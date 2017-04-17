Minor MLB Transactions: 4/17/17

Here are the day’s minor moves from around the league…

The Orioles announced that right-hander Jason Garcia has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Double-A Bowie, thus removing him from the 40-man roster but keeping him in the organization. The 24-year-old righty was designated for assignment last week. Garcia was Baltimore’s Rule 5 Draft pick prior to the 2015 season but struggled in the Majors that year and in Double-A last season. While Garcia logged a respectable 4.25 ERA in 29 2/3 innings with the 2015 Orioles, he also posted an ugly 22-to-17 K/BB ratio that season. In 142 innings of Double-A work, he’s limped to a 4.82 ERA with 5.6 K/9 against 4.0 BB/9. The right-hander is still fairly young, generates ground-balls at about a 46 percent clip and averages better than 93 mph on his fastball, so there’s still plenty to like in his overall skill set, though it seems clear that some additional development is needed.