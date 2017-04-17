Marcus Semien To Undergo Surgery For Fractured Wrist

Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien will require surgery to repair a fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist, MLB.com’s Jane Lee was among those to report on Twitter. There’s no known timeline at present, but Semien won’t even be reevaluated until about six weeks after the procedure.
It’s tough news for the A’s, who were hoping the 26-year-old could continue to make strides and blossom into a high-quality regular in 2017. That’s still possible, of course, but first he’ll have to work back from this injury.
Semien broke out in the power department last year, but didn’t reach base very often while carrying a pedestrian walk rate. This year, he has already taken ten walks in 46 plate appearances, though he also has just two extra-base hits (both doubles) in the early going.
For the time being, Adam Rosales and Chad Pinder figure to share time at shortstop. Oakland won’t yet go to top young talent Franklin Barreto, who is embarking upon his first full season at Triple-A, though he could become a factor at some point too.
Comments
yankees500
Wow. Big blow for the A’s obviously, but it will be a good chance for them to see what chad pinder and franklin barretto can do. In fact, if barretto or pinder plays well, I wonder if there will be a spot waiting for Semien when he comes back.
ReverieDays
Yes, 2nd Base.
Asfan27
The A’s always seem to be hurt hopefully Chad Pinder can step up and be the guy
julyn82001
Barreto up like right now. Chapman next. The time is now to give youngsters a chance c’mon…
rbisingle
I second Barreto. Chapman is hurt though.
yankees_fan74
Graveman also went on the DL today
arc89
Another tough start to the season for the A’s. Their #1 and #2 starters are now out plus their 7th inning guy. Now lose their SS along with their 4th OF. So the 24 man is down now 5 to start the season.
nicklauth
Think the Athletics would want Zack Cozart? The Reds are motivated sellers.
McGlynnandjuice
The A’s arent buyers, though.
outinleftfield
The A’s have known since spring training that Semien was having issues with his wrist and this is the 1st time they have taken a look at it? Something wrong with an organization that doesn’t even bother to have an MRI done for 6 weeks when a player is in such obvious discomfort.
rycm131
Can the A’s benefit by changing their name
To the San Francisco A’s?
stymeedone
The way they have played lately, they should change the name to the Oakland Triple A’s.
jsloan
You’re a douche
24TheKid
It was actually kind of funny.