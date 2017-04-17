Marcus Semien To Undergo Surgery For Fractured Wrist

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien will require surgery to repair a fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, MLB.com’s Jane Lee was among those to report on Twitter. There’s no known timeline at present, but Semien won’t even be reevaluated until about six weeks after the procedure.

It’s tough news for the A’s, who were hoping the 26-year-old could continue to make strides and blossom into a high-quality regular in 2017. That’s still possible, of course, but first he’ll have to work back from this injury.

Semien broke out in the power department last year, but didn’t reach base very often while carrying a pedestrian walk rate. This year, he has already taken ten walks in 46 plate appearances, though he also has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in the early going.

For the time being, Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder figure to share time at shortstop. Oakland won’t yet go to top young talent Franklin Barreto, who is embarking upon his first full season at Triple-A, though he could become a factor at some point too.