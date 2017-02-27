Nationals Have Interest In Angel Pagan

The Nationals are among the teams with interest in free-agent outfielder Angel Pagan, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports in his latest notes column. However, the Nationals and other interested parties are hoping to land Pagan on a minor league pact, Rosenthal notes.
That Pagan would potentially have to settle for a minors deal is somewhat of a surprise. Though age isn’t on his side, as he’ll turn 36 this July, Pagan is coming off a quite-productive season at the plate and remains a very viable option in left field — if not in center. Last season, the switch-hitter batted .277/.331/.418 with a career-high 12 home runs in 543 trips to the plate. He also provided above-average value on the bases (15-for-19 in stolen bases and, per Fangraphs, +1.9 runs overall) and was one of the game’s most difficult batters to strike out. Only 16 players whiffed at a rate lower than Pagan’s 12.2 percent in 2016.
Certainly, Pagan comes with some durability concerns. He’s been on the disabled list in each of the past four seasons and missed just under a month with a hamstring injury in 2016. However, after being limited to just 167 games between the 2013-14 seasons, he’s averaged 131 games and 547 plate appearances across the past two seasons.
The Nationals have a mostly full outfield, with Jayson Werth slated to roam left field, newly acquired Adam Eaton in center field and 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper in right field. Pagan could serve as a solid fourth outfielder that could spell Eaton from time to time and provide somewhat of a safety net for the oft-injured Jayson Werth. Chris Heisey is the team’s primary backup, and Adam Lind could see some occasional time in left field as well. Michael Taylor, too, is on hand as a potential option in the outfield, though the promise he once showed has yet to manifest in the Majors, and he’s coming off a dreadful 2016 season.
Per Rosenthal, Pagan also drew interest from the Blue Jays and the Royals earlier this winter, but those two teams have since inked Jose Bautista and Brandon Moss to respective contracts. Bautista’s deal with the Jays, though, hardly seems like it should entirely preclude Toronto from harboring continued interest in Pagan. The Blue Jays currently look poised to deploy a platoon of Ezequiel Carrera and Melvin Upton Jr. in left field, and it’s not difficult to argue that Pagan would be an upgrade over that pairing. Speculatively speaking, the Tigers and White Sox could each offer Pagan a fairly significant role in 2017, and a number of teams could consider Pagan an improvement over their current fourth outfielder.
Comments
manilavanilla66
Rizzo needs to sign Pagan and Blanton. Let’s get this done. Why risk another year of starting the worst LF in the league on most days? Let Werth platoon and he can be productive this year. And if one of the other two Ops goes down you have a productive bat. Chris Heisey just isn’t a fourth outfielder now. At least not on a team with hopes of a championship.
batfl1ps
I agree on the ‘need to sign’ Blanton part.
I’m surprised we have only offered minor league deals to pitchers now that we have signed wieters. Bench is already looking good with Lind, Drew, Lobi (assuming Norris is flipped for an A-ball prospect) and Taylor/Goodwin. Now ‘oh, Pagans price has dropped, we like to seek value, this will be great!’ meanwhile… Rizzo and baker exclaim that Joe Nathan looks really good out there every time he throws…. I don’t think he can last a full season.
So yeah pagan would be great but id much prefer a setupman in Blanton or a closer trade before we sign 4 bench pieces this offseason, js.
johnsilver
Seattle didn’t want to pay Nori Aoki 5m last year so they gave him away to Houston in a salary dump. Pagan may have badly misread the market if he was thinking his market was any better, being no better than Aoki offensively, a year older and neither worth much as a corner OF any longer.
Pagan is a solid team player with a winning attitude, but 36yo defensively limited guys with limited power to boot only have so much worth.
jimmertee
I would love to see the Jays sign Pagan, but they need a top of the rotation starter in trade. There are none left on the market. This rotation will not hold up like the anomoly that was last year. Biagini might be able to fit the bill, but he scouts like a MLB 4-5 inning guy to me. As far as the reclamation projects that they have signed, none of the starter potential types scouts to me as anything but a depth piece that fills a role but won’t help them win a division. This is still a RedSox/Orioles division.
Ted
How would their need for a starter preclude signing Angel Pagan to play LF? I disagree anyway — Stroman and Sanchez are a legit 1-2 punch and obviously Happ and Estrada have been excellent late in their careers. What top-of-rotation pitcher would you have traded for this offseason, and who would you have given up in trade? Jays aren’t exactly loaded up with top prospects.
jimmertee
We’ll have to agree to disagree. Sanchez is a true ace. Stroman can be a 2 but he blows up occasionally and I believe will continue to blow up for months at a time, making him a 3. I hope he has a good year this year. Like Zaun, I think Stroman can be an elite, elite closer. Happ is going to take a step back and I hear that Estrada’s back though not paining him now, it is basically done wrt to starting pitching mechanics and can go at anytime. Jays have some prospects that teams like. They would have to bundle up a haul of them for a starter. Let’s play the wait and see game on my observations, Time will bare out what I am saying.. I am a devoted Jays fan, but I see what I see, and barring acquisitions, I think this jay’s team will be 10-11 games out by trade deadline.
alexgordonbeckham
Norris/Lobaton, Lind, Pagan, Drew (defensively) would make for a strong bench.
Ted
It’s kind of an old bench, though, so you’d have to weight the experience value vs the injury/breakdown risk.
JoeyPankake
Any Giants fan can tell you that Pagan isn’t a viable option in center and hasn’t been for years, but Span isn’t a whole lot better. Pagan just seems to get bad reads and takes terrible routes which is surprising for someone with his athletic abilities.