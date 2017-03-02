MLB, MLBPA Announce Rule Modifications For 2017 Regular Season

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association jointly announced modifications to a series of rules today, all of which have been approved and will be implemented for the 2017 season (Twitter link). The most notable of the bunch include approval of an automatic intentional walk that does not require any pitches to be thrown, a 30-second limit for a manager to request a replay review, and a “conditional” two-minute guideline for officials to reach a determination on a review case. (The announcement notes that there are “various exceptions” but does not elaborate.) Additionally, Crew Chiefs can now invoke replay reviews of non-home-run calls even after a manager is out of challenges beginning in the eighth inning, as opposed to the seventh inning.
Over the course of the 2016-17 offseason, a number of potential rule changes have been floated — ranging from fairly mild in nature (e.g. today’s implementations) to extreme (e.g. Jeff Passan’s report of placing a runner on second base to open an inning at a certain point in extra innings and Jayson Stark’s report of potential strike zone alterations). While the elimination of the traditional four-pitch intentional walk has drawn its fair share of ire from fans and from some players, last season saw an intentional free pass issued just over once every third game during the regular season, so the change isn’t exactly radical. Then again, because of the infrequency of intentional walks, there’s also some merit to the argument that the change doesn’t impact the pace of play enough to merit implementation.
Beyond those two rules, there was also an amendment made in regard to the positioning of base coaches prior to the delivery of a pitch. (Effectively, they must be positioned at the intersection of the coaching box line that is closest to the plate and the line that runs parallel to the foul line when the pitch is delivered but are free to move to signal a player when a ball is in play). It is also now expressly forbidden to use any type of on-field markers that could serve as a reference for the positioning of defenders. And, the league made an addition to Rule 5.07, which seems to carry a direct correlation to Carter Capps’ unorthodox and controversial delivery.
Per the league’s announcement, the rule now “stipulates that a player may not take a second step toward home plate with either foot or otherwise reset his pivot foot in his delivery of the pitch.” Doing so with the bases empty will result in an illegal pitch, while doing so with runners aboard will result in a balk.
As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports (Twitter links), Capps’ “hop-drag” delivery has been interpreted consistently by the league in recent years. Today’s rule change was a formalization of that interpretation. MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell tweets that the team (and, based on Lin’s tweets, the league) interpret this to mean that Capps can legally drag his foot during his delivery so long as he does not pick the foot up and reset it.
TheChanceyColborn
Why the intentional walk one? It’s a bit stupid imo. Make the pitcher pitch and maybe he lobs it over the catcher. Like Betances. Maybe a run scores. A bit silly to take that away.
rols1026
That happens maybe a few times all season. Not worth keeping for the .5% chance someone misfires one.
natsgm
It completely is worth keeping, if not just for the integrity of the game. How gimmick is it to just say “walk to first”. That’s just dumb and will save so little time. Not to mention it takes away some strategy, such as getting your guy in the pen warm or or helping to slow it down for a guy in a jam.
tim815
Should have just gone to their mouth four times, anyway.
metseventually
Carter Craps rule (y)
a1544
“Guideline”. I have a feeling that won’t change the pace of replay that much. Getting the call right should still be the #1 priority
takeyourbase
I myself prefer pre-replay baseball. Much more exciting. I’d rather see a guy lose his mind for 2 minutes than a dang replay. Even if that means my team has a blown call go against them. To me it got old very fast watching a review of a bang bang play. It’s not a machines game. I could do without pitch tracking too.
overratedsandy
Agree with you. (Save it for the Playoffs and World Series)
chesteraarthur
Capps’ foot drag thing should be illegal too, but at least he can’t bunny hop all the way down the mound now.
Astros_fan_84
Baseball is the one sport where rule changes cause an uproar. Pretty funny.
overratedsandy
LEAVE THE SPORT ALONE.. It is doing well enough without all of the ‘Improvements’ (Get rid of the Video Replay except for the Playoffs) When do the fans get a voice in this decision making? Maybe one of our Congressional ‘Representatives’ can get involved as MLB has anti-Trust exemption.
Reflect
I support the rule changes in general, but it is quite sad to know that we will never get another Miguel Cabrera moment ever again.