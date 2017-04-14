Jon Gray Diagnosed With Stress Fracture

7:22pm: Gray has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot, per manager Bud Black (via Groke, on Twitter). The right-hander is expected to miss at least a month of action.

6:09pm: The Rockies have placed top righty Jon Gray on the 10-day DL, as Nick Groke of the Denver Post reports on Twitter. Colorado also needed a replacement for outfielder Gerardo Parra, who’s on paternity leave, so both Raimel Tapia and Shane Carle have been recalled.

Gray has been dealing with an injury to his left big toe for some time. While there was some concern that he wouldn’t be ready to open the year, Gray nevertheless took the hill for Opening Day and made two more starts. But he left early in his most recent outing with an apparent recurrence of the injury.

It’s still unclear just what is causing Gray to experience discomfort, Groke notes in another tweet. A prior MRI did not set off any alarm bells, but presumably he’ll now be reevaluated. With Chad Bettis likely out for the year, Colorado can ill afford much missed time from their best pitcher. But the club is also surely hoping that rest and a closer look will help the young righty get past the malady once and for all.

The 23-year-old Tapia, who is considered one of the organization’s top prospects, already received his first taste of the majors last year. He struggled in brief action, but hit well in his first attempt at the upper minors last year while also curbing what had been a growing strikeout problem. Tapia is off to a hot start in 2017, slashing .406/.472/.594 through seven games at Triple-A. Whether or not he’s slated for more than a fill-in appearance this time around remains to be seen.

Carle, 25, will get his first shot at the game’s highest level. He has typically pitched as a starter in the minors, but moved to a relief role in the Arizona Fall League and has been working from the pen at Albuquerque. His first two appearances haven’t gone very well, but Carle could help provide some innings as a long man or perhaps even a spot starter. For the time being, though, Chris Rusin will step into the rotation.