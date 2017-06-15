Athletics Designate Trevor Plouffe For Assignment

3:32pm: Oakland has made it official: Chapman is up and Plouffe is in DFA limbo.
1:31pm: With the A’s set to call up top prospect Matt Chapman, the team is preparing to designate third baseman Trevor Plouffe for assignment, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Plouffe, who turns 31 today, signed a one-year, $5.25MM deal with the A’s this offseason after effectively being non-tendered by the Twins. His bat has yet to recover from a slow start to the season, however, as the former first-round pick is hitting just .214/.276/.357 on the year with seven homers and five doubles. As Slusser notes, Plouffe had recently seen his playing time diminish in Oakland.
When at his best, Plouffe has proven to be a serviceable defender at third base with modest on-base skills but enough pop to hit 20 to 25 homers. From 2012-15 in Minnesota he batted a combined .248/.312/.426 with an average of 23 homers per 162 games played.
Given that track record, it’s possible that the A’s could find a taker for Plouffe in trade, as teams like the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets have received little help from their third basemen in 2017. Presumably, the A’s would need to include some cash to help offset the remaining $3.13MM on his contract. Boston, for what it’s worth, reportedly showed interest in Plouffe over the winter before he signed with the A’s.
If Oakland doesn’t find a trade partner, Plouffe’s salary will very likely allow him to clear waivers, at which point any club could sign him and owe him only the pro-rated portion of the league minimum through season’s end.
Alstad
Interesting
selw0nk
DFA on his birthday.
bkwalker510
And just like that, *plouffe* goes Trevor. On his birthday no less.
Mike M
This guy can’t be any worse than Sandoval / Marrero / Rutlege
Mike M
*Rutledge
bleacherbum
and the Red Sox fan’s posts begin in 3,2,1..
thegreatcerealfamine
Nick Ottino
They did show interest this offseason. The posts will begin in 3,2,1 because it makes perfect sense.
Backatit
Work a deal with Atlanta for a pitching prospect, they need a third sacker with Garcia out for ten weeks. You never know. They may take Gray as well for a bigger deal.
TheGreatTwigog
Not sure they would give up a player for him
bleacherbum
Get ready to give up 3 top 5 organizational prospects
Eric F
No way! If Oakland gets a top 20 prospect in return for him they will jump at the chance! I’m guessing the Yankees and Red Sox would be the first 2 teams in line. If Oakland wants to give up Sonny Gray as well then I can see the Yankees sending someone like Ruben Mateo and a lower grade prospect for both players but that’s the only way Oakland gets anywhere near a too 20 prospect.
dwhitt3
Ruben Mateo?
bleacherbum
An easy comparison to what Gray would bring back is the the Sale trade. That cost Boston their 1,4,8,28th top prospects if Gray costs Atlanta: Albies, Soroka, Freid and Lucas Herbert.. Aka not happening, Atlanta is going to give up that much.
ReverieDays
Gray is no Sale.
tribefan48
Atlanta could get Gray for Fried at this point, Gray is too inconsistent
chesteraarthur
Yeah, cuz no other team would beat that…Well thought out
Phillies2017
Ploufe is going to get released. Why would any team trade for him now and assume salary.
Still plenty of time left in the season for him to build enough stock to get a guaranteed contract this winter, so I would imagine he’s not on the market long.
agentx
With Peralta already available for the league minimum and Plouffe likely to be in the same boat in 7-10 days, I’d be surprised if any team gave up even a non-prospect for Plouffe.
myaccount
I would give up organizational filler for Plouffe if it meant having him instead of Peralta.
panickingcalmly
I wouldn’t give up s–t for him. He was already outrighted by Minnesota, he can’t be outrighted again. He’ll clear waivers, Oakland will release him and eat his salary, and he’ll catch on with another club for the prorated league minimum.
retire21
Yikes!
casualatlfan
Would not make too much sense for the Braves to trade for him, especially trading a pitching prospect for him. Maybe he would work for them as a bench bat, I guess, but if it’s someone to fill in at third, the Braves are much better off trying to see what they have in Ruiz and Camargo. Besides, he would be better off on another team like the Red Sox instead of on the Braves.
biasisrelitive
ploufee they would get for nothing And a gray deal would be a whole different thing and would cost a lot
YankeeFan18
Red Sox on minor league deal
kenrutka
Atlanta or Mets?
greg91305
Pirates should take a shot on him. It couldn’t hurt.
Nick Ottino
Has to be going to the Red Sox right…
mp9
Angels should give him a try!
RaysBaseball4
I like to see the Rays pick him up and DFA Featherson…
agentx
Not sure Plouffe moves the needle for TB, but if TB did pursue him wouldn’t you rather they DFA Martinez than Featherston?
RaysBaseball4
I’d be happy to see both go. Either way, at least one is gone when Wilson Ramos returns which should be fairly soon. So if we could add plouffe and Ramos, and dfa those two, that’d be splendid!
braves95
If no one works out a deal with Oakland I could see ATL taking a shot at league minimum. He’d be a nice fit with Ruiz while Adonis is on the shelf. Plouffe hits lefties well and Ruiz has significant splits. Could also spell Matt Adams some vs LHP.
julyn82001
Gray is the ace so A’s front office will likely need to be enticed to trade Sonny. Plouffe to Boston and the Panda back the Giants ha!
padresfan
A short stop with a larger pay and an off year
Definitely clear waivers
arc89
He plays third not SS. With the injuries to 3B somebody will kick the tires on him
padresfan
He played short originally
mnsports
10 years ago
arc89
Plouffe will get the A’s some A level minor leaguer that is probably some teams 30th best prospect. A’s are probably just willing to receive a PTBNL or some cash if not a minor leaguer.
padresfan
Probably won’t
tfunk198
Orioles give him a go.. let manny move over to short, hardy isn’t even worth a roster spot these days
MattNY
It would be ridiculous for the Yankees to trade anything for this guy, he isn’t an upgrade over what they have now and they don’t really need the depth. And that’s not even considering that Torres will likely be called up soon to take over third.