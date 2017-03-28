East Notes: Mets, Yanks, Marlins, Orioles, Nats

Major League Baseball could suspend Mets closer Jeurys Familia as early as Tuesday for an alleged domestic violence incident last October, report Kristie Ackert and Christian Red of the New York Daily News. The Mets are only expecting the league to ban Familia for approximately 15 games, per Ackert and Red, who note that the 27-year-old’s wife, Bianca Rivas, has said during MLB’s investigation that he didn’t hit her. Familia was alleged to have caused bodily injury to Rivas, which led to an arrest on a charge of simple assault. That charge was dropped in December, though, after Rivas told a New Jersey judge she wasn’t interested in pursuing the case.
More from the East Coast:
- The Yankees informed right-hander Adam Warren on Tuesday that he’s no longer in the running for the final two spots in their rotation, writes Randy Miller of NJ.com. That’s not particularly surprising, as Warren always seemed like a long shot on account of his vast experience as a reliever. He’ll once again take on a bullpen role this year, while two of Luis Severino, Bryan Mitchell, Chad Green and Jordan Montgomery will fill out the Yankees’ starting five.
- The Marlins will open the season without a left-handed reliever, having optioned Hunter Cervenka to the minors on Tuesday, per Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. They also sent Justin Nicolino down, thus clinching the fifth spot in the rotation for Adam Conley. Although Conley looked like a shoo-in for a starting job at the outset of spring training, his struggles combined with Nicolino’s effectiveness nearly produced an unexpected outcome. “[Optioning Nicolino] was probably our toughest decision. He pitched really well in spring,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I shouldn’t say surprised because we know it’s there, but coming into camp I kind of looked at him as an outside chance, really, and he’s really opened a lot of eyes and a lot of conversation about who that fifth guy should be.”
- It doesn’t appear the left oblique strain Mets outfielder Juan Lagares suffered Saturday is anything serious. Lagares underwent an MRI on Tuesday, and while results aren’t yet known, he told ESPN Deportes’ Marly Rivera that he’s “almost 100 percent” (via Ackert). Of course, if Lagares is OK, he seems likely to start the year as the Mets’ fourth outfielder, which could lead to a demotion to the minors for Michael Conforto.
- The Orioles hope to re-sign outfielder Michael Bourn and infielder Chris Johnson, tweets Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com. Baltimore released the pair Monday (Bourn exercised his opt-out clause) after neither cracked its big league roster.
- The Nationals released veteran reliever Matt Albers on Monday, but he could return to the organization on a minors deal if he’s unable to land a major league contract elsewhere, a source told FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link).
Mets1234
Mets fan are dodging a big lose if his suspension is really only 15 games
yanks02026
Wow that’s a joke if he only gets 15 games compared to what other players have gotten.
calmspaghetti
Actually, a clarification is in order with regards to Familia. The alleged charges weren’t just dropped, they were expunged. This basically means that the judge decided that there was never any reason for the charges to be brought forth at all. Unlike the charges being dropped for a lack of evidence, where the charges can be brought back at any time, should new evidence arise, the expungement means that in the eyes of the law, the alleged incident never took place. Based on these facts, the idea that he should even be suspended at all is a fallacy.
9lives
Sadly after a beating many women want to drop any charges and move on with their man as if nothing happened. Either she beat herself up and made a false report to police or he assaulted her. People who beat their wives have no place in MLB imo. I wish he and the others who have done the same would get at least a 3240 game suspension regardless of whether there is a criminal conviction.