Sean Rodriguez Likely To Miss 2017 Season After Shoulder Surgery

Braves infielder Sean Rodriguez underwent a procedure to repair the rotator cuff in his left shoulder, per a club announcement. Though the team did not provide a timetable, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweets that it’s likely Rodriguez will miss the entire 2017 campaign after suffering what MLB.com’s Mark Bowman describes (via Twitter) as a complete tear.
Rodriguez, 31, suffered the injury when he and his family endured a terrifying auto accident that left the driver of another vehicle dead. He had signed on with the Atlanta organization on a two-year deal that promised him $11MM. Upon learning of the injury, the Braves went on to acquire veteran Brandon Phillips to help account for Rodriguez’s absence.
What’s most important here, of course, is the health of Rodriguez and his family. But it’s surely disappointing for him to endure this now, after turning in a career-best 2016 campaign for the Pirates. Soon to turn 32, Rodriguez put up a .270/.349/.510 batting line and swatted 18 home runs in 342 plate appearances. The versatile defender saw time all over the infield and in the corner outfield in Pittsburgh.
Though Rodriguez had been expected to spend most of his time at second base upon arriving in Atlanta, his flexibility could well still come into play for the organization. When he’s able to return, even if it’s not until next season, Rodriguez may find a role as a utility player — at least, that is, assuming that prospect Ozzie Albies makes the progress that the Braves organization surely hopes and expects in the interim.
Comments
sorayablue
This sucks for everybody involved
JD396
Except Brandon Phillips
WazBazbo
He was gonna get his $14 million no matter what…
Priggs89
Maybe he actually likes to play…
darkstar61
When he’s not playing you will almost certainly hear about it, publicly, and in very colorful language
…so yeah, that’s a form of liking to play
bravesfan1998
What’s the big deal?
Kayrall
His Gatorade-cooler boxing days are over.
RedSoxFan2017
When and how likely is it that he returns this season?
rols1026
Lol huh? Did you even read the headline or the article? He’s out for the season.
bravesfanforever
The rotator cuff is a series of muscles/tendons in the shoulder. These things don’t heal very fast. It could be a year before he is able to use that shoulder at full strength again. Think about pitchers who tear their rotator cuffs. There isn’t ‘much difference.
seamaholic
Well, he played more first base last year than any other position, and first basemen don’t throw very often. But of course, the Braves didn’t sign him for that.
Dookie Howser, MD
Still need shoulders to swing a bat. The off shoulder actually takes the brunt of the work while swinging.
Joe Kerr
I went through it, he will be back to normal within 9 months. Keep in mind its also his non-throwing shoulder. This will affect his swinging in the short term more than anything in the field.
TheChanceyColborn
Man, what a pity. Craziest late/off-season in recent memory. Fernandez, Marte, Ventura gone, Rodriguez in a car crash. Not to mention the crazy trades. This is insane.
matt41265
Fernandez died in a boating accident
No Soup For Yu!
He didn’t say that he didn’t. He just said Fernandez is gone.
jackstigers
He didn’t say that Fernandez died in a car crash.
walrus2488
Observant you are not.
DS1
Thoughts and prayers for Sean and his family.
No Soup For Yu!
Apparently Rodriguez and his family were rammed by the driver of a stolen police car.
markmc1235
That sucks
Eck
Thankfully…. the idiot that hit him removed himself from the population. Won’t hurt anyone else.
JT19
At least the Brandon Phillips trade makes a lot more sense now.
darkstar61
No, not really
Either they are rebuilding and want to get young all controllable players as much playing time as possible to see what all they really have, or not. They wont see 80 wins either way so trying to squeak out marginal value from has-beens merely hinders their ultimate goal
connfyoozed
Would have loved to have Sean back in Pittsburgh, but I was happy for his chance with the Braves. This is really rotten luck for a good guy and great teammate by all accounts.
jrp03
Braves and/or Rodriguez should go after the Miami PD for this! I’m not a lawyer, but the police cruiser that crashed into Rodriguez, hurting his family (numerous nights in the hospital and surgeries), was stolen after the officer driving it walked into a resteraunt after a call and left the keys in the ignition with the car running! Miami PD already has stated that it is policy for officers to turn off their vehicles and take the keys with them, which this officer did not do and the result was one deceased person and three injured people… one of which will be missing a very expensive year of work due to it!
Ironman_4life
I sue you, you sue me, lets just sue every body !!! The entitled generation at its finest.
GareBear
Usually I agree that their are too many pointless lawsuits but this is a case with actual damages due to negligence so he does have a point that it would be merited.
pd14athletics
Agreed. Just saying “entitled generation” and writing off accountability. That said I don’t know all the specifics of the case (it has been really hard to find information about this incident!) but really just hoping his family is OK.
O Conchobhair
Yup. Blame the police for a thieving C U Next Tuesday. Give me strength.
therealryan
It definitely is a shame Rodriguez was hurt this way and I hope he can make a full recovery, but it could have been much worse for him. Obviously he or his family could have gotten hurt much worse, but if he hadn’t signed his contract when he did he doesn’t have $11 million guaranteed. That’s a pretty big deal for a player who has earned less than $9 million during his career. $8.5 million is still a huge amount however there is a big difference between $8.5 million and $20 million.
WAH1447
Only 9 million you are saying that like it’s not that much money, I’m sure he is living comfortably
GareBear
But if he is never able to get back to his pre-injury numbers it’s nice that he was able to sign on significant contract at least.
darkstar61
Wish him and his the best in the aftermath of this tragedy.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Great guy. Awful situation. Best to him and his family.
I’m sure Sean would have gladly had both shoulders hurt and been out for two years to not have his family involved in such a grisly scene.