The AL West rival Astros and Athletics are mutually interested in making a trade that would involve Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray, according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. The last-place A’s have been closely monitoring the Astros’ system, per Cafardo, during a period in which Houston’s four best starters (Dallas Keuchel, Lance McCullers, Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh) are on the disabled list. Gray, who would likely slot in third in a healthy Astros rotation, is only running a 4.44 ERA through 52 2/3 innings, but his secondary stats are encouraging and he’s under control via arbitration through 2019. As such, he’d warrant a strong return for the A’s.
More rumblings from Cafardo as the trade deadline approaches:
- If the Marlins place right fielder Giancarlo Stanton on the trade block in the coming months, the NL East rival Phillies would be a sensible landing spot, opines Cafardo. The cellar-dwelling Phillies are a big-market team with the money and the prospects to swing a deal for Stanton (who’s due nearly $300MM over the final 10 years of his contract), observes Cafardo. Stanton has a full no-trade clause, though, so there’s no guarantee he’d approve a deal to Philadelphia or anywhere else. Further complicating matters, Cafardo has heard that the Phillies would “need” to acquire fellow Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich in a deal involving Stanton. Even though Yelich is under control for reasonable prices through the 2022 campaign, he could end up on the block.
- Given that they’re five games back in their division and 10.5 out of a wild-card spot, the Cardinals don’t look like surefire buyers at the moment. Nevertheless, a pair of right-handed-hitting right fielders – the Tigers’ J.D. Martinez and the White Sox’s Avisail Garcia – have been frequently linked to the Redbirds this year, relays Cafardo. Martinez, a free agent-to-be who’s on an $11.75MM salary, is hitting a torrid .310/.398/.681 with 11 home runs in 133 plate appearances for the scuffling Tigers. Garcia, who’s much cheaper than Martinez ($3MM) and under control through 2019, is in the midst of a career year (.337/.378/.549 with 10 HRs in 262 PAs) for the soon-to-sell White Sox.
- The Red Sox have “limited” interest in signing free agent third baseman Jhonny Peralta to a minor league contract, reports Cafardo. Peralta has been available since St. Louis released him Tuesday, which came after more than a year of subpar production from the once-steady veteran. Peralta would give the Red Sox yet another flawed hot corner option, though he is familiar with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was the general manager in Detroit during Peralta’s run there from 2010-13.
- Phillies left fielder Howie Kendrick will intrigue both the Red Sox and Yankees if he’s able to play third, writes Cafardo. Kendrick has a bit of experience there (18 games), but the 33-year-old primarily lined up at second base before switching to the outfield. Regardless of whether a move to third is on the horizon, the righty-swinging Kendrick has emerged as a likely trade chip for rebuilding Philadelphia, suggests Cafardo (and as MLBTR’s Mark Polishuk and Jeff Todd have recently noted). Kendrick isn’t cheap ($10MM), but the impending free agent has helped his stock with a .324/.383/.467 line in 115 PAs.
shelteredsoxfan
Avisail Garcia is due to for serious regression. He’s walking less than in previous seasons which doesn’t bode well for the future.
nrd1138
Yes, because walking more worked soooo well for him in the past. I love how people keep talking gloom and doom about Garcia, but when other players have a break out year when they had been mediocre it is like “Ohh they are a force to be reckoned with’. All I have heard all season is ‘ohh he is destined for a crash’. It will be next offseason and I guess people will still be saying that. I think people forget that this guy was quoted as being the next Miguel Cabrera.
Now, do I think he can keep up this pace? maybe, maybe not, but he will likely still be a 280-290 hitter with decent power numbers (which is where I think many were forecasting him to be..
kehoet83
The only comparison of Garcia to Miguel Cabrera was that he looked a lot like Cabrera in appearance.
CubsFanForLife
A 408 BABIP is unsustainable. If/when it drops 100 points, Garcia might be a .270 hitter if he’s lucky – walking at a 3.8% clip isn’t doing him any favors.
shelteredsoxfan
This. Once his BABIP regresses to the mean it’ll be the same Garcia as before. A few other players come to mind too. Tim Anderson a teammate of Garcia, is not playing at the same level as last year and it’s due to regression and the fact that he can’t draw a walk. Anyone remember 2014 Danny Santana as well?
shelteredsoxfan
dazedatnoon
I think there is something to be said for several of the White Sox players. Avisail Garcia, Leury Garcia, Yolmer Sanchez……all having career years. I think Renteria deserves alot of credit for any success this season despite having a dumpster fire roster to work with.
tutuyonuxa
baseball10
Only take Stanton if Yelich is involved, and to a team in-division. Ok Nick keep up the good work man
wsox05
Haha, great post. This is spot on.
EverlastingDave
Glad I’m not the only one who thought this made less than no sense. Although I think that’s true for most Stanton trade scenarios.
BillGiles
Stanton would be foolish to take a pay cut to play in Philadelphia and I doubt that the Phillies ownership would want that contract. No way do they give good prospects and take that contract.
BillGiles
Pay cut=higher taxes
Bruin1012
Stanton isn’t taking a pay cut if he went to Phillies. The Phillies may ask the Marlins to pay a portion of his salary but Stanton is under contract for the next 10 years. Whoever gets Stanton would be on the hook for his salary.
BillGiles
The pay cut would be because of state income taxes. Florida has none.
Bruin1012
Didn’t know that ok I see your point.
slide
so much for dyslexic fowluper being the cure all for st louis
ReverieDays
I want whatever Cafardo is taking.
johnsilver
Keep that washed up peralta out of boston’s farm syste. Devers needs to be at Pawtucket playing 3b fulltime and then, final Michael Chavis (21yo) promoted to Portland who has been putting up better numbers than Devers this year promoted to Portland. Signing a washed up player just takes up time from real prospects that need defensive reps.
T-Dawg
Rick Porcello this year really sucks!!
Gary
Wow no kidding.
What happened ?
Cy Young to Sayonara.
politicsNbaseball
Last year he over performed, that is what’s happening
vinscully16
Watching the Sox-Astros game on the national feed, Don Orsillo calling the game. Great to hear Don calling a Sox game again! I miss Don.
Bruin1012
Me too
JDGoat
Why did they get rid of him? It wasn’t his idea right?
Bruin1012
Nope politics at NESN didn’t make a lot of sense to me maybe it was contract not sure but really liked Orsillo.
vinscully16
Firing Orsillo came out of nowhere – strange. I quite liked his approach to broadcasting. Not a fan of the new combination of O’Brien and Remy (don’t even get me started on Tom Caron). But, we always have Joe Castiglione.
boognailz4
Stanton and his contract should bring haunting memories of Ryan Howard to the Phils . No way this happens
zacharydmanprin
Since when is ‘mutually interested’ worthy of anyone’s time? Unless the teams have actually discussed specifics it’s pointless. The A’s will talk about any player at any time but that’s all it is. Until specifics start getting lined up and agents get contacted it’s just slipping stones on a frozen lake. Kind of pointless.
rbisingle
You’re assuming they haven’t.
mikeyank55
Nobody should buy the marlins UNTIL the sale price is reduced to pay for the Stanton contract. Luria is an idiot who teased and taunted the Miami fan base and he alone should pay. With an unecumbered
madmc44
John Silver interesting thoughts on Devers and Chavis.
Stanton talks are back. With Mookie not wanting to talk extension. I’m thinking Mookie is a fine player–how about Mookie for Stanton and a 1 of their 3 best pitching prospects in their system and we take on his monster contract which will probably be Mookie’s contract after arbitration.
I would suggest bringing Devers up more for his bat than glove. Have Butterfield work with Devers he will improve. Pablo is his own worst enemy. DFA Pablo and see if there is any interest.
Also the Sox still haven’t tried 3 B Chris Dominguez with the PawSox. He was the starting 3 B with Houston not that many years ago; what can you lose.
champions67
Taking on stanton’s contract would make it difficult to keep other FAs. Even if they can’t keep betts the money could be used to keep bogey, benintendi,JBJ,sale, kimbrel. Stanton’s contract could also prevent them from keeping players not currently on the roster like devers or groome. The only reason they should be willing to take on a contract like stantons is if the can find someone stupid enough to take price or panda’s contract, and that is almost impossible
madmc44
There you go and what a great reply…how about either Porcello, Price or Pablo.
I never thought they could unload Crawford so there is always someone out there. Price in the NL should be attractive. He has an opt out clause which may make him appealing–the Cubs with Madden and Zobrist for old time sake or the Dodgers who may be a pitcher away from beating out the Cubs.
I think you will be very pleased if you haven’t seen Jaylen Beeks pitch–he’s very capable lefty. In addition there a couple of R Handers in Greenville–A Ball– Daniel Gonzalez (Age 21) and Bryan Mata (Age 18) both from Venezuela with very respectable numbers.
Maddox is for real as a reliever. The Sox have another kid with limited history with the PawSox–Jamie Callahan–more of a closer type/ set-up guy only age 22 , a 2012– HS 2 nd rounder.