Quick Hits: Quintana, Astros, Yanks, Cards, Bucs, Rockies, Mets

Although left-hander Jose Quintana was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, he remains with the White Sox as the 2017 campaign approaches. However, the 28-year-old is still in high demand around the majors, according to CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine, who writes that the Astros, Yankees, Cardinals and Pirates are “dug into” the Quintana sweepstakes. With the exception of the Cardinals, Quintana has drawn frequent connections to each of those reported suitors in recent months. The Redbirds suffered a blow earlier this month when they lost standout prospect and rotation candidate Alex Reyes for the season because of a torn UCL, but they’re reportedly unlikely to make a significant splash in response. If true, that would rule out the acquisition of Quintana.
- After posting career-best numbers while mostly serving as a reliever last year, southpaw Chris Rusin is in the mix to win a spot in the Rockies’ rotation this spring, writes Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post. “We are thinking about this fella as a starting pitcher,” said manager Bud Black. “We know that he’s versatile enough to go back in the bullpen, if needed, and if that’s what’s best for our staff.” The 30-year-old Rusin possesses plenty of starting experience, having worked from the rotation in 49 of 77 big league appearances with the Rockies and Cubs, but things haven’t gone well. In 260 innings, Rusin has recorded a 5.19 ERA, 5.82 K/9 and 3.08 BB/9. Those numbers pale in comparison to his production as a reliever (3.20 ERA, 7.24 K/9, 2.09 BB/9 in 64 2/3 frames).
- In an early ranking of next winter’s free agent class, ESPN’s Jim Bowden (subscription required/recommended) places Rangers ace Yu Darvish No. 1 overall and Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer tops among position players. Hosmer’s polarizing, given his pedestrian production to this stage, but Bowden cites his age (27), 25-home run showing in 2016 and clubhouse presence as reasons for listing him above the rest of the league’s soon-to-be free agent hitters.
- Mets first baseman Lucas Duda insisted Sunday that his back and hip issues aren’t serious, per Christian Red of the New York Daily News. “In a couple days, I should be ready to go,” declared Duda, who feels “great.” With Duda on the shelf Sunday, the Mets had outfielder Jay Bruce take ground balls at first base. Manager Terry Collins came away encouraged. “I liked everything I saw,” Collins said of Bruce, who has picked up only three appearances at first since debuting in 2008. “He’s got the hands, he’s got the arm angle. He made some throws in our drills that you wouldn’t expect an outfielder to be able to make. But yet he does. If that’s where we have to go, I think he’ll be fine.”
Priggs89
104 RBI’s too. Somebody pay the man. 10 years I say.
TheGreatTwigog
Really? Last year he had a .328 on base with a negative war (depending on the metric) below average defense, and meh slugging percentage. Plus, RBIs mean nothing to front offices nowadays, as they should. A 10-year deal would be a dream within a dream.
Priggs89
sarcasm not picked up
HaloShane
4 Gold Gloves in 6 years of play, at 26 years of age…. Below average defense?
pplama
Bruce Levine= Take it with a few grains of salt.
GM’s for the Sox, “Stros and Cards have all refuted this report in various ways over the last week.
sals029
White Sox mist think the offers for Quintana will be better at the deadline. The need to trade him this season to maximize their return.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I can’t wait for the Astros to trade for Jose Quintana.
The Yankees need to save their assets for the Gerrit Cole trade next winter.
Just tossing this out there, I wouldn’t do this trade were I the Cards, but if they think they are more legit contenders now than they will be in a few years, what about Reyes for Quintana straight up?
The Sox get an elite pitching prospect, they just have to wait for him. The Cards get 4 years of Quintana, which is about the active service time Reyes would be able to give them post-TJ.
gogosox
Yeah. The sox want a guy that just hurt his arm for a guy with four years of control. Makes a lot of sense.