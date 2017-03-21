White Sox Agree To Extension With Tim Anderson

8:02am: It’s a $25MM guarantee, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports, with two option years included.

7:57am: The White Sox have reached agreement on a long-term deal that’ll keep shortstop Tim Anderson in the organization for the foreseeable future, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (Twitter links). It’s expected to cover six guaranteed seasons, with multiple options thereafter, and “should beat” $20MM in guaranteed money. MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reported yesterday that the sides were in discussions.

Anderson, of course, was already under Chicago control for quite some time. Given that he only accrued 115 days of MLB service in his debut season of 2016, he can’t qualify for free agency before 2023 and won’t hit arbitration eligibility until at least 2020.