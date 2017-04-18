Starling Marte Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Pirates outfielder Starling Marte has been suspended for 80 games due to a positive PED test, the league announced. Marte tested positive for Nandrolone, an anabolic steroid. As per Major League Baseball’s PED policy, Marte will receive the 80-game suspension assigned to first-time offenders, he won’t be paid during his suspension (which will cost Marte a little under $2.4MM of his $5MM salary for the season) and he’ll be ineligible for Pittsburgh’s postseason roster if the Bucs make the playoffs.
Marte released the following statement (hat tip to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports) to fans and media:
“I have been informed that I have tested positive in one of the tests that are regularly done in my job. In this very difficult moment I apologize to my family, the Pittsburgh Pirates, my teammates, my fans, and baseball in general. Neglect and lack of knowledge have led me to this mistake with the high price to pay of being away from the field that I enjoy and love so much. With much embarrassment and helplessness, I ask for forgiveness for unintentionally disrespecting so many people who have trusted in my work and have supported me so much. I promise to learn the lesson that this ordeal has left me. God bless you.”
Pirates club president Frank Coonelly also made a public statement in regards to Marte’s suspension:
“The Pittsburgh Pirates fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement, including the very tough penalties for violations of its prohibitions. We are disappointed that Starling put himself, his teammates and the organization in this position. We will continue to fight for the division title with the men who are here and will look forward to getting Starling back after the All-Star break.”
Comments
chuckymorris
omg
arborwolf19
1
00944
And just like that, the pirates are out of contention
EndinStealth
Probably were before that, but definitely now.
RunDMC
Austin Meadows, c’mon on down.
chuckymorris
Wow
Dave W.
Wow, I guess that’s why he sucked so far in 2017! He knew this was coming down! The Pirates have to be so disappointed in him!
TheMichigan
Man I wonder what it is. Is it another Mondesi? Or is it an Almonte/Gordon?
JDGoat
Nope, nandralone isn’t used in medicine and can’t be had orally. He’s a cheater
JDGoat
Rip pirates
bfolls
Does this speed up the meadows time line?
mvottop
That’s what I was thinking..
braves95
So do you go Angel Pagan or try to acquire a 1B and move Bell to OF?
bastros88
they can always call up Jose Osuna to play 1st and move Bell to the Outfield
bravesfan1998
Or put Jaso in right and move mccutchen to center
OaklandAsbaseball
Man that sucks I feel so bad for Pirates fans
24TheKid
So does make a Cutch trade way more likely but I can also see it making a trade unlikelier.
bfolls
I think it makes it more likely. Pirates are probably better off writing this year off, and when meadows comes up next year, it might be an upgrade over mccutchen anyways. Better to look at 2018 and beyond when the Cubs have to start handing out arbitration raises to all of their young boras clients. However, as a Cubs fan, I’m hoping the Pirates still try to be competitive this year and trade for Quintana
OldishCubsFan
As a Cubs fan I’m disappointed. The Pirates look like a contender and I’m a big McCutchen fan. Of course I still want the Cubs to beat them but not this way
Rbase
Big shock! What a blow for the pirates and baseball in general.
Brixton
The third place Pirates everyone… you can’t lose your 2 best position players and still be good
opethsdeliverance
May I just say, Owned!
DigirolamoDan6194
Nandrolone was the substance
bravesfan1998
Wow give the braves a win for that walk off he got
Bub27
The Dumbness never ends
bastros88
do players think they can get away with it? why do it I mean it’s a shame a talented kid like this cheats
chieftoto
Poor Pirates fans…. what an idiot.
halos101
tear down coming now
tylerall5
Welcome to Pittsburgh, Austin Meadows.
dewssox79
sox could trade melky or frazier right now. im sure they can be had for a small package
crazy4cleveland
This is really unexpected.
sufferfortribe
Think Pittsburgh would be interested in Austin Jackson?