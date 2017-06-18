Injury Updates: Chapman, Felix, Iwakuma, Gonzalez, Shields

Here’s the latest on some notable names joining and departing the disabled list…

The Yankees have announced that closer Aroldis Chapman has been activated from the 10-day DL, with catcher Kyle Higashioka going down to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Chapman spent over a month on the DL due to inflammation his left rotator cuff,

have announced that closer has been activated from the 10-day DL, with catcher going down to Triple-A in a corresponding move. Chapman spent over a month on the DL due to inflammation his left rotator cuff, Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners on Friday, while Hisashi Iwakuma will start on either Saturday or Sunday, manager Scott Servais told MLB.com’s Greg Johns and other reporters. Hernandez hit the DL in late April due to right shoulder bursitis, and a projected 3-4 week absence for the Mariners ace has ended up stretching to almost two full months. Iwakuma will return within the original 4-6 week timeframe projected when he was placed on the DL due to shoulder inflammation. While no determination has yet been made about who will be leaving Seattle’s rotation, the most obvious candidates might be Christian Bergman (the original probable starter for the M’s on Friday) and Sam Gaviglio (who starts on Saturday).

will start for the on Friday, while will start on either Saturday or Sunday, manager Scott Servais told MLB.com’s Greg Johns and other reporters. Hernandez hit the DL in late April due to right shoulder bursitis, and a projected 3-4 week absence for the Mariners ace has ended up stretching to almost two full months. Iwakuma will return within the original 4-6 week timeframe projected when he was placed on the DL due to shoulder inflammation. While no determination has yet been made about who will be leaving Seattle’s rotation, the most obvious candidates might be (the original probable starter for the M’s on Friday) and (who starts on Saturday). The White Sox have placed right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day DL (retroactive to June 15) due to inflammation in his throwing shoulder’s A/C joint. After a solid first season in Chicago in 2016, Gonzalez has struggled this year, posting a 5.49 ERA, 5.1 K/9 and 1.73 K/BB rate over 78 2/3 innings. In a corresponding move, James Shields was activated from the DL to start today’s game against the Blue Jays after being out of action for almost two months due to a lat strain.