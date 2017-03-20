Rangers Open To Mid-Season Contract Talks With Yu Darvish

The Rangers are open to holding contract negotiations with star righty Yu Darvish during the upcoming season, GM Jon Daniels said in an appearance on 1310 The Ticket (as MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan reports).

While that news suggests there’s still an opening for a deal, Daniels suggested there’s not much going on at present. “Where we left [it] is that either side can privately open it or raise it at any point,” he said. We heard about a month ago that the sides hadn’t engaged in significant discussions to that point.

That said, the veteran executive also made clear that the situation remains ripe for further discussion. “The lines of communication are open, and the relationship is very good,” he explained. “That’s a great starting point.” Daniels stressed that he believes Darvish and his family are “comfortable” in Texas.

The team, too, remains understandably intrigued by finding a way to keep the relationship going. Calling Darvish “one of the most talented pitchers in the game,” Daniels said the organization has ongoing “interest in him staying here.” Club ownership has said the same, so it seems plenty plausible that a concerted effort could take place.

Darvish, 30, has been spectacular for the Rangers, working to a 3.29 ERA with 11.3 K/9 and 3.5 BB/9. But he has only managed to throw 645 2/3 innings over the past five years, as he missed time with elbow problems in 2014 and ultimately missed all of 2015 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. MLBTR’s Tim Dierkes currently has Darvish listed second among all 2017-18 free agents.