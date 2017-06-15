The Mets announced today that second baseman Neil Walker and right-hander Matt Harvey are both expected to miss the next “several weeks” due to injuries. Gavin Cecchini is being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Walker’s spot on the roster.
Walker underwent an MRI that revealed a partially torn hamstring, for which he has received a platelet-rich plasma injection. Harvey, meanwhile, was diagnosed with a “stress injury” to his scapula bone following an MRI and a CT scan. He, too, received a PRP injection but will have to wait to begin a throwing program.
In Walker’s case, it’s likely just a matter of waiting until the injury has healed and then allowing him to ramp back up. A three to four week timeline is often cited for grade 2 hamstring strains; while New York was far less specific than that here, that seems to represent at least some benchmark to consider. Still, Walker has been on fire at the plate and his loss is significant.
As for Harvey, a longer-term asset for the Mets, the injury is the latest in a line of worrying ailments to his throwing arm. The one-time ace initially returned from Tommy John surgery with aplomb, but hasn’t been the same since thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms crept up and ultimately required surgery. Harvey will hit the DL with a 5.25 ERA and more questions than ever about his future.
In further Mets injury news, GM Sandy Alderson told reporters today that ace Noah Syndergaard is still at least four weeks away from beginning a throwing program (Twitter link via the New York Post’s Mike Puma). That’s not exactly surprising, though at one point there was at least some hope of a speedier timeline for Syndergaard, who is dealing with a lat tear.
Meanwhile, Alderson faced questions about the decision to call upon Cecchini — and continue to rely on struggling veteran Jose Reyes — rather than handing over the shortstop position to top prospect Amed Rosario. The veteran executive acknowledged that the production (from Reyes and injured starter Asdrubal Cabrera) hasn’t been reliable this year, but suggested Rosario wasn’t viewed as an immediate answer. “The question is if changes would make us better,” he said. “Right now, we’re comfortable.” Though it seems that the youngster could still become an option later this year, Alderson said the organization has “some good players here” and doesn’t want to bring up Rosario until he’s likely to stay for good.
