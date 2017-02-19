Orioles Acquire Vidal Nuno

5:03PM: The trade is official, as per a Dodgers press release.
4:23PM: The Orioles are close to acquiring left-hander Vidal Nuno from the Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Ryan Moseley, reports Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun.
If Baltimore does acquire Nuno, it would be the second trade involving the 29-year-old in the past three-plus months. The Dodgers previously sent catcher Carlos Ruiz to the Mariners in November for Nuno, who has three years of club control remaining and will make a paltry $1.125MM in 2017. The swingman would provide the Orioles someone with extensive experience as both a starter and reliever – something they lost when Vance Worley departed in free agency – and perhaps push out-of-options southpaw T.J. McFarland off their roster.
In stints with the Yankees, Diamondbacks and M’s, the soft-tossing Nuno has combined for 126 appearances (42 starts) of 4.02 ERA pitching with 7.38 K/9 against 2.32 BB/9. He has been particularly tough on left-handed hitters, having held them to a .217/.285/.356 line, while righties have slashed .270/.320/.479. Nuno’s currently coming off a two-year stretch in which he recorded a 3.66 ERA, 8.05 K/9 and 2.01 BB/9 over 147 2/3 innings, though he generated ground balls at just a 39.7 percent clip.
The Orioles will have to create 40-man roster space for Nuno, Encina notes, while Ken Gurnick of MLB.com tweets that dealing the pitcher will enable the Dodgers to open up a spot for newly signed outfielder Franklin Gutierrez. They’ll also pick up the 22-year-old Moseley, whom the Orioles selected in the eighth round of last June’s draft. Moseley disappointed in 2016 at Texas Tech, per Baseball America (subscription required/recommended), which lists a “power-reliever future” as the best-case scenario for the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder. Moseley debuted professionally at the High-A level last year and registered a 3.20 ERA, 8.24 K/9 and 4.12 BB/9 in 19 2/3 innings.
For real though – a controllable lefty reliever who’s already put up one productive season and under control for another 3 years? Typical Duquette move, I’ll take it.
ethan
that’s ridiculous. He can’t even Pitch anymore.
crazy Jawa
The most recent picture available of him is when he was with Seattle and not dodgers. Is that a bad sign?
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Well he was traded this offseason so he’s not going to have a Dodger picture lol.
crazy Jawa
Never mind he was with Seattle 3 months ago.
ck22
He’s never pitched for the Dodgers. Got him right after the season ended
dodgerfan711
I saw an interview of him and he seemed pretty excited to be a dodger. Well that sure was short lived
dodgerfan711
Just saw the guy BAL is sending was drafted last year. Nice return for someone who is being traded just to clear roster space
nysoxsam
He was an 8th round draft choice. While he could certainly surprise, perspective wise it’s like a waiver wire pickup.
dwilson10
Seems like a decent pickup. A very serviceable pitcher that could make a good long relief.
ucalex
He was horrible for the Yankees, Mariners and Dbacks. I can’t see him being any better in Baltimore.
LADreamin
Can we get a scouting report on Ryan Mosley? Pitcher with good stuff in High A?