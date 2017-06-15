Angels To Sign First-Rounder Jo Adell

The Angels have agreed to an at-slot, $4,376,800 bonus with tenth overall draft selection Jordon “Jo” Adell, according to Hudson Belinsky of Baseball America (via Twitter). Adell has already passed his physical, with the deal set to be made official in short order.
Adell, an outfielder out of Louisville’s Ballard High School, is said to possess eye-popping tools. But pundits split on his value as a draft prospect due to the uncertainty that scouts see in his game.
Eric Longenhagen of Fangraphs joined the Baseball America prospect evaluators in ranking Adell as the seventh-best prospect available, citing his speed, power, and arm strength. But he has also shown plenty of glitches at times, and all acknowledge the risk. MLB.com (#21) and especially ESPN.com’s Keith Law (#50) were much more bearish on Adell’s outlook.
Clearly, the Halos will have a lot of work to do in developing Adell, who is also a notable prospect as a pitcher. While he won’t be expected to contribute in the majors for quite some time, Adell will become one of the top prospects in a weak Angels farm system from the moment he joins it.
Comments
halos101
I’m really excited with jo and hopefully canning signs soon. Once again i am a huge billy eppler fan, i think he’s done a real nice job so far
dodgerfan711
Eppler didnt draft Ward right? I think Eppler has done a fantastic job but drafting ward would singlehandedly ruin your reputation
imindless
He didn’t draft him that was dipotos last pick. Last year they drafted Matt thasis.
Eppler has done a fantastic job of making a competitive team out of a baron system. My dad is a huge angels fan and the future looks bright.
mikehawk120
Always good seeing the Dodger fan saying something good about the angels lol
CobiEven
We might be intercity rivals but you are like our little brother. Giants and Padres on the other hand…
mikehawk120
Padres are the infant child
halos101
no he didn’t. Dipoto drafted him
AngelsintheTroutfield
agree. love his work this far
angelsfan1522
Both of those picks mentioned are only hitting in the 250s in single a advanced which is the 66ers
dodgerfan711
Yeah but at least Thasis was somewhat ranked near where he was drafted. Ward was ranked in the 90s and got taken in the 1st round. Thats a big no no for a bad farm system.
mikehawk120
Thaiss was a signability pick so they could get Brandon Marsh and Nonie Williams overslot, so not a bad haul from Billy
halos101
and this is the first draft with billy eppler a choice of scouting director, swanson. He demoted the guy who was in charge last year
mchaney317
halos101
hahaha, not bad
a37H
Both of you deserve a gold star
old ranger
Good one!
old ranger
Sly
mikehawk120
Hope Seattle likes Dipoto ruining their team at the moment. I love Billy the wizard and let’s go halos
imindless
Dude so true! Dipoto is an idiot! I thought mike scosica was the problem but clearly not!
JDGoat
Dipoto seems to be unlucky in Seattle. His big pieces are all injured and you can’t really fault him for that. The gallardo trade was dumb though. If Baltimore doesn’t want a starting pitcher, you’re best to stay as far away from him as possible.
mikehawk120
The trade he made last year for Nate Karns was bad giving away Brad Miller but trading 5 years of Karns for a year of Jarod Dotson was equally as bad
RyÅn W Krol
A lot of people liked to think that even though it was well publicized that Jerry Dipoto went into Anaheim and basically gutted the whole organization and it’s philosophy that got them a 6 playoff appearances in 8 years and a championship not too long before that. His goal was to push Scioscia out and place Scott Servais there so he could be a Billy Beane wannabe. If Mike Scioscia is any kind of problem at all, it’s something that he or any manager has no control over and isn’t his fault. It’s the fact that the rest of Major League Baseball finally got out of the steroid era and caught up to his philosophy. Scioscia and the Angels lost their competitive edge. They were playing with a well balanced roster and an aggressive game emphasizing pitching, speed, and defense while the rest of the game was still home run happy. Then baseball transitioned. One example would be the Rangers in 2010-2011. Those teams dethroned the Angels not only at the top of the AL West but in going from first to third on base hits. They utilized a similar approach. And then we saw the Giants and Royals winning rings with similar approaches as well. Then there’s the end of the Scot Shields/K-Rod era where the Angels would go something like 65 consecutive wins without blowing a 9th inning lead…
dodgerfan711
Dipoto has made so many trades its impossible to keep track and judge how they have worked out.
halos101
yeah, in really glad dipotos gone Even better, he gets to ruin the mariners future.
jdlynn5
thank god it wasn’t a catcher 😉