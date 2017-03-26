Kolten Wong Frustrated With Cardinals

With Jhonny Peralta set to open the season as the Cardinals’ third baseman, they’ll need to find a place for Jedd Gyorko, who swatted a team-high 30 home runs in 2016. Gyorko could wind up at second base, where the right-handed hitter would platoon with the lefty-swinging Kolten Wong, though the latter made it clear Sunday that he wants no part of a timeshare.
Asked if he’d rather the Cardinals trade him than use him as a part-time player, Wong told Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: “One hundred percent. I don’t want to be here wasting my time. I know what kind of player I am. If I don’t have the belief here, then I’ll go somewhere else.”
Wong hasn’t requested a trade – notably, the Cardinals rebuffed at least one interested suitor during the winter – and he indicated he’ll “be ready to do what I gotta do to help the team win.” Still, Wong’s frustrated that the Cardinals might not follow through on general manager John Mozeliak’s offseason plan to get him more second base time this year. In fairness to the Redbirds, though, Wong hasn’t necessarily established himself as a full-time-caliber player since debuting in the majors in 2013. The 26-year-old owns a modest .248/.309/.370 batting line in 1,469 plate appearances, including an even worse .247/.290/.327 in 336 PAs versus same-handed pitchers, and is coming off a year which featured a demotion to Triple-A. Plus, it would behoove the Cardinals to find at-bats for Gyorko, the better offensive player.
While Wong has underwhelmed at the plate, that hasn’t been the case at the keystone, where he has totaled 19 Defensive Runs Saved and put up a 9.0 Ultimate Zone Rating in the majors. Wong’s cognizant of the value he has provided the Cardinals in the field.
“On defense, I’m one of the best second basemen in the league,” he declared. “I believe that and I know that.”
Both Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny agree with Wong, having heaped praise on his defensive skills during the offseason. Of course, Mozeliak was responsible for giving Wong a five-year, $25.5MM extension last March. Wong addressed that deal Sunday and wondered aloud whether he’ll finish the contract in St. Louis, per Frederickson. Regardless, he believes the pact entitles him to a longer leash.
“When you are given a contract, you are expected to get a chance to work through some things and figure yourself out,” he said. “Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista, all these guys never figured their stuff out until later on down the road. It’s the big leagues. It’s tough, man. For me, the biggest thing is I just need people to have my back. When that comes, it will be good. But, I think right now, it’s just staying with my play, understanding I’m working toward getting myself more consistent, understanding what kind of player I can be. If that’s going to be with another team, so be it.”
Despite Wong’s displeasure with his current situation, he noted he doesn’t “want to come off as being like bitter or anything” and credited Gyorko for an “amazing” 2016.
Comments
bross16
He’s not really starting caliber. He had a bad season and should have to work his way back to a starting role. Especially with those splits
JDGoat
I can see where he’s coming from, sine his glove alone should make him a starter.
KCelts
Eh let’s not go THAT far. Remember we’ve seen that experiment with Brendan Ryan and Pete Kozma and that turned out horribly (albeit different positions).
kimball0401
He’s not wrong a player like him should not be on the bench
STLCards33
If he wants to play every day he needs to prove it. Bottom line
Ryan Barnes
You’re exactly right. Sorry you hit so bad last year that you even got demoted and now you think you just should be given the starting second base job.
DetroitSportsFan
He’s not “Wong”
slide
he ain’t wight, either
tbone0816
Grow up Kolton.
acm14
Glad he’s a Jays fan but those guys didn’t get paid until after producing like all stars
armsiderun14
I get where he’s coming from, but I’m not sure he should have said all of this in public. He hasn’t proven himself to be a full time player yet. Granted I think Matheny is partially to blame for that since Matheny will bench him for one bad game. I think STL needs to let him play every day. If he is terrible at the plate, then address a platoon situation. The team committed to improved defense. He’s far and away the best defensive infielder on the team. Let him play until he fully proves he shouldn’t be out there.
KCelts
Let’s put it like this: there was a reason he was sent down to AAA last season. There was a reason why we saw more Jedd Gyorko and less Kolten Wong as the season progressed. Just because he signed a long contract does not mean he is automatically entitled to the starting job.
Look at Allen Craig, for example. The Cardinals did the same thing with him by giving him a sizable contract. Craig performed well below par (which I honestly believe he never fully recovered from that nasty Plantar Fisciitis) and was sent down and then shipped to Boston. Wong needs to remember he still needs to earn the job and that it isn’t handed to him.
stlcards624
It’s a performance based industry. He has been given every opportunity to earn the full time job at second base, but at the end of the day he needs to produce. I seriously doubt that if he is producing day in and day out that he will be sitting the bench or playing in AAA. Given that, I hope he does get off to a good start and becomes a regular member of the starting lineup. He has great skills, I would prefer to see his name in the lineup each day. At the end of the day if he thinks he would get a chance to do better else where, pack your bags and get out of the way. We need players that want to be there and understand that things are not just going to be handed to them because they have a five year deal.
SamFuldsFive
Isnt this the same guy who got demoted last season for not being good?
Boof
Guys like Wong should be grateful they crack the big league roster and do their part without complaining. If the team feels he can contribute best at a split playing time, he should deal with it or find a different career. There are plenty of guys behind him who would happily take his spot playing part-time second base.
T-Bacon77
Was he given a contract? Or did he earn it? Clearly, the Cardinals felt he’d not only improve his already capable defense, but also improve his value at the plate, which hasn’t really done. But it’s not like Kolton can’t do what he needs to improve, he’s still young. However, bringing up Bautista and Donaldson seemed a bit odd, those two have always been expected to be bat first players and I don’t think Kolton is going to 40 HRs a season unless I use the rookie settings in MLB The Show.
wustlbears
Matheny never gave him that vote of confidence young players need and just when Wong thinks he’s got it… it’s gone. He no doubt should be platooned, but this is the Cards’ fault for announcing he would be the full-time second baseman before spring. I’d be requesting a trade too since management is mind f***ing him
oaklandathletics116
Defence won’t keep you on the field every day in the NL
Aaron Sapoznik
Kolten Wong couldn’t hold Javier Baez’ jock strap offensively or defensively, yet the latter hasn’t uttered one complaint in having to share time at 2B with Ben Zobrist. Just saying…
GoAwayRod
Just a crazy idea, but maybe he should try not hitting like hot garbage? We’re talking about an offense/defense situation between him and Gyorko. One hits, the other fields.
Wong was a prospect because he played defense and carried an .833 OPS in the minors. He’s gone from batting .308 in the minors to OBPing .309 in 1500 pas in the majors. Gee, I wonder why they can’t guarantee that you’re in the lineup every day.
Cardinals17
Defensively he’s above average. Offensively he is challenged!!! And his base running is pitiful. He continues to get picked off base, the same way he started his career for the last out of the World Series. I feel he thinks he’s better than he really is at the major league level. But…… It is obvious that he is never going to catch a break from the great Matheney.
Bill Smith
I bet the Cardinals are more disappointed than Wong. “A little less conversation, a little more action, please.”
Joe Shlabotnik
Don’t sweat it, Wong. That pasty tub of lard, Gyorko, will be found dead over a bucket of Haagen Daz before the All Star break.
mz33
Way to epitomize the self-entitled attitude of so many Kolton. News flash, you are not Josh or Jose. Hope you get traded soon.
lilpartialbaldo
This is why the cardinals can’t have nice things.
lesterdnightfly
Wong is Gordon Beckham 2.0. But Beckham has a decent attitude.
That extension was a big stretch, and it’s turning out to be a mistake by the Cards’ FO.
Aaron Steele
Gyorkos spring hasn’t been great. Neither has peraltas. And Wong too. Though he’s been better the last week or so.
Greg Garcia though has done well. I think he poses the most immediate threat as I think gyorko will be pressing peralta.
All Wong needs to do is hit. Time share is gonna happen until two of the three solidify a spot. Until that they all will be threatened for less time by Garcia if he keeps playing well. 3 players for 2 spots is fine to manage everyone happy. 4 for 2 it will mean someone sits more than they want.
Best team of the spring runs Greg Garcia out there with gyroko at 3rd. Just barely as peralta Judd and Wong are all struggling
lowtalker1
Who does he think he is ?
No one
thejag
That’s a horrible attitude to have. You earn your playing time in the majors, just like you earn your job in all walks of life. If I’m underperforming at my job, I wouldn’t ask my boss for a promotion. That’s an entitled brat attitude if I’ve ever seen one. Plus he already got a good chunk of change. Your contract shouldn’t dictate your playing time buddy.
RiverCatsFilms
He’s getting traded within the next 3 months