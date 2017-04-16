Reds Place Brandon Finnegan On 10-Day DL

10:10am: Finnegan has a strain in the trapezius area and is unlikely to resume throwing for two to three weeks, Price told reporters, including Mark Sheldon of MLB.com (Twitter link).
9:01am: The Reds have placed left-hander Brandon Finnegan on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder issue, per a team announcement. Additionally, the club has recalled right-handers Tim Adleman and Sal Romano, while outfielder Jesse Winker will head back to Triple-A after a short-lived promotion.
Finnegan, whose shoulder began acting up during a bullpen session earlier this week, left his start against Milwaukee on Saturday after just one inning. He allowed two earned runs on three walks and a hit during that abbreviated showing, and experienced a notable drop in velocity. The likelihood is that he’ll miss multiple starts, according to manager Bryan Price.
“It’s not a good moment right now. He’ll probably miss a little time,” Price told Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The rebuilding Reds are off to a surprisingly good start at 8-4, but losing Finnegan will further test their rotation depth. The 24-year-old is the third important young member of the Reds’ rotation to hit the DL, joining righties Anthony DeSclafani and Rookie Davis (veteran Homer Bailey is also out). Finnegan logged a Reds-leading 30 starts and pitched to a 3.98 ERA over 172 innings last year, and he has been effective again in the early going this season. Across 10 innings, Finnegan has struck out a whopping 14 batters and yielded three earned runs on six hits, though he has already issued nine walks.
Comments
redsfan87
This is why having a guy like Desclafani is so important for this team. Aside from Garrett the starting pitching has been brutal. I don’t see things getting much better with this group so the quicker Disco comes back the better.
Redsfan
Can’t say things have been brutal when only 12 games into season. Only pitcher that hasent showed anything promising is Bronson. But Finnegan proved himself last year. Yes he has walk issues but remember he’s only 24 (just turned) . Davis first game was not great but a lot was from bad fielding. But his second game against a lot better team in the pirates he was doing good till got hit by a pitch hitting. Disco will be awhile that is big loss for us but we’re surviving without him. We got plenty of tryouts of pitcher to use from work in progress reed, Stephenson. We have adleman, Romano, mahle and plenty other prospects in the waits of their chance.
DHud
Uh, check the box score again…
1 hit and 3 walks in an inning of work. It was brutal.
mvottop
Man I strained this muscle lifting last year and it took a good 6 weeks to feel better. Good luck finny!
cincysports24
If Suarez makes a big league leap like he seems to be this year, what do we do when senzel is ready? it’s a good problem to have but Suarez has learned this year to hit the ball opposite field which is a big jump from last year.