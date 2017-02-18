Baseball Blogs Weigh In: D-backs, Bucs, Jays, Yanks, Cards

This week in baseball blogs:
- Call To The Pen observes that the Diamondbacks might have to consider making monumental trades soon.
- The Point of Pittsburgh is frustrated with Pirates general manager Neal Huntington’s refusal to pay the necessary price to acquire White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana.
- BP Toronto checks in on how well members of the Blue Jays barreled the ball in 2016.
- Other League suggests a breakout season could be in the offing for Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius.
- Inside the ’Zona analyzes the four-seam fastballs of Diamondbacks righties Taijuan Walker and Archie Bradley.
- The Redbird Daily revisits Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty’s 2016, which saw his numbers fall off dramatically in late May.
- Pirates Breakdown previews right-hander Jameson Taillon’s 2017.
- The First Out At Third examines which Brewers are regression candidates.
- Pinstriped Prospects chats with Yankees righty prospect Domingo Acevedo.
- Jays Journal ranks Toronto’s five most interesting players for this year.
- Sports Talk Philly lists five players the Phillies could trade during the season.
- Camden Depot wonders if Orioles righty Dylan Bundy is ready to handle a full season’s workload as a starter.
- NYRDCAST searches for replacements for injured Cardinals righty Alex Reyes.
- Notes from the Sally previews the 2017 Hickory Crawdads, the Rangers’ South Atlantic League affiliate.
- The Runner Sports analyzes which Yankees need to step up in order for the club to compete for a playoff spot.
- Extra Innings: Baseball Around the World interviews former major league infielder/outfielder Mark Teahen about his decision to come out of retirement to play in Italy.
- Clutchlings focuses on prospect-related spring storylines for the Blue Jays.
- Motor City Bengals projects the Tigers’ opening day lineup.
- The Runner Sports (links: 1, 2, 3) analyzes which Yankees need to step up in order for the club to compete for a playoff spot; gives a rundown of the new spring training facility that the Astros and Nationals share; and looks into whether Yankees righty Adam Warren will start this year.
- Mets Daddy opines that the team should use righty Zack Wheeler out of the bullpen.
- Underthought compares Orioles third baseman Manny Machado and Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper.
- Real McCoy Minor News ventures to Giants FanFest.
- District On Deck names five key spring training storylines for the Nationals.
- Think Blue Planning Committee projects the starting rotation for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate.
- Two Strike Approach: A Baseball Podcast discusses the Yankees and Red Sox.
- The K Zone looks back at Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy’s breakout 2016.
- MLB451 likens presidents to former major league players and personalities.
- Jays From the Couch argues that left fielder Ezequiel Carrera should not be a platoon option for Toronto.
- Rotisserie Duck names the best defensive players of the 2016 season.
- Call To The Pen (links: 1, 2, 3) breaks down contract-year players who could end up on the block; reviews the NL Central; and details MLB’s non-negotiable ritual.
- Outside Pitch MLB asks if Alex Rodriguez could be the next manager of the Yankees.
Comments
JDGoat
The defense article says that Adam Eaton is the best defensive right fielder in the AL lol
JDGoat
And now that I reread the opening I see it was for 2016.
ronnsnow
ARod a manager? Never gonna happen.