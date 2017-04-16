Jeremy Guthrie Elects Free Agency

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie is now out of the Nationals organization, having elected free agency, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (Twitter link). The Nats designated Guthrie for assignment last Sunday.
Washington quickly jettisoned Guthrie from its 40-man roster after his unfathomably poor start against the Phillies last Saturday. Guthrie, pitching on his 38th birthday, allowed 10 earned runs on six hits and four walks over just two-thirds of an inning. That was his only appearance with the Nationals, who signed him to a minor league contract in February.
Guthrie mostly served as an innings-eating starter with the Orioles, Rockies and Royals from 2007-15, but his performance fell off dramatically with World Series-winning Kansas City two years ago and he failed to crack the majors last season. His struggles continued in 2016 in a combined 86 2/3 Triple-A innings between the Padres and Marlins organization, with whom he posted a 7.17 ERA.
Comments
mike.gordon34
He should have elected retirement!
RegularEd
Come home, Jeremy. You know Dan has a spot for you, somewhere.
Ironman_4life
Poor guy.
thegreatcerealfamine
What’s your reasoning?
layventsky
Especially on his birthday.
mike156
He’s almost certainly completely done, but I hope for his sake someone gives him one last inning and he does a one-two-three. You do not want your “Last Game” on B-R to look like what happened against the Phillies.
Rbase
I always question why these types of veterans elect free agency instead of staying put. He will not get a major league deal and might as well stay put.
Surprisingly a Bucks Fan
he knows he’ll probably never get called up again with them though. why do triple A if you know they won’t use you. go free agency, maybe retire, or go to a diff organization and try triple A there
pinkerton
he still has Cy Young chances I think
DimitriInLA
I just don’t understand sarcasm. The guy reached the highest level of his sport and competed successfully there for a long time. Hats off to him for a successful big league career!
citycat
Guess he is not “royal” anymore.
bartoloshomie
Dusty baker should have yanked him way before he gave up the 10 runs. Just awful, hope he can make it back somewhere