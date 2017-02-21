MLB Could Implement Rule Changes In 2018

Major League Baseball proposed some notable rule changes to the MLBPA earlier this month, but none of those will take effect in 2017, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday. A frustrated Manfred explained to various reporters, including Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, that the union’s “lack of cooperation” will prevent the adjustments from coming to fruition this year (Twitter link).
Manfred, who cited the need to improve “pace and action” of games, revealed that the league and the union discussed implementing a pitch clock, introducing automatic intentional walks, changing the strike zone and cutting down on mound visits (Twitter link via Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan). Placing a runner on second base during major league games which go to extra innings didn’t come up, and nor will it, as Manfred said that rule’s only use will be in “developmental leagues” (Twitter link via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register).
While it will be business as usual with big league rules this year, that won’t be the case in 2018. Surprisingly, Manfred indicated that the new collective bargaining agreement will enable owners to make unilateral changes beginning next year, which they intend to do (Twitter link via Shaikin). Even though the owners and the union agreed to the CBA back in December, MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said it’s not yet official. However, the sides are “in the process” of finalizing it and “everything has been agreed to with respect to the big moving pieces” (via Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald).
After touching on potential rule changes, Manfred mentioned a desire for each franchise to have a “major league-quality stadium” and opined that the Diamondbacks’ 19-year-old facility, Chase Field, “needs work” (via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, on Twitter).
“It’s absolutely clear from the material that has been made available to me there are serious maintenance needs that need to be met with respect to the stadium,” he continued. “Unfortunately, they have not been able to reach a consensual agreement on how that was going to happen.”
The Diamondbacks’ goal to land a new stadium came to the fore nearly a year ago, and the team brought a lawsuit against Maricopa County, which owns Chase Field, last month. While there’s no indication the D-backs plan to leave Arizona, Manfred did note that the league might eventually consider placing a team in Las Vegas, saying that “it could be a viable market” (Twitter link via Passan). He also brushed off the notion that the city’s status as the gambling capital of the United States would be a deterrent.
SamFuldsFive
Extra Innings Home Run Derby, yeah! wooo! who wants watch sports for a few hours? speed that boring stuff up!
halos101
that press conference was intense. He was not happy
lowtalker1
The problem isn’t the pace of the game it’s all those dang commercials. But, that’s how they get their dang money, so that won’t be changing.
24TheKid
That’s what everyone keeps saying but one of the reasons there are commercials is because the the players are warming up in between innings. So instead of watching them throw the ball around we watch some ads.
TheGreatTwigog
I hope they actually do polling before assuming what fans want. I don’t know anyone, even casual fans who want runners on base in extra innings or even a pitch clock.
wvpirate
Totally agree. Keep the integrity of the game.
lowtalker1
Lol.. might as well let the sub .500 teams get a runner on
The over .500 start with 2 strikes per batter
Hahah
Dumb idea just like mine
JDGoat
Pitch clock is necessary with some guys. I’m pretty sure Joel Peraltas average inning time was around 30 minutes when he pitched a whole inning
Wolf Chan
the dodgers would suffer big time with a pitch clock – and limiting mound visits, I swear they add like a half an hour to 45min a game on those 2 things alone..
Wolf Chan
I would rather see a cap on extra innings and allowing ties – there 162 games so it should shake out winning records regardless of the ties and worse case scenario it allows for more playoff games, though when I say cap on innings I am thinking like 13 or so – not like 10 – the problem with games that go over the 12 inning mark is that it usually kills a team’s momentum regardless of a win or loss over the next week or two.
jorleeduf
No body has ever has ever complained about the pace, why is the MLB trying to fix something that doesn’t need fixing?
halos101
i don’t have a problem with the pace. But it is a fact that young people do and think baseball is boring because of it
B-Strong
Its not just young people. Plenty of older people think its boring too, but find something else interesting like golf, tennis, soccer, or nascar. Its because theyre casual fans, and thats fine, but when they dictate what happens to the future of the game its not.
Kayrall
The only people that I know that think it’s boring don’t actually understand fundamental aspects of the game such as being ‘safe while on base’ or ‘4 balls and you are free to walk to 1st base’ etc.
We have a year to muster public awareness in favor of ousting him as commissioner. Let’s do this!
JKurk22
I couldn’t agree more! As a true lover of baseball I hate the idea of this pace of play crap. I hate when games end. I still refer to extra innings as free baseball. I love the game and I like many other who truly love the game have no problem with the game taking the time it does.
Wolf Chan
that’s why we need ELB Extreme baseball!!!! 5 innings, bring the walls in to 150 feet! balls are all solid rubber and the bats are alluminum! bases are no longer 90 feet apart – 50 feet apart! contact encouraged and everyone wears helmets and padsand are on skateboards!! also played indoors and no homeruns or fouls- a ball off the wall is a ball in play!
Reflect
What? Lots of people complain about pace. There’s definitely a pace problem. Baseball is a slow game naturally but over the past few decades lots of things have made it slower that need to be fixed, like batters preening themselves between pitches, and 20 team huddles at the mound per game.
babyk79
Agreed, and as papa Manfred opines it’s not the time it’s the lack of action or crispness, I remember when they cut done on commercial break time and bullpen change time in 2015 and the change was tangible it felt quicker even though it wasn’t, 2016 seemed like a step back, the strike zone to me would be the most relevant/necessary change they could inflict
stl_cards16
They just need to enforce the rules that are already in place.
lesterdnightfly
1) Mighty Manfred is beginning to sound like Jolly Roger Goodell.
2) If the union did agree to let the owners have the unilateral ability to change rules, the union did a poor job on this CBA.
JDGoat
Change is necessary though.
Yankees1991
If you don’t like the classic style of the game the don’t watch it….baseball lifers don’t take issue with watching a 4 hour baseball game. Replay should be used only for fair and foul calls. Not on the bases. Armando Gallaraga lost a perfect game on a bad call…as devastating as that is, it’s part of the game of baseball. Umpires are humans and they make mistakes. I’m sorry, but the human element has been taken out of the game enough already. Let the game happen as it was supposed to be played.
bosox90
Well that’s exactly the issue, in the eyes of most of the owners. People are doing just that, not watching. I don’t think the owners are heartless pigs that don’t care about the game of baseball, because there are a lot of owners very passionate about seeing their team succeed. However, it’s safe to say they are all very easily swayed to choose in favor of something that will bring in more viewership, and thus more revenue, despite what the true fans may feel.
Pads Fans
Revenue is at an all time high. Attendance is up 10 million since the 1990’s. Attendance among 18-30 year olds is at a record percentage today. The game has never been healthier. Why make drastic rule changes?
babyk79
It’s the reality of capitalism, the invisible hand of the consumer will guide the market, if the ppl want something they vote with their dollars
marcogogo
Being a Detroit native myself and actually watching that game I can say I support the replay, but how long it takes to decide for mangers to challenge is ridiculous.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
What exactly made Tony Clark qualified for the job he holds? Switch hitting?
I’ve seen no evidence he knows what he is doing. The players got fleeced in this latest CBA. And it’s unclear what he’s gaining with this move.
22222pete
Especially as it seems he also gave MLB the right to make unilateral changes starting next year. I think he is a MLB agent. In any event the union has been coopted as it seems not to be representing the players very well
forwhomjoshbelltolls
They opposed a sensible international draft and in order to avoid it agreed to a $5M per team hard cap on ALL international signings. The first pick in the Intl. Draft would have probably made $5M himself. This was a huge loss for the players.
The 50% penalty on the luxury tax will act as a de facto salary cap. Even the big spenders changed their behavior in anticipation of this. Huge loss for the players.
And yes, it seems he gave Manfred the power to do whatever he wants as long as he waits one year. Huge loss for the players.
As a guy who roots for a small market team, I’m glad for these losses, but….the players might want to take a look at Clark.
Ace of Spades
Baseball is thriving though. I miss selig, stop trying to make changes to the game that Doesn’t need changing manfred!! They assume fans want this bs
lesterdnightfly
You miss Bud “All-Star game determines World Series host” Selig because he didn’t make changes to the game?
I miss Bart Giamatti and Fay Vincent.
Bill Smith
Shots fired by the Commish. Looks like MLB & the Dbacks are playing hardball Maricopa County. Next stop Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Stadium.
BillyBartyBaseball
Put a runner on 2nd to start the 10th inning. What’s next? Putting the ball on the tee in the 11th?
corndaddy03
They will not gain one fan from these stupid changes.
marcogogo
Here’s the problem, simply fixing the pace won’t automatically make a wave of people love the game. If you don’t like the sport you don’t like it. Saving an extra few minutes isn’t going to help. The only think you can do by implementing these drastic rule changes is drive the fans you already have away.
Reflect
But that’s not actually true? Improvements do bring more fans. Look at how much more popular hockey is after restructuring.
markb
Starting with a runner on second base in extra innings is pure little leage. Say it ain’t so!
22222pete
Limiting mound visits is a good idea. One of my own ideas!
Kayrall
When the Instant Replay system was introduced, we were all assured that it would be ‘Instant’ because a team of guys would have the call ready in an office in New York. These things drag out more than anything. If they can somehow reclaim that ‘Instant’ magic, they could reduce game time drastically. Those umpires should not be wearing that headset for more than 30 seconds.
I am not advocating for eliminating IR (I am an advocate for its entirety) but simply making the widely imperfect, NEW system more efficient.
gamemusic3
Owner unilateralism would be insane. It would result in a ton of idiotic theorycrafted chases of the always desirable ‘imagined market’ that does not like the game and will not. Corporations in the entertainment industry frequently ignore their niche and chase the leader despite the fact the imagined market already has that leader and will not switch to a bastardized wannabe.
jdodson1822
The pace of the game is dictated by the philosophy of hitting/pitching. Hitters are taught to work counts and get on base. Guys are lauded for their high OPB, which is a product of taking pitches and drawing walks. Pitchers make their money on high K totals at the end of the year. Pitchers aren’t getting paid to just get guys out, they are getting paid to strike guys out. I drives me crazy when a pitcher is ahead 0-2 and then tries to strike the batter out with the next 3 pitches instead of just trying to get him out (ground ball or pop up) with a good pitch. If they want to speed up the game there needs to be a higher value on putting the ball in play, but we all know that won’t happen.