Giants Release Jimmy Rollins

The Giants have released veteran shortstop Jimmy Rollins, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area (Twitter link). The decision was reached after the organization consulted with the veteran, who had already been told he would not make the Opening Day roster.

It’s not clear what’ll be next for the 38-year-old, who struggled at the plate during camp. The 17-year MLB veteran had already posted two straight seasons with middling offensive production, and wasn’t able to find a home last year after being released in mid-season by the White Sox.

That said, perhaps another organization will end up with a need at an opportune moment. Rollins would surely represent a respect veteran addition to any roster, having compiled over 10,000 career plate appearances and 49 fWAR/46 rWAR since he first cracked the bigs way back in 2000.