in the D-backs’ rotation, $1MM in starter incentives (Twitter links).