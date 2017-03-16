AL East Notes: Sanchez, Kiermaier, Owens, Thornburg

Agent Scott Boras isn’t pleased with the Blue Jays after the organization renewed righty Aaron Sanchez at the league-minimum rate, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. (Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network first reported the renewal.) Davidi says the Jays’ formula for pre-arb salaries “is believed to be primarily based on a player’s service time,” and it seems the organization is one of several that offers only modest bumps over the $535K minimum. Even that raise wasn’t given when Sanchez declined to agree, leading Boras to criticize the organization both for its “low standard” in setting pay as well as the “poison pill” of renewing at the minimum when players don’t agree. GM Ross Atkins defended the system, which he says is a decade old and leaves the choice with the player whether to take the offered raise.
We have seen a variety of interesting pre-arb salary situations this winter as teams around the league increasingly diverge in their approaches to the process. See here and here for a few examples that compare interestingly to Sanchez, a 2+ service-class player who turned in a huge 2016 season (7th in the AL Cy Young voting, 3.00 ERA over 192 innings).
Here’s more from the AL East:
- Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier hasn’t yet officially wrapped up his extension with the club, but he tells Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times that he’s “grateful” to the organization for its commitment. As Topkin notes, the Rays have managed to lock up quite a few core players despite the organization’s low payroll levels. In this case, he argues, it’s a risk well worth taking.
- While there’s still plenty of time for 24-year-old Red Sox prospect Henry Owens to make good on his promise, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe writes that the clock is also ticking on the former top prospect. Owens says he’s staying positive despite struggling this spring, “working hard” but also “staying with an even keel.”
- Red Sox righty Tyler Thornburg was able to return to the mound today, as Speier tweets (with video available). The reliever threw 32 pitches and will now seek to advance towards Opening Day readiness. Thornburg hasn’t thrown in game action in over two weeks as he works to build back shoulder strength.
ronnsnow
Shut up Boras. He did this same thing last year with Gerrit Cole. I understand the guy wants to make his clients money, so he can make money. But until a player reaches arb, there’s no reason a team has to pay over the minimum.
davidcoonce74
Boras is an advcocate for his client in contractual matters. He’s allowed to express an opinion, especially because hi client agrees with it. This is literally what an agent gets paid to do.
TheGreatTwigog
As an agent, it’s his job to advocate for the player, and not for how MLB should work overall, kind of simile to how a lawyer must advocate for their client, even if it hurts justice as a whole.
MB923
Quit whining Bora$
JDGoat
I’m usually one to defend boras, but when it comes to pre arbitration, he needs to shut up. If he doesn’t like what happened, remember this when free agency comes around. It seems like it would’ve been wiser to just accept their modest raise instead of having to get renewed at the minimum anyways, so maybe this is on him.
takeyourbase
You are correct. This ones on him. The teams are playing within the rules. Until arbitration players are at the mercy of the team. Boras=greed.
phillyphan3
Scott Boras = Baseall Paul Heyman
phillyphan3
Baseball ~
MB923
Well who is Baseball Brock Lesnar?
gocincy
Just because a team is allowed to renew for the minimum, should they? I’d think teams would want to make it clear to all players that they are a good place to play. Reputation is powerful, especially when they court free agents and draft. So, yes, they saved a few nickels by renewing Sanchez for the min, but did they win a battle and lose the war? Maybe they could have thrown him another $200,000 this year, making him happy and avoiding the damage to their reputation? Think about the impression they’re making on all players, not just Sanchez. It’s hard enough to attract players to Canada that you think they’d have a less combative stance.
And, for the record, The additional fee that Boras could earn from a higher salary for Sanchez is a pittance. He earns his money on those massive free agent contracts. He’s selfish, obnoxious, and annoying, so this is not a defense of him. It’s just to say that his complaint is part of a larger, longer term campaign to maximize Sanchez’s earnings. His 2017 salary doesn’t mean much to Boras’s income.
tuna411
Yeah, tell that to MLB front offices when players leave one city for another over $5 million…but are signing for a total of $130 million. Teams have only one opportunity for cost control and that is arbitration (and hey, do you understand a player raise is exponentially based off his salary?!)
Players have no control over draft, so that point is useless too.
aamatho18
An extra $200,000 doesn’t seem like too much in baseball terms, but it also has a massive effect on the team once the player reaches arbitration. Teams want to set the bar low because those salaries can really sky rocket in arbitration and the team can end up losing millions because the bar was set higher for a certain player
JD396
I don’t know why anyone thinks the Blue Jays have some obligation to willingly submit to Boras’ campaign to maximize Sanchez’s earnings… I’m all for having a more favorable pre arb pay scale but that’s a CBA thing. The way the system works is if you want more money before arbitration, you sit down and negotiate an extension.
vinscully16
Henry Owens, at best, is a relief pitcher.
TheGreatTwigog
Sometimes I’m thinking abt all we could have traded him for a few years ago, but then I remember we also could have traded bogearts or betts. Win some, lose some I guess.
corpusse
I don’t see why the Jays had to renew him at the min. If they don’t want to give him 1 million fine, even 700, but at least bump him to whatever offer they made him. They are worried about breaking a 10 year policy, but given this kind of case doesn’t even happen once a year why worry about that? If they had one of these every year over the past 10 years the policy has been in place it would still cost less than half a season of Justin Smoak. Or a rando relief pitcher you end up cutting when a small gamble doesn’t pay off.
No player with 2+ years service should be making the min, let alone your ace. I am not suggesting they should set some kind of record here but something in the 6-700k should be about right.
JD396
So sign a long term deal… why a team would bid against themselves in this situation is beyond me. Do we think Boras would give the Jays a little break in the arb years and beyond because of their good will now?
JD396
I don’t get why this is a thing, Scott
ronnsnow
Scotty doesn’t know.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Boras’ whole schtick is getting the best clients and then using them like a hammer to pound teams into submission.
This causes teams to push back where they can….on his lesser players.
I have no idea why guys like Wieters or Alvarez would sign with him. Teams are all too happy to tell them to shove off.
DS1
I grow weary of Bore-us.
davidcoonce74
Players sign with Boras simply because he is the very best in the game at what he does. It’s not difficult to understand. And an agent has every right to challenge the system, or at least to talk publicly about it. Boras is getting paid handsomely by his clients and he wouldn’t be doing his job if he wasn’t advocating for them.
rolliesmustache
The Blue Jays did offer Sanchez a raise, according to Shi Davidi’s article. Boras and Sanchez decided to turn it down.
While the raise was a minor one (the exact amount was not specified) they elected to take the league minimum – the Jays did not force them.
davidcoonce74
Apparently it felt like an insult so why take an insult? When I was around 19 years old I was a manager at a pizza restaurant. I was making something like 5.75 an hour (this was obviously a long time ago) I remember my boss offered me a 10-cent an hour raise. I rejected it and put in my notice. This is the equivalent.
KC2114
I would love to make $500,000 plus a year to play baseball. I wouldn’t complain about the money especially knowing I’m getting paid to do what I love and there’s a lot of people well worse off than me at that point.