Jeremy Guthrie Elects Free Agency

Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie is now out of the Nationals organization, having elected free agency, according to Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (Twitter link). The Nats designated Guthrie for assignment last Sunday.

Washington quickly jettisoned Guthrie from its 40-man roster after his unfathomably poor start against the Phillies last Saturday. Guthrie, pitching on his 38th birthday, allowed 10 earned runs on six hits and four walks over just two-thirds of an inning. That was his only appearance with the Nationals, who signed him to a minor league contract in February.

Guthrie mostly served as an innings-eating starter with the Orioles, Rockies and Royals from 2007-15, but his performance fell off dramatically with World Series-winning Kansas City two years ago and he failed to crack the majors last season. His struggles continued in 2016 in a combined 86 2/3 Triple-A innings between the Padres and Marlins organization, with whom he posted a 7.17 ERA.