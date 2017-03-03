Huston Street Diagnosed With Triceps Irritation, Set For MRI

Angels righty Huston Street left his spring outing today with what the team is calling triceps irritation, per a club announcement. He’s set to undergo an MRI later today to further assess his arm.

Street, 33, enters camp in an unfamiliar situation. After a dozen years as a late-inning fixture in the majors, he’s battling this spring for his spot in the Halos’ bullpen pecking order following an injury-plagued and ineffective 2016 season.

While Street arguably still deserves the benefit of the doubt, given the eleven high-quality campaigns he turned in before last year, he could easily be bypassed as the closer with any stumbles this spring. It’s too soon to know whether this particular injury will represent a major obstacle, but if it does, it could open the door for Cam Bedrosian or Andrew Bailey to step into the 9th-inning job.

Of broader importance to the team is Street’s ability to get back on track and contribute over the course of the coming season. He battled through oblique and knee injuries last year, ultimately contributing only 22 1/3 innings of 6.45 ERA ball. Los Angeles will be looking for more in 2017, as Street is due $9MM before the team decides between a $10MM club option and a $1MM buyout for the following year.