Red Sox Still Looking To Acquire Starting Pitching Depth

Manager John Farrell says the Red Sox have been and continue to be trying to acquire starting pitching depth, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald writes. The Red Sox are dealing with injuries to starters David Price and Drew Pomeranz.
“That’s ongoing,” says Farrell of the Red Sox’ efforts to find pitching. “Our efforts haven’t picked up just because of recent developments. It’s always been there.”
Price is dealing with an elbow strain and will meet with a team physician tomorrow. Pomeranz’s velocity is not up to his usual standards as he returns from a triceps injury, and the Red Sox pulled him from his start for precautionary reasons yesterday.
Farrell echoes earlier comments from Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who said that the Red Sox had difficulty luring depth starters during the offseason because their rotation was perceived to be well stocked. One depth veteran, Kyle Kendrick, will start for the Red Sox today and could be important to their short-term plans. Kendrick has not appeared in the big leagues since 2015, when he was with the Rockies, although he’s fared well so far this spring. Farrell also names Henry Owens and Brian Johnson as healthy pitchers who could potentially help if they could be more consistent.
Should the Red Sox acquire a starter from outside, the current list of free agents includes Jake Peavy (who is dealing with personal issues), Doug Fister, Colby Lewis, Edwin Jackson and Jerome Williams. Other players currently in camp on non-roster invites could soon become available if they don’t make the rosters of their current teams. The Red Sox could, of course, also look to make a trade, perhaps near the end of camp as teams finalize their rosters.
Comments
a1544
Buchholz
PapNZay
No kidding. You can NEVER have too much pitching. You have a bullpen andBuchholz has great stuff. He may have stunk it up for 1/2 of last season but he went to the pen, got it together and didnt complain. It was stupid to dump him for nothing but cap space.
Su-Min Lee
please take Kazmir, McCarthy
jake_malinka
We will give you those hurt players and you give us dale in return
vtadave
Dale? Dale Sveum?
Gary
Bucholz 13 million dollar salary would have had big long-term implications. That contract would have handcuffed them in future free-agent dealings because of the luxury-tax and being a repeat offender in consecutive years really drives up a penalty percentage.
Staying under the luxury cap this year helps them sign guys next offseason and perhaps go over the tax without a heavy consecutive year tax.
MB923
Quintana? I’d say not likely but I wouldn’t rule it out with DD in charge.
trace
Who does DD have left as blue chippers? He already emptied the tank.
MB923
Devers, Groome, Sam Travis.
Otherwise it would have to be Beintendi and I don’t see Boston doing that.
bruinsfan94
Benintendi has way more value on his 6 years on service time then Q’s 4. Wouldn’t call Travis a blue chipper. He is not a top 100 on any list I know of. Red Sox could still swing a trade for Q but it would depth what little depth they have. Erod, Swihat, Devers, Travis would be a pretty good package imo.
On another note, anyone else find it funny how hyped up Koepach is right now? AFTER he left Boston? Hardly heard a postive thing about him in Boston recently but now he is a mega prospect. Best of luck to him and wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up being the best player in that package.
Just Another Fan
Agreed about Koepsch, all we heard about is how big a psycho he is, fistfighting his own teammates etc. now he’s the pillar of the CWS rotation without ever setting foot in the bigs, smh
Kayrall
As an established front of the rotation pitcher, Quintana has was more value than Benintendi, an unestablished prospect. It would take Beni+ to get Q.
Also, Kopech has always been touted, not more so now.
Eck
Travis was #98 on Keith Law’s list.
bruinsfan94
Q would be the number 4 pitcher on the Red Sox.. The Red Sox got Chris Sale without giving up Benintendi. Benintendi took over the number one spot before the season but his value was way up while Moncada took a hit. AB just lit the world on fire the end of the season. He is going nowhere. The trade I prosposed could be beaten fairly easy, but it would no doubt help drive the price up a bit. Swihart has been rumored to be someone the CWS like and would be nice as a 4th piece.
These two teams just don’t match up in a trade at all. The Red Sox are looking for aa 7th or and 8th starter not a stud.
Are you kidding? Look at every article about Kopech. Before it was all about his troubles, now he is the next big thing. He was always on the list but never talked up due to his issues.
bronxbombers
That package doesn’t get you close tbh
bruinsfan94
How does it not get you close? Houston and Pittsburg could beat it, but Devers is a top 20 prospect. Erod is a 3-4 starter. Swihart is a player the CWS have always liked ( and they really love Devers too,) Travis is always a solid prospect. The fact of the matter is you have to look at teams needs, Q has a lot less value to the Red Sox then he does to say Houston, so they have the incentive to trade for to be a number 2 starter, he is a clear 4 in bean town.
alexgordonbeckham
“On another note, anyone else find it funny how hyped up Koepach is right now? AFTER he left Boston?”
Man I feel like I need to go back and look at ridiculous Boston fan trade proposals talking about how he was off-limits for Sale.
soxfan1
Groome, Devers, Travis.
Just Another Fan
CWS have turned down better packages from Houston than this, it’s either Benintendi or dont bother wasting their time – but also Abreu and Quintana for Benintendi and very little else makes sense.
bruinsfan94
Adding Abreu to the deal? Doesn’t make sense. Benintendi is the best prospect in baseball, and in all likelyhood Boston and CWS don’t line up.
Sam.rhodes16
Huge Benni fan, but him alone doesn’t get you in the same room as Q AND Abreu. Little too homer imo
trace
I think Kelly should be given a few chance before any trade happens. The problems with early trade is the asking price is very high.
hende3165
Kellys their setup man. His days as a starter are over
rycm131
John Lester?
MB923
Who is John Lester?
vtadave
Jon’s far lesser-talented twin?
jakec77
Probably too close to the season to work this out, but they could have lined up well with the Mets pitcher/Bruce for Bradley, other pieces determined on which Met pitcher, I’m thinking Matz/Lugo/Gsellman.
bruinsfan94
Absurd. They are looking for DEPTH! Red Sox have six major league starter, with 3 being aces.
rocky7
bruinsfan94
If the Red Sox have 6 major league starters, 3 of them aces, then why is acquiring another starter even a discussion given what they would have to give up to pick up somebody of quality?
And when did Benintendi become the “best prospect in all of baseball” and EROD a 3-4 starter???
Drinking the Sox cool aid a bit too much.
Z-A
So when the Phillies offer Clay Buchholz and pay 75%-100% of the salary, Top-20 prospect coming back?
SimplyAmazin91
They may trade Marco Hernandez for depth, but what kind of a pitcher does he bring back and who would be interested?
bruinsfan94
Not sure who would be interested but I think he is a great piece for the Sox depth on the bench. He is not likely to get much back in return really. I think John Farrel and DD are mostly looking at free agents like those listed. Not really easy to trade for a guy who hopefully would be at best a 7th starter once Price and Pomeranz are fully healthy. KK, Owens, and Johnson will probably be the guys for spot starts. Would love for the Sox to add Lewis though.
sss847
quintana for all the remaining prospects
golfnut999
Great lets gut the farm system some more with more bad trades like the Pomeranz deal.
El-Mo
White Sox make sense as trade partner but for someone like Miguel Gonzalez for lower end top 30 prospect.
Phillies2017
Anibal Sanchez (and a little cash) and Dixon Machado for Marco Hernandez
bruinsfan94
A little cash? Sanchez got lit up last year. They just traded way CB to clear space. That is an aweful trade for someone who would not fit in once people are healthy ( 6 starters back then him and 3-4 others competing for 6th spot.
Bruin1012
My lord this is funny the Red Sox aren’t trading for Quintana there starting rotation of Porcello, Sale, Wright, Erod and Hendricks should be just fine until Price comes back.
bruinsfan94
Red Sox got Hendricks?? Sweet! lol
crazysull
Don’t be stupid, they want depth not another ace(or another white sox ace) they just want a guy who won’t cost a lot(money wise and or player wise) because they will most likely lose their spot once Pomerantz and Price return
bravesfan1
This is where the braves will come in and ask for a huge return for Terhan, Red Sox will leak that they’re interested but never actually pull the trigger. I feel like this story happens every year.