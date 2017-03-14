Rays, Kevin Kiermaier Nearing Extension

The Rays and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier are nearing an extension that would pay the defensive star at least $50MM over a term of at least six years, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Kiermaier is represented by Reynolds Sports Management.

The six-year deal would begin with the 2017 season, according to Topkin, meaning it would replace the $2.975MM salary to which Kiermaier agreed when avoiding arbitration as a Super Two player earlier this offseason.

The reported deal, then, would buy out all four of Kiermaier’s potential arbitration years in addition to a pair of would-be free agent campaigns. It’s not known if there’d be any sort of options included on the deal (though the Rays have typically secured at least one option year in the majority of their contract extensions), but the current six-year term would run through his age-32 season, putting Kiermaier on pace to reach free agency prior to his age-33 campaign.

Kiermaier, who will turn 27 in April, is regarded as one of the best, if not the best defensive player in all of Major League Baseball, regardless of position. Over the past two seasons, his 44 Defensive Runs Saved are the highest among any Major League player, and he’s also pacing all of baseball with an Ultimate Zone Rating of +42.3 runs. Unsurprisingly, he won a Gold Glove in each of those two years.

In addition to his superlative glovework, Kiermaier has produced at a slightly above-average clip at the plate. He’s reached double-digit home run and stolen base totals in each of the past twos years, topping out at 12 long balls and 21 steals in 2016. Overall, in 1314 plate appearances since making his big league debut, the former 31st-round pick has turned in a .258/.313/.425 batting line that checks in at five percent better than the league-average hitter, per context neutral stats like OPS+ and wRC+.

Kiermaier had come up as a mostly speculative trade candidate at various points in the offseason, but the news of a long-term deal all but eliminates the possibility that he’ll be moved at any time in the near future. While the team’s corner outfield scenario is far less clear — Colby Rasmus, Steven Souza, Corey Dickerson and Nick Franklin all figure to be in the mix — but Kiermaier now joins franchise icon Evan Longoria and ace Chris Archer as one of the team’s cornerstone pieces for years to come. Outside of that talented trio, the Rays don’t have a single player on a guaranteed contract beyond the 2018 campaign, so even with this new deal and a perennially modest payroll, the Rays will be able to supplement the roster with additional pieces to whatever extent ownership allows.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.