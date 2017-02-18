Minor MLB Transactions: 2/18/17

Here are today’s minor moves from throughout the game.
- The Red Sox have announced that they’ve purchased the contract of righty Hector Velazquez from the Piratas de Campeche in the Mexican League. The deal will be official once a physical is completed. The 28-year-old pitched well over the winter for the Mayos de Navojoa in the Mexican Pacific Winter League, with a 2.32 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings. He also fared well in the regular season for the Acereros de Monclova, with a 2.47 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 1.1 BB/9 over 131 1/3 innings. He has spent his entire career in Mexico to this point.
- The Orioles have announced that they’ve signed outfielder Craig Gentry to a minor-league deal with a big-league Spring Training invite. Once somewhat of a sabermetric darling for his outstanding outfield defense and on-base ability, the 33-year-old Gentry has fallen on hard times in recent seasons. Last year, he played only briefly for the Angels before landing on the DL with a right lumbar spine strain and ultimately being released. For his eight-year big-league career, he has a .261/.335/.333 line, including just .222/.290/.263 in 353 plate appearances over the last three seasons.
