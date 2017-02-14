Twins To Sign Craig Breslow

FEBRUARY 14: Breslow will earn $1.25MM if he makes the MLB roster, per Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN (via Twitter). The deal includes $1MM in available incentives, per Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press (via Twitter). Breslow will have an opt-out opportunity, too, with Berardino tweeting that the clause can be exercised “around 10 days before Opening Day.”
FEBRUARY 8: The Twins have agreed to a minor-league deal with lefty Craig Breslow, the veteran hurler tells Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (via Twitter). Terms are not known at this time, though Breslow suggests he turned down potentially more lucrative offers from other organizations.
Breslow, 36, may have preferred Minnesota for its open staff opportunities, though it probably doesn’t hurt that he first fully established himself in the majors there back in 2008. After stops with the Padres, Red Sox, and Indians, Breslow checked in with the Twins before moving on to the Athletics. He threw well for three years in Oakland before moving to the Diamondbacks and then back to Boston, where he stayed for four years.
Most recently, Breslow contributed 14 frames to the 2016 Marlins. He allowed seven earned runs on 21 hits, with seven strikeouts and four walks, before being designated for assignment. Though he did not end up signing on with another MLB organization in 2016, Breslow spent the offseason overhauling his delivery in an attempt to stage a late-career renaissance.
While it may be optimistic to expect those new mechanics to spur a full-blown revival, Breslow tells Rosenthal that he hopes to be able to function as a force against left-handed hitters. And it’s only fair to note that the southpaw has long defied expectations. Chosen in the 26th round out of Yale, Breslow has accumulated over 500 innings of 3.35 ERA pitching across 11 MLB seasons.
[RELATED: Updated Twins Depth Chart]
For Minnesota, Breslow represents both another depth piece and a respected voice in camp. The club surely is in need of southpaw relievers, and Breslow figures to battle for a roster spot this spring with pitchers such as Taylor Rogers, Buddy Boshers, Ryan O’Rourke, and Mason Melotakis.
Comments
Ben0692
L
SamFuldsFive
All that news and hoopla for a Minor League deal, great job.
mitchbau
Well worth a minor league deal
Eck
Lets see if he can replicate his mimicking of other pitchers in game action.
vtadave
Who takes LESS money to play in Minnesota? This guy I guess.
pjmcnu
A guy who wants to be fairly certain of making a big league roster (assuming he’s not hit by a bus in Ft. Meyers). Judging by the list of “competition” in the last paragraph, I think he made a fine decision. Just needs to make sure he looks both ways & uses the crosswalks, and he’s a Twin come April.
JA
Listen, the Twins lost 103 games last year, but that’s not indicative of their talent. They have a very talented, vet unproven everyday roster. I am going to guess people won’t be making fun of them for much longer.
vtadave
I don’t know. Their pitching staff appears well below average on all fronts, and Dozier is probably going to be traded. Sure, guys like Kepler, Buxton, Sano, and Berrios all have talent, but they aren’t all going to morph into superstars.
babyk79
I think it’s more opportunity for him in MN they were successful in raising the value of both Abad and Kintzler last year, and per PECOTA they are to take second in the division
twins33
I wouldn’t put much faith in PECOTA. They did underperform in 2016 (should have won 5-10 more games), but PECOTA had them at 79 wins for the 2016 season so it’s basically meaningless.
I do expect improvement out of the young guys but I still lack faith in the rotation.
hobie004
More trade bait at the deadline. Stubbs too. If either one gets off to a good start they are gone for decent prospects. Especially since they are cheap rentals. I’m liking the new front office more and more by the day….
SamFuldsFive
Nobody is giving decent prospects for either of those guys.
TheMichigan
Decent? Unless Breslow turns into Rich Hill I don’t see him garnering any decent prospects.
If he throws a sub 3.5 ERA I could see him getting traded for a Low A pitcher who can hit 100 but with no control.
Stubbs too. I don’t see a lot of value for a guy who’s “best” season came in Coors.
Boof
I hope the GMs have some long-term plan because signing veteran relievers doesn’t make a lot of sense if we aren’t contending in the short term.
joe
the long term plan is to see what they have in all the power relievers the twins have taken in the draft the last 5 years and traded for (Melotakis, Chargois, Jay, Burdi, Reed, Busenitz, Light, Bard, Jones, Cederoth)
twins33
It makes sense to not rush young relievers. Gives them more time. Breslow hasn’t made the team yet, so he’s not blocking anyone.
Also if a young guy pushes his way on the roster then these young relievers will take the spots of the vets. It’s about not handing the young guys a spot until they appear ready. If thinks work out well, five guys could be making their debut.
connfyoozed
You always have to have a few vets in the mix during a rebuild to show the younger guys what it takes to be a big leaguer. Breslow has gotten it done for a long time with average stuff, which suggests that he knows how to prepare and knows how to make the most out of what he has. And if Breslow doesn’t have anything left, no big investment was made. He probably wanted to go somewhere where he was is comfortable and has a good shot to make the team: Minnesota fits the bill.
dsteig
Good move Twins. Always have liked Breslow
MillCity
Good move, no risk. Twins desperately need some lefties and veteran presence. See what he has left in the tank in a couple weeks!
Bert17
Just don’t get it. How did the Red Sox not beat this contract? If he looks like a major leaguer again in spring training they put him on the roster and cut Abad. They’d only have to pay Abad a sixth of his non-guaranteed $2M arbitration contract, so they’d actually save money against the cap. If they doesn’t pitch well enough for Soc to put him on the roster, breslow gets to opt out and sign with any team that has a worse pen or is desperate for a lefty due to a late camp injury or general suckitude from their internal options. Win-only for Sox and for Breslow, who at least gets a shot at playing for a winning team instead of the Twins.
siddfinch1079
I wish this guy would just give it up already. Too bad this guy has nothing else to fall back on……………
cowdisciple
Can’t tell if sarcasm. He does have that double major from Yale…