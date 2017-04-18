J.A. Happ Likely To Hit 10-Day DL With Elbow Inflammation

Blue Jays southpaw J.A. Happ is likely to require a 10-day DL stint due to inflammation in his left elbow, according to Jon Paul Morosi of the MLB Network and MLB Network Radio’s own Twitter account (Twitter links). The good news, as per Morosi, is that Happ’s injury isn’t thought to be serious in the wake of the left-hander’s medical evaluation on Monday. It seems possible, then, that Happ could be back as soon as his mandatory 10 days are up, though Toronto could also decide to give Happ more recovery time for the sake of being cautious.
Elbow soreness forced Happ to leave the mound during the fifth inning of Sunday’s 11-4 loss to the Orioles. The left-hander has 20 strikeouts and zero walks over his 16 innings pitched in this young season, though Happ has a 4.50 ERA thanks to four home runs allowed in that stretch. Happ is coming off the best season of his 11-year career, a 20-win campaign in 2016 that saw him post a 3.18 ERA, 2.72 K/BB rate and 7.5 K/9 in 195 innings.
Happ’s likely absence creates yet another problem for the struggling Blue Jays, who are off to a rough 2-10 start to the season. Happ joins Josh Donaldson, Aaron Sanchez and J.P. Howell on the disabled list, and with Happ and Sanchez now both missing time, the Jays face an immediate test of their rotation depth. The Jays have Mat Latos, Brett Oberholtzer, Mike Bolsinger and T.J. House available at Triple-A as possible fill-ins. A decision won’t need to be made until the Jays open a series against the Angels on Friday, as Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and Marco Estrada are all scheduled to start Toronto’s next three games.
Comments
mikep
As a Yankees fan who pretty much hates Toronto, even I feel bad as this point for this team.
mikep
*at
thegreatcerealfamine
Dude no way..the way those garbage bandwagon fans have been crashing the sites the last couple of years. Karma Jose!
JDGoat
Good one
jimmertee
Yeah the Jays are getting hit hard. It’s not like anyone didn’t see this coming? [Some did]. They have guys that they can call up that will give them garbage innings and probably lots of losses. The AAA depth is of poor quality. So it is either make trades or stretch out Biagini. I am for stretching him out. The question becomes though when a releiver is stretched out, they [usually] lose a few Mph’s on the fastball and are not as effective. What will play out in Biagini’s case? Will he be a one, two or three lineup turns starter? My bet is that he is a one-to-two turns of the lineup starter, thus 4-5 innings, which I would take in a heartbeat at this stage. Let’s see what happens.
TheMichigan
Even though I’m not in favor of stretching out Biagini, he does average around 95MPH on his fastball and uses 5 pitches. So it’s possible he can comfortably sit around 92-93 with his Fourseam, increase his cutter usage, and decrease his slider usage and use his curve as a more effective out pitch. But still, if Biagini leaves the bullpen for a rotation spot, it’s going to leave the Blue Jays bullpen even weaker than before, plus we have no indication on how he would do in the rotation. If this was like Jesse Chavez or Tommy Milone who are bullpen guys who have had mild success as starters I would say go for it, but I really don’t know with Biagini.
n888
Just guessing but House is scheduled to go Friday for Buffalo, Oberholtzer Sat. Would make sense to just keep them on schedule, see what they give you for one start and go from there. You hope Sanchez comes back after the minimum, and whichever lefty was “less worse” gets an extra start or two until Happ is back.