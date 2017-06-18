Trade Rumblings: Cozart, Alonso, Yanks, BoSox, Dodgers, Cards

Even though Reds shortstop Zack Cozart has surprisingly been among the majors’ best players this year, there probably won’t be many teams bidding for him at the trade deadline, writes ESPN’s Buster Olney (subscription required and recommended). Most contenders are in search of pitching, not shortstops, which could hinder the Reds’ efforts to land a quality return for the free agent-to-be. The same lack of demand at shortstop might end up applying to both first base and the outfield, observes Olney, who notes that it may be a problem for Pittsburgh if it tries move Andrew McCutchen or Kansas City in the event it markets Eric Hosmer and/or Lorenzo Cain.
More rumblings as the deadline draws closer:
- Breakout first baseman Yonder Alonso would like to sign an extension with the Athletics, but they’re “nearly certain” to put him on the block, according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com. Contrary to Olney’s argument that there might not be much of a market for first basemen, Morosi contends that three AL playoff hopefuls – New York, Seattle and Los Angeles – could each stand to upgrade at the position. The Yankees will prioritize beefing up their rotation and may battle the Red Sox for Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, per Morosi, but Greg Bird’s injury issues might also put Alonso on their radar. The lefty-swinging, fly ball-hitting Alonso, who has slashed .302/.397/.630 with 17 home runs in 219 plate appearances during a contract year, would seemingly be a perfect fit for the short right field porch at Yankee Stadium.
- Meanwhile, the aforementioned Cain could be ideal for the Dodgers, argues Morosi, who suggests they’re likely to adjust their outfield alignment in the coming weeks. Of course, barring other moves, picking up another outfielder would add to an already crowded situation in the grass for LA. The club currently has stellar rookie Cody Bellinger, unexpected 2017 star Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig and Joc Pederson in the mix as prominent outfield options, with Enrique Hernandez and Franklin Gutierrez adding further depth and Andre Ethier on the disabled list.
- Along with potentially addressing their outfield, it’s “increasingly apparent” that the Dodgers will look for rotation help, relays Morosi. Dodgers starters rank third in the majors in both ERA and fWAR, but Morosi points out that some of their hurlers are health risks and they’ll also want to avoid starting ace Clayton Kershaw on short rest if they get to the NLDS. Kershaw took the hill in that scenario during each of the previous four division series in which the Dodgers participated.
- While Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez’s name has come up in connection to St. Louis, the fact that the Cardinals are 11.5 games out of a wild-card spot might steer them away from position player rentals, notes Olney. As of now, the Redbirds only have one realistic path to a playoff berth – by winning the NL Central – but they also have plenty of ground to make up there (5.5 games). Moreover, they may have a sleeping giant to contend with in the reigning champion Cubs, who are 2.5 games behind upstart Milwaukee for the division lead.
Comments
Just Another Fan
Alonso for Fowler straight up works for both sides.
slide
fowler has full no trade
marlinsman
Dustin fowler, not dexter
Just Another Fan
lmao the article literally talks about linking Alonso to the Yankees
(GOB voice) CMON!
Connorsoxfan
It’s the final countdown!
slide
you can have dexter for free. take him, please
bsteady7
I wish CHC still had him
Paul Miller
A’s taking on a contract with 4 years left? Bahahahaha
billysbballz
Lol
No way! No way!
Yanks would be dumb to make that deal. Alonso having good year but not long term solution at first.
Just Another Fan
Do you understand how deadline deals work? You get a guy who puts you in title contention by giving up a guy who’s never played in MLB and is blocked by several players at the big league level. Fowler’s not even a top 10 MLB prospect, and Alonso (#2 currently in AL in OPS – he’s literally the 2nd best hitter in the AL behind Judge) might command a top 10 guy.
billysbballz
Obviously you are either trolling or an Oakland fan because that deal blows trading a high end prospect for s player whose never had a good year up until this year!
qbass187
Uh, that’s exactly what the Yankees do! They’ve been doing it for years! hello!!!
StatsFanatics.com
They have? Who? The last time I remember the Yanks dealing a top prospect for a rental was Jay Buhner for Ken Phelps in the 80s.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’re a troll..HELLO!
myaccount
Dustin Fowler is nothing special.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s ok you’re special!
hartman85
I agree on same exact deal
tutuyonuxa
I’ve ever had . I started this six months/ago and immediately was bringin home at least $76 per-hr
. navigate to this web-site<<<<>>>> ＷＷＷ.jobsheat.ＣＯＭ
JKB
Really … wow … let me stop reading this site and go to your friggin web site … moron!
DonnieBaseballFan
Hell no. Alonso has been a below average journeyman before this year. Don’t give up one of your top prospects for a rental of that guy.
Just Another Fan
Yes, you always do. Did you forget how much you got for Andrew Miller and Chapman the first time already?
Just Another Fan
Dillon Tate was the #4 prospect in MLB when he was acquired for a rental. Please, understand you are wrong when you say “Dont give up top prospects for a rental”.
TheBigFella
Dillon Tate wasn’t even a top 4 prospect for the rangers….??
MB923
I think you’re getting a prospect ranking mixed up with an overall draft pick. Tate was a 4th overall pick in the draft. He was not the number 4 rated prospect. Heck he’s not even a top 100. Heck he didn’t even crack the Yankees Top 10 on MLB, or even FG.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Dillion Tate was traded for Carlos Beltran.
You seem to be ignoring or completely unaware of people telling you this is Alonsos first good year.
Also Miller wasnt a rental.
Beltran had a better track record, chapman had a better track record. Most if not all examples of rentals getting a top 100 prospect there was a track record to justify.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
Tate was a top 100 prospect.
He was 59 on baseball prospectus link to baseballprospectus.com
And 69 on baseball americas list
link to google.com
Im sure other rankings had him in the top 100 around there 40-70 range.
jakem59
by the time he was traded he had completely fallen off those lists . MLB and baseball America removed him from their post draft top 100.
billysbballz
That’s because Cleveland is built to win now with a strong core. Regardless of what the Yanks are doing this year the long term plan is not to give up our better prospects for rentals like Alonso!
Lmao
StatsFanatics.com
Andrew Miller wasn’t a rental. He has 2 years left on his contract.
thegreatcerealfamine
Go away! Just go the F away! Besides there’s the Russel article to climb on your pathetic soapbox about!!
Just Another Fan
You can go away, abuse-apologist!
thegreatcerealfamine
Fangirl go march with your pink hat and wait for the investigation results!
JDGoat
Good god why?
Fred
Morosi is always wrong about the Dodgers.
GareBear
Still better than any bs Olney writes
GareBear
Stupid thing posted twice, sorry
oldleftylong
JD Martinez is a slam-dunk with any contender. He’s a stud, and the Tigers are a pretender. Buy him!!
JFactor
Cards need to sell, not buy, unless only July 20 they look like contenders. Don’t see it
Jordan
The dodgers need to get rid of fields, hatcher & Baez and look for some help in the pen. Every time these guys pitch they give up a homer for the other team to get back in the game. Sure it’s fine when your playing the Reds, but that won’t cut it against the Nats, Rockies, or D-backs late in the game
dodgerfan711
Baez has 1 bad game and you want him gone? Lets see a flamethrower who has been reliable all season and under team control for 3 more years. But yeah lets get rid of him
Priggs89
Tommy Kahnle
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Kind of prisoner of the day right there. Baez was bound to give up a run at some point seeing as he hadn’t since May 21. He’s fine and had a tremendous season. That show of slider and ch has changed his career. Fields will be fine. HRs tend to be the outcome of guys who live up in the zone when they’re a little off mechanically. I guess I’d be more concerned as to whether he’s fully healthy. Hatcher on the other hand welp. Hatch is going to hatch. That said they’re probably missing a bp piece, to move everyone back, that’ll be addressed at the deadline.
Cam
Baez is horrendous to watch – but only because he takes an age between pitches. When he throws the ball, he’s been good.
Hatcher and Fields are expendable – would really like to see the Dodgers get another shut down reliever.
BlueSkyLA
Baez is working a lot faster this season, and he’s mixing his pitches far better. Though he had a bad outing today, I no longer groan when he takes the mound. Hatcher and Fields are another matter. The former has always been awful (except for one half a season), and Fields was punching way above his weight for a couple of months and is now reverting to the mediocre arm he’s always been. Neither of them belong on a championship team. It’s beyond me why the FO believes in either one of them.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Hatch sure but with Fields I think we’re talking about a difference. Was he ever the .087 guy? No I don’t think anyone would attest to that. But there’s something to be said about a pitcher being allowed to pitch to his strengths and not attempting to be something he’s not. Essentially not trying to throwing a sequence of pitches he’s never really thrown before and not being comfortable. The spike cu/fb works, but mechanically after he came off the DL he hasn’t really seemed right. Which there lies the problem. I would def not be surprised if we see Fields on the DL to try to figure it out mechanically. The way he attacks hitters works when he spots up, but compared to his early season performance there’s something amiss.
Hatch on the other hand appears to just be a mop up man. Not sure the FO really believes in him more so than they’d rather not waste anyone else in that role.
BlueSkyLA
They might just do that, but I don’t see a lot in Fields’ history to inspire confidence. Every day he looks more and more like this year’s Casey Fien. You know, this is such a tough division now. No incomplete team is going to win it. A tolerance for bullpen dead weight has been this FO’s blindspot from the start. I am gritting my teeth and hoping for not a repeat.
padresfan
No one will trade for cozart unless a season ending injury happens to a contenders short stop
redsfan48
JJ Harry’s injury makes the Orioles more likely, and they were already one of the landing spots for Cozart that has been talked about most.
bheath33
Cozart would be a better option at 3rd for the BoSox then Frazier. If the market is that low and he is willing(?) then why am I not seeing that link?
chino31
Actually leave Cozart at short and move Bogaerts to third.
Nick Ottino
Bogaerts is not moving from SS
gocincy
I get the point, but it negates Cozart’s biggest value. He’s got a great glove at SS. He moves well, positions well, and throws accurately. He doesn’t have a cannon. That said, he could play 3B reasonably well.
bheath33
But when he becomes a FA everyone will still consider him a SS, its that bad at 3rd for Boston. And moving Xander is a nonstarter as its been tried and was total failure. (Effected him at the plate)
southi
I keep thinking that Cozart might solve a lot of problems for the Red Sox or the Yankees at third and not cost a top tier prospect. Yes you’d be negating some of Cozart’s value with a move to third but you’d still improve the team. Isn’t that what it is all about? (Improving the team for a post season run)
SimplyAmazin91
Outside the box idea is the Nats trading for Cozart and shifting Turner to CF. they may keep the prospects for a closer upgrade. Y Robertson, but if they manage to add those two Mets will need to look to 2018…
padresfan
You think someone is going to give up so quality prospects for him?
What do contenders need?
Pitching
A couple need third and first, but there are cheaper options out there like solarte
redsfan48
If Cozart doesn’t net the Reds at least one of a team’s top 5 prospects, I think they will hold on to him.
MathTeacherSDSUAlumni619
They cant hold onto him. Hes a free agent at seasons end.
TheWestCoastRyan
Nope. They have to either trade him or QO him. And I don’t think they want to QO him. Too bad all the teams that really NEED a shortstop aren’t contending this year.
slider32
I’ve hear that trade mentioned, it seems like a good idea, but the Nats need a closer and another reliever to be a world series team.
madmc44
Moustakas would be a nice addition good power numbers–would probably give good offensive support to the maligned pitching staff.
The asking price would be pretty stiff. I’d rather see the Sox give a shot to Chris Dominguez or Raphael Devers before giving away the farm.
slider32
Teams will have to pay more for Yankee prospects as it appears they have been underrated. Players like Ben Gamel, Swarzak, Khnale, and Nova have upgraded thier prospects. Add to that the performance of their prospects in the minors and majors lately and it looks like they have a lot of good prospects moving foward. Severino has out performed a pitcher like Musgrove to this point, much different than many on these cites rated them over the winter. I also see players like Fowler and Germain as top prospects and if I were the Yanks I would only let them go at a high price. Cashman seems to be in the drivers seat.
Priggs89
Lol what? I would love to know how Tommy Kahnle finally having an excellent year after being a Yankee prospect way back in 2013 makes Yankee prospects underrated.
Also, Swarzak was never a Yankee prospect… Last year (his age 30 season) was his only year with the Yankees, and it was the worst year of his career…
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
So you’re saying that a 31 year old in Swarzak, a 27 yo in Khlane, and Nova upgrades the level of prospects? What? What does Swarzak and Khalne have to do with NY prospects? Does it mean NY prospects will struggle once traded and not perform until they get a change of scenery? I mean that’s what happened to Swarzak in MN and Khalne in CO right. If so that’s a not the greatest logic.
Nova sure he’s performed, but maybe that has more to do with the tutelage of Serage and not being in the ban box anymore. Gamel is a nice player certainly, but he’s still a tweener. Prospects are evaluated on a one on basis not on what former NY prospects have done 5-7 years later. Their performances have absolutely no baring on status. Last time I checked the Dodgers don’t really get the premium prospect labels just because Santana and Schebler have exploded on the scene along with the young core of Seager and Bellinger plus. Just as with every success story there’s always a Zack Lee and Jerry Sands, or in Yankee language Montero, Bichette, O’Brien etc..
ABStract
What about SF’s Belt to the yanks for a prospect or two? He’d kill the ball in that park and could obviously use a change of scenery
Lord knows the G-men could use the prospects
Seems like a win-win
notagain27
Royals are perhaps a 8-2 run from being in 1st place in AL Central. We might want to wait a few more weeks before we talk about them being sellers.
VampWeekAtBern
Cozart to Baltimore makes sense, but do the Orioles have the prospects to make it happen ?
TheWestCoastRyan
Why would you WANT to take an extension in the middle of a career year and a contract year. That is the biggest mistake you can possibly make. And don’t say “He probably wants to play for the A’s.” Taking an extension is not a prerequisite to doing that.
Blue_Painted_Dreams_LA
Did you read his story on the players tribune? If you did that would probably explain a lot.
Dad
It doesn’t matter if the Cardinals were to land a good hitter, With Matheny only playing his poker buddies and mabry as a “how to hit into double plays along with warning track potential ” as a hitting coach they would have him hitting .150 and riding the pine within a week ! Fire them both before it’s too late !