MLBTR Seeking Team Facebook Page Managers

Are you an avid Facebook user and a diehard fan of the Yankees, Cardinals, Red Sox, Cubs, or Braves? Then MLBTR might have a job for you.

For many years, MLBTR has run a Facebook page for each of the 30 MLB teams. For example, here’s our Yankees page. From inception, these pages have been entirely automated, and thus, nothing special. We can do better. That’s why we’re launching an experiment in which actual human fans will curate our five most popular team Facebook pages.

You may notice that for these five teams, the names have been changed. For example, the Facebook page is now New York Yankees News & Rumors. We feel that MLBTR has the rumors, hot stove, and transaction information pretty well-covered for each club, and the team Facebook pages will continue to link to MLBTR for that. But there’s ample team-related news that would be of interest to fans, but would not fit on MLBTradeRumors.com. In this experiment, our curators will be posting news on those topics as well. For example, each game will have a game thread, postgame post, and links to highlight videos, for the purpose of discussion with fellow fans. Other types of news, like a lineup change, breakout performance by a top prospect, schedule and promotional information, interviews with current and former players, and All-Star voting updates will also be covered on these team Facebook pages. This will also be a space for the curator to share links to opinion and analysis articles from high-quality outlets. If you’re interested in applying to be one of our five curators for this experiment, read on…