J.A. Happ Likely To Hit 10-Day DL With Elbow Inflammation

Blue Jays southpaw J.A. Happ is likely to require a 10-day DL stint due to inflammation in his left elbow, according to Jon Paul Morosi of the MLB Network and MLB Network Radio’s own Twitter account (Twitter links). The good news, as per Morosi, is that Happ’s injury isn’t thought to be serious in the wake of the left-hander’s medical evaluation on Monday. It seems possible, then, that Happ could be back as soon as his mandatory 10 days are up, though Toronto could also decide to give Happ more recovery time for the sake of being cautious.

Elbow soreness forced Happ to leave the mound during the fifth inning of Sunday’s 11-4 loss to the Orioles. The left-hander has 20 strikeouts and zero walks over his 16 innings pitched in this young season, though Happ has a 4.50 ERA thanks to four home runs allowed in that stretch. Happ is coming off the best season of his 11-year career, a 20-win campaign in 2016 that saw him post a 3.18 ERA, 2.72 K/BB rate and 7.5 K/9 in 195 innings.

Happ’s likely absence creates yet another problem for the struggling Blue Jays, who are off to a rough 2-10 start to the season. Happ joins Josh Donaldson, Aaron Sanchez and J.P. Howell on the disabled list, and with Happ and Sanchez now both missing time, the Jays face an immediate test of their rotation depth. The Jays have Mat Latos, Brett Oberholtzer, Mike Bolsinger and T.J. House available at Triple-A as possible fill-ins. A decision won’t need to be made until the Jays open a series against the Angels on Friday, as Marcus Stroman, Francisco Liriano and Marco Estrada are all scheduled to start Toronto’s next three games.