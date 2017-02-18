Yankees President: Dellin Betances’ Arbitration Filing “Had No Bearings In Reality”

Earlier today, it emerged that righty Dellin Betances had lost his arbitration hearing to the Yankees, meaning he will receive $3MM next season rather than the $5MM he had hoped for. Now, Yankees president Randy Levine is criticizing Betances and his representation at Excel Sports Management for what he describes as a “half-baked attempt” to “use a player to change a well-established market,” as MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch writes (all Twitter links). The hitch was that the best-paid relievers are typically closers, and Betances’ experience in that role is limited. Betances’ $5MM filing number had “had no bearings in reality,” Levine says.
“It’s like me saying, I’m not the president of the Yankees, I’m an astronaut. I’m not an astronaut and Dellin Betances is not a closer,” Levine adds.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes that there’s “bad blood” between Betances and the Yankees going back to last season, when the Yankees renewed Betances’ salary for the league minimum of $507K despite Betances’ strong performances to that point.
Sherman reports that Betances tried to get the Yankees to negotiate on an extension this offseason, but the Yankees didn’t go particularly far in pursuing the matter. Betances also tried to get the team to settle on a salary for this season, but the two sides disagreed so thoroughly on what Betances should be paid that they instead went to a hearing without much serious discussion.
The basis of the Yankees’ disagreement is that arbitrators generally don’t reward non-closers with big salaries, and that arbitration salaries are mostly based on precedent. Betances briefly closed for the Yankees near the end of last season but didn’t do nearly as well as he’d done in a setup role. Sherman reports that, during the arbitration hearing, the Yankees argued that Betances didn’t have the high saves totals needed to justify a $5MM salary for a first-timer through the arbitration process, and that his struggles down the stretch (he had a 4.30 ERA with 38 strikeouts, 15 walks, and 12 saves in 23 innings following the trade of Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs) were a factor in their reacquiring Chapman this winter. The Yankees in fact felt that even $3MM was too high a salary for Betances at this point but submitted that figure anyway to make it easier to win the hearing.
Over the last several seasons, MLBTR’s yearly Arbitration Trackers in fact demonstrate scant precedent for a salary of $5MM for a setup man with three-plus years of service. It’s worth noting, however, that Betances has mostly dominated throughout his career, posting a 2.16 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and a ridiculous 14.3 K/9 in parts of five seasons. Those numbers make it difficult to find exact comparables for Betances. Heading into the offseason, MLBTR projected Betances would receive $3.4MM this offseason.
Comments
start_wearing_purple
Yes. Insult your players, it always makes them respect you.
Brixton
All he said was Betances is trying to make money when the process doesn’t allow him to make that much, and that Betances isn’t a closer… which are both true.
halos101
he took it way to far. I just don’t see the point of coming out and saying any of this
bruinsfan94
Yea in this context that sounds like a really bad and unprofessional comment.
morgannyy
Maybe more so to his representation.
mcdusty31
I’m sure there are a few teams that would employ Betances as a closer, kind of sucks to get lumped into something by your employer when you are obviously well qualified to go to greater heights
Mikel Grady
I agree. Andrew Miller and Bentances would be closers for 3/4 of teams
Reflect
But the process does allow him and he was in his right to ask for whatever he wanted. Yankees just come off as whiny and butthurt for no reason.
You’re criticizing a player for choosing to go to arbitration? Why?
chesteraarthur
No he’s saying it’s foolish to ask for way more than anyone in your shoes has ever got in the similar situation. You’d think it was silly to see people who flip burgers asking for 100k annually right?
yoyo137
He was criticizing the agents for trying to get a deal that was impossible. I think Levine was mad because it’s a waste of his time. I mean, MLBTR projected him to get a $3.4 million salary and their numbers aren’t usually far off at all. Arbitration salaries are all based on precedent so I think he was calling out the agents for doing a terrible job, not trying to make Betances look bad.
BuxBombers
Actually I think in this case Betances’ request was without basis that showed a lack of respect to the Yankees. I am glad they didnt cave in and pay. He should have been more realistic. I think if he had asked for ~$4mil (maybe just under 4) he could have won. Please look at first yr arbitration history.
rxbrgr
Agreed. Talk about kicking a man while he’s dow
Stricke3
Excellent mgmt strategy by Yanks leads to bad long term results. Proven by their history. One reason they have lost their elite position in AL. Good to see from a small market team supporters view. Need more competitive balance in MLB.
norcalblue
Just the latest illustration that Levine is an idiot.
rols1026
Only morons think there’s a difference between a dominant reliever who pitches the 9th and a dominat reliever who pitches the 8th. Betances is a top 5 reliever in the sport, and trying to diminish him by saying he’s “not a closer” is just stupid.
Brixton
Thats not what hes saying though, closers get more money in arbitration… non-closers don’t. Thats what hes saying.
Argue the process is messed up, go for it, i agree, but with the way it works right now, hes isn’t gonna get 5M his first time through
stl_cards16
And Betances (agent) was trying to change that. It’s weird that it would bother Levine so much to talk to the media about it. If they really thought $5 million was so outlandish, they wouldn’t have upped their figure to $3 million just to make sure they won.
Brixton
and changing that isn’t always a good thing, mostly because the statistics used in arb hearings are tradition, which Betances, as a reliever, lacks.
stl_cards16
Not basing off meaningless stats would definitely be a good thing. The only people it would be bad for is the owners.
chesteraarthur
only the owners? What about the players who benefit in arbitration because they have better traditional/counting stats relative to their actual value added? But yeah, it’s always just about the owners being greedy
CUBSOXCESSFUL
Valid point by rols1026. That same thinking by the Yankees prompted them to sign Orioles setup reliever Andrew Miller to a substantial free agent contract of 4 yrs/$36MM in December of 2014 while allowing their own closer David Robertson to leave for the White Sox for an eventual deal of 4 yrs/$46MM five days later.
Brixton
They signed Miller to close though.
CUBSOXCESSFUL
So what? Andrew Miller had 2 career saves on his resume when they signed him during the 2014/2015 offseason. David Robertson had just come off of the unenviable task of having to fill Mariano Rivera’s big shoes as the Yankee closer and he was more than up to the challenge with 39 saves in 44 attempts.
There is no question as to who the more dominant and impacting reliever is as I post. Many, including the Yankees themselves, thought the same 27 months ago when they opted for Miller over Robertson in free agency.
chesteraarthur
Lots of people think there is still something to the proven closer, just look at any thing mentioning the nats bullpen and you’ll see a bunch of people over valuing david robertson because he’s a “proven closer”.
Vedder80
He isn’t top 5. He is good, but he isn’t top 5. He wasn’t even the best reliever on his own team prior to the trade deadline.
davidcoonce74
The best relievers in baseball are Miller, Betances and Britton. Keep the stupid saves stat out of it. Obviously the Yankees have zero interest in keeping Betances, but I don’t understand why they’d run down their own player in the media.
ateam043
I would add Kanley Jansen to this list as well
TheMichigan
If that is a list, then there is no way betances is 2nd. Hell I agree that he isn’t even top 5
MB923
“He wasn’t even the best reliever on his own team prior to the trade deadline.”
Perhaps that’s because 2 of the 3 best relievers (maybe even 1st and 2nd best) in baseball were his teammates???? Put Betances on any other team in baseball and I’d bet he’s probably the best reliever on at least 25 teams, maybe more.
reseda refugee
I think I would be pretty happy if someone “insulted” me with a three million dollar offer.
rustyhinge
Hahaha! The Yankees try so hard to portray themselves as a classy organization, but they are still just a laughing stock.
buddyleex
To be fair, Levine is correct in terms of the agency trying to revamp the market. The problem is, the arb process is archaic and crude in terms of valuing players. When stats like Wins are the highest regarded stat for a starting pitcher in the arb process during this era, then I think it’s time to start making some changes. Not sure what it would take but legal and lawyers handle these cases and ratios and percentage stats are difficult for them to quantify into a value.
I personally believe Betances deserves more than $3m, maybe closer to $4m. But MLBTR had him at $3.4m and my model had him at $3.2m. If they were to change the crude valuation system then we’d see more deserving guys like Betances paid closer to their actual value.
Hannibal8us
This is one of those situations where yes you’re correct but why even say it. Especially since it looks very likely Betances will eventually be worth quite a bit more and isn’t likely to forget. At the very least point your contention at the process and try to look like you feel something for the player who clearly is worth more than this broken system allows.
tuna411
Lets say I agree that betances is worth more than his salary. I shall then respond with MOST players…POST arbitration…are worth LESS.
Free agency is when the players screw the owners.
Arbitration is when the owners screw the players.
Put your time in, then get rewarded. Until such time, shut your mouth…
mikeyank55
The problem is his representation which has been trying to force the Yankees’ hands for the past two seasons. Sometimes agents overplay their hands and it costs the player. Even Scott Boras does, however his averages and performance can’t be compared in the same breath to excel.
koz16
While Betances is in fact better than most MLB relievers and he would be the closer on most other teams, if he were awarded the $5M as a 3rd year middle reliever this would significant impact on the payrolls of most MLB ball clubs.
The Yankees did not want to budge from their number because they did not want to set a precedent throughout MLB. And while most owners are probably breathing a sigh of relief that the Yankees won the arbitration, I think their relief (pun intended) will be short lived. When a middle of the road reliever like Blevins gets $6M like he did this year that starts setting the MR pay scale higher for everyone, even through arbitration.
stl_cards16
Betances is not a middle reliever. Adam Warren is a middle reliever.
Brixton
A middle reliever is a reliever who isn’t a closer nor longman
Just Another Fan
Its really dumb to financially value saves like this, if a reliever gives up 6 runs in the 7th, the closer doesn’t get in the game. If the reliever has a clean inning, he gets no reward, the closer gets the financial reward – thats EFFED.
lowtalker1
Lol
A
largeunit
Wow, you WON the hearing, now slllowwwlllyyy step away and disengage the media…
If Betances’ representation did a lousy job at the arbitration hearing, then so be it. Just chalk it up as a W and move it along. There’s really no need whatsoever to sit there and gloat afterwards. Just plain classless. Imagine what he would’ve said if the Yankees lost at the hearing? Good golly!!
Just Another Fan
It’s Randy Levine who isn’t in in reality – Andrew Miller singlehandedly showed that a reliever can be an elite game-changer who doesn’t always get the last out of the game.
The game changed, Levine is clinging to old ways and in a dangerous way. He has no right to say this about Betances – he won, just shut up and move on.
chesteraarthur
Arbitration is so dependent on precedent, it’s not the area to try to make a drastic change like this, because you’ll just lose. Go for smaller incremental value increases for holds or whatever other stats you want to value, but trying to go for it all in one hearing seems like a rather foolish plan if your goal is actually to change the process and not just get your client more money.
crazysull
I understand what the Yankees president meant and what his reasoning was but that is stuff you don’t go and say to the media. I would not be surprised to see Batansis be traded by the end of the season. Especially with Chapman there and the Yankees won’t be contending and he has good stuff so a team could do what the Cubs did last year and go out and get a star late Inning guy to help them go far in the playoffs. Obviously the Yankees won’t get as much for him as they did for Chapman but they should still be able to get a fair amount for him. Who knows I could even see him in a Nats jersey by opening day. And be their closer as well.
InvalidUserID
Shut up, Randy.
takeyourbase
Boy it’s tiring hearing players throw a fit over getting their contract renewed at league minimum. I’m sorry but teams have that right and they should execute for the 3 years they can. The system is in place for a reason.
slider32
Randy Levine is always the bad guy when the Yanks want to make an unpopular stance. Betances should have known they were going to trash him in arbitration. We all knew he was going to lose. Betances is worth the money, but so are a lot of pitchers that aren’t yet ready to go to free agency. Guys like Harvey, de Grom, and Syndergaard are worth over 15 millon a year, but they don’t get it.