Chad Bettis To Begin Chemotherapy After Cancer Unexpectedly Spreads

1:15pm: Bettis spoke to the media, and the Denver Post’s Nick Groke writes that the right-hander gave good news on his prognosis — a roughly 90 percent rate of healthy recovery in cases similar to his own. Bettis says that “optimistically,” he’d be able to return to the baseball field as soon as this season.
12:29pm: Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis shared the frightening and unfortunate news today that the testicular cancer for which he underwent surgery earlier this offseason has unexpectedly spread. The 27-year-old’s full statement, which he shared on Twitter, reads as follows:
“During my routine health checkup last week, my oncologist believed that he had seen inflamed lymph nodes and ordered an immediate biopsy. I learned this week that my testicular cancer has unexpectedly spread, and I will begin a regimen of chemotherapy in the very near future. Although my blood tumor markers remain at normal levels, it’s clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness. Without being proactive, we wouldn’t have caught this. I am committed to beating this cancer. My family and I are grateful for the support of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the Rockies organization and you, the fans.”
While there are certainly baseball-related ramifications for the Rockies, the health and well-being of Bettis obviously takes priority. We at MLBTR extend our best wishes to Bettis and hope for a full recovery and, eventually, a return to the mound. Readers are encouraged to share their support and well wishes for Bettis and his family on Twitter.
Bettis had been slated to join Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson and Tyler Chatwood in the Rockies’ 2017 rotation a year after logging a career 186 innings over the course of a career-best 32 starts.
Comments
ethan
good luck I hope this works
bush5104
Well wishes to Chad as he fights for his health. Cancer is a wretched disease to anyone unfortunate enough to experience it firsthand or within their family. Prayers.
baseballjunkie68
One of the best guys in baseball I have ever met. Went to a Rockies vs Marlins game only dude that signed and he was asking how everyone was doing and just came off as so genuine.Have only good things about this man, I really hope he can recover soon.
realgone2
Well that’s terrible news.
SamFuldsFive
Yikes, I hope they can help him. Good luck.
mikeyank55
You have every baseball fans’ prayers and best wishes.
rjtfd
Prayers to you and your family…You will beat it!!
coachbrad
Seriously, what kind of POS downvotes a get-well-wish?
hojostache
Wow, that is really unfortunate. There have been some nice gains in treatment over the past 4-5 years, but any time there is metastasizing present it is a scary road. Hoping for the best for Bettis.
dodgersneedrings
Hope all is well
disadvantage
Dang, kid’s not even 30 yet. Best of luck and prayers to him and his family.
metseventually
James7430
Sad to hear. Thoughts and prayers for him and his family. Hope he pulls through and has a speedy recovery.
krillin
Prayers for you and your family is this tough time.
John Murray
All the best Chad…you can beat this.