Royals Discussing Extension With Eric Hosmer; No Talks With Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas

The Royals are discussing a contract extension with first baseman Eric Hosmer’s representatives, FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports. Hosmer has set Opening Day as the deadline for negotiations, as he doesn’t want ongoing talks to distract him during the season. Should the two sides not reach an agreement by the Royals’ first game, Hosmer will test free agency after the season, though he did say he wants to remain in Kansas City.
“We are talking about certain extensions, stuff like that. But the way I see it right now, I just want to make it that far [to free agency]. And if I do make it that far without signing anything, I feel like I deserve that right to see what’s out on the market,” Hosmer said. “It’s not cutting this place out completely. It’s earning the right to see what else is out there, seeing my options, seeing what would be the best possible situation for me.”
Hosmer is far from the only Royals star scheduled to hit the open market next winter, though he appears to be the only one thus far contacted by the team about an extension. Lorenzo Cain and Mike Moustakas both tell Rosenthal that they haven’t been in talks about a new deal. (It can be inferred that Alcides Escobar, another pending free agent, also hasn’t been in negotiations with the club. Escobar was described by Rosenthal as “less of a priority” than the other three, given how Raul Mondesi Jr. could step in as Kansas City’s shortstop of the future.) Since Spring Training has just begun, of course, it stands to reason that Royals GM Dayton Moore will at least touch base with these players about potentially remaining in K.C. beyond the 2017 campaign.
It could be that Hosmer drew the early attention from the Royals because his potential extension could be the most complicated. The club expects Hosmer and agent Scott Boras to seek a ten-year deal, owing to both Hosmer’s young age (he is entering his age-27 season), the number of big-market teams that could be looking for first base help next winter.
Most players prefer to avoid having extension talks drag into the season, and in Hosmer’s case, he has some extra financial security — he has already earned $29.75MM through his four seasons of arbitration eligibility as a Super Two player, including a two-year extension and a $12.25MM deal for 2017 to avoid arbitration.
It should also be noted that Hosmer could use another full year to really establish himself as a player worthy of a mega-deal, as the first baseman has been rather inconsistent over his first six seasons. Hosmer posted fWARs of 3.2 in 2013 and 3.4 in the Royals’ championship season of 2015, though he sandwiched those strong years in between three years of (according to the fWAR calculation) not even replacement-level play. Hosmer posted a -1.7 fWAR in 2012, 0.0 in 2014 and -0.2 last season, when he hit .266/.328/.433 with 25 homers over 667 plate appearances. Despite that seemingly good slash line, Hosmer was barely above average in terms of runs created (101 wRC+) and he was rated as a below-average baserunner and defender. After mostly good grades in terms of Defensive Runs Saved and UZR/150 in the previous three years, Hosmer’s first base work took a tumble as per those two metrics in 2016 (minus-6 DRS, -6.1 UZR/150). Hosmer’s contact rate also declined last year, while he posted a career-worst 19.8% strikeout rate.
With so many key free agents, the coming offseason has been seen as a turning point for a Royals team that is trying to remain competitive while remaining fiscally responsible. This winter, Kansas City has dealt two pending free agents in Wade Davis and Jarrod Dyson while extending another (Danny Duffy). While the odds of re-signing everyone is next to impossible, Duffy’s extension would imply that K.C. also isn’t going to let everyone walk and go into a full rebuild, though one or two of the free agents could be moved at the trade deadline if the Royals aren’t in contention for a playoff berth.
Comments
SamFuldsFive
10 year deal? lmao, gtfo with that nonsense.
OCTraveler
Hoping Moustakas hits free agency … Would love to see the Dodgers go after him to replace an aging Turner and provide Moustakas with an opportunity to play in front of family and friends in SoCal
pjmcnu
Didn’t Turner just sign like a 4 or 5 year deal?
mcdusty31
The Dodgers just inked JT to a 4 year deal so I don’t really see that happening, maybe the Halos
pjmcnu
I wouldn’t want him as my 1B for 2 years, let alone 10. And I’m a Mets fan! Our 1B is garbage…
JDGoat
If he wants 10 years, he should be expecting a 5 million dollar salary lmao
diddlez
The Royals would be smart to just let Hosmer walk. There is a very good chance he will be overpaid this year, let alone in free agency.
Cam
I’m usually pretty quick to reason that it’s Boras’ job to get his clients the best deal possible – and he’s going to overshoot the baseline every single time, in order to allow room to bargain down. But…10 years for Hosmer? That’s ridiculous. A team would be mad to even go 4 or 5 for him.
A 1B with an average slash line, and no other real skills to go along with it, isn’t worth much.
davidcoonce74
Whoa. Hosmer over Moustakas? Hosmer isn’t really that good and Moustakas plays the premium defensive position. First basemen are a heck of a lot easier to find.
rols1026
Hosmer is worth 4/$50or something like that… 10 years is freaking insane. And what big market teams will be looking for 1st base help next winter? What am I missing here? Boras has lost his mind.
seanwh01
7 years 100 million, he’s a franchise player in almost every way except actual performance. If he performed better, he’d make 150 million over that time period. The Royals get good, not great performance from Hosmer and he gets a lot of fans in the stadium. It’s not all pay for play, it’s pay for total value returned. Hosmer brings a lot of value to the team.
rols1026
This is by far the dumbest comment I’ve seen on this website in all my time here. “He’s a franchise player in almost every way except actual performance.” Are you serious?! Lol! Actual performance is literally the only thing that makes someone a franchise player. Hosmer doesn’t bring fans to the park, winning does. That stadium filled up because the Royals won a World Series and got to another. Hosmer isn’t worth anywhere near $100 mil. You need a reality check.
JDGoat
Will you pay me 100 million dollars to be a likeable person?
jwarden15
I love all the players on the Royals roster since I’m a huge fan, but Hosmer isn’t worth spending the huge amount of money that Boras will ask for. His batting average isn’t that good for a 1st baseman. Maybe this year during the draft they can find one. Also if they are out of contention by the trade deadline, do you think they should try and trade him to see what they get?
rols1026
Below average first basemen don’t have much trade value. Moose and Cain, however, could bring back solid packages at the deadline.
pat09
If KC is under .500 at the all star break, they will be looking to sell all their pending ufas, including lorenzo cain, moose and hosmer. This will be interesting
notagain27
I can see Boras looking for 10 years with 8 opt outs. What a joke. This guy is a nice compliment to any team; but he isn’t close to being a “Franchise” player.
davidcoonce74
“Hey guys, you’re looking good tonight! Man, that clubhouse spread was awesome! I haven’t had Boursin in forever. Hey, skip, are you using a new conditioner? The hair looks great.”
chesteraarthur
The club expects Hosmer and agent Scott Boras to seek a ten-year deal
Well if boras ever fails as an agent he has a back up career as a comedian
And how many teams are really going to be looking for a 1b, especially one like hosmer. There were quite a few options on the market this offseason that are similar and had to settle for low $ short term deals.
mike156
It makes sense for the Royals to come here first. Boras will ask for the moon, the Royals (and their fans) will know the price is too high, and they can move on to other players who are more affordable and might actually be move valuable. A competent but utterly replaceable player.