AL West Notes: Jeffress, Gomez, Castro

The Rangers are bringing several pitchers along slowly this spring, as T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. In most cases, there’s no particular concern driving the approach, but reliever Jeremy Jeffress has been slowed by a sore right shoulder. Jeffress has yet to make his competitive spring debut, though he’s still throwing bullpen sessions and says it’s not a significant injury.

Meanwhile, Carlos Gomez talked about his decision to return to the Rangers , as Richard Justice of MLB.com writes, calling it an easy decision. "I hope I can stay here and finish my career," he said. "I feel loyal to them. They picked me up when I was on the ground. That's something me and my family will always be thankful for." Texas was willing to take a no-risk chance at Gomez last year due in part to the voucher of just-acquired veteran Carlos Beltran ; now, the club has seen enough to stake a considerably larger bet after landing him on a one-year, $11.5MM deal.

Righty Simon Castro is making a strong impression in camp with the Athletics, as MLB.com's Jane Lee reports. Castro, who'll soon turn 29, brings an unusual amount of pep to the mound, which has earned the praise of manager Bob Melvin. Though he has just 17 MLB innings under his belt, Castro is coming off of a strong 2016 season in which he pitched to a 3.38 ERA with 9.8 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9 over 53 1/3 Triple-A frames with the Rockies organization.