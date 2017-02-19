MLBTR Originals

The past week’s original content from the MLBTR staff:

MLBTR contributor Brett Ballantini (links here) had an extensive discussion with White Sox general manager Rick Hahn regarding the franchise’s decision to rebuild, its decline after a hot start in 2016 and the choice to replace former manager Robin Ventura with Rick Renteria, among other topics. Hahn also shared the rather amusing story of where he was when he found out about Chris Sale ’s uniform-related tantrum last July.

This year's Camp Battles series kicked off with the Angels and Rockies (Jason Martinez covered the former, Jeff Todd the latter). Left field, closer and two starting rotation spots could be up for grab for the Halos. The Rockies, meanwhile, will stage competitions for catcher, closer and a place in their rotation.