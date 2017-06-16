Nationals, Edwin Jackson Agree To Minor League Deal

The Nationals have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Edwin Jackson, reports Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post (via Twitter). The 33-year-old Jackson, who is represented by the Legacy Agency, will report to Triple-A Syracuse for the time being.
This will mark the second tour of duty for Jackson with the Nationals, as he previously enjoyed a solid 2012 season as a member of the Nats’ rotation back in 2012. That year — the last in which he turned in quality results as a starter over the course of a full season — saw Jackson toss 189 1/3 innings with a 4.03 ERA, 8.0 K/9, 2.8 BB/9 and a 47.4 percent ground-ball rate.
Jackson parlayed that season into an ill-fated four-year, $52MM contract with the Cubs, though he only made it through two and a half seasons in Chicago before being released. During the third season of that contract (2015), Jackson did manage to post a very respectable 3.07 ERA through 56 2/3 innings between the Cubs and Braves while working exclusively out of the bullpen. His secondary stats were a bit more questionable, however, and he wasn’t able to repeat that success in 2016 with the Padres.
The Nats will hope that Jackson can prove to have something left in the tank, possibly to help out a beleaguered bullpen that has been the club’s definitive Achilles heel all season.
Comments
JFactor
That’s not a new team
Steve Adams
I’m strangely invested in seeing E-Jax break Dotel’s record and get to 14 teams. I found it oddly disappointing that he wound up with a team for which he’s already pitched in the past, ha.
connfyoozed
I know, right? He had a better than 50% shot to chase history and he blew it.
Steve Adams
There’s no logical reason to want to see this, but I feel that it’ll bring me such profound happiness that I shall continue to hope.
kyleschwarbersmom
Edwin did not pray to the patron saint of journeyman pitchers – Bobo Newsom. That’s why he’s back with the Nats.
kyleschwarbersmom
Or maybe he did because Bobo did five different stints with the Washington Senators among his ten teams. That was when the majors only had 16 teams!
JFactor
Same here!
jaymann
Mike Rizzo is trolling for bottom feeders
gocincy
He’s trying find arms that are already wrecked so Dusty cannot be accused of doing the damage.
LH
Explain
Flipjunior89
How does this guy keep getting a job
MafiaBass
My thoughts exactly
johnsilver
When did Jackson dump Boras? He’s the one who got the Nat’s to give him that last huge deal wasn’t he?
JDGoat
I think you might be thinking of Rafael Soriano. The Cubs are who gave Jackson a big contract
sufferfortribe
Unbelievable.