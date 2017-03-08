AL Central Notes: Martinez, Hughes, Anderson, Royals

In an excellent interview with Travis Sawchik of Fangraphs, Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez spoke about his completely revamped swing and revamped approach at the plate that he’s employed since signing with Detroit prior to the 2014 season (note: the interview contains its fair share of profanity). As Sawchik writes, Martinez is one of several hitters that has adopted an extreme fly-ball approach at the plate (Josh Donaldson and Justin Turner are other examples), aiming to elevate the ball above all else. “I always thought the perfect swing was a line drive [back to] the pitcher,” said Martinez, referencing a more conventional train of thought that is often instilled in young hitters. “I’d go out there and hit the ball perfectly, and it’s [a] single. Why is my perfect swing a single?” Martinez said he examined the swings of Mike Trout, Ryan Braun and Albert Pujols, wondering why his swing looked so different from those sluggers even though he was following his coaches’ instructions. Martinez said many of his teammates have asked him about the fly-ball oriented approach and added that he believes a tipping point is nearing, at which point conventional hitting wisdom will modernize.

A few more notes from the AL Central…