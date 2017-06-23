Twins Designate Alex Wimmers, Mason Melotakis

The Twins announced that they’ve designated left-handed reliever Mason Melotakis and right-handed reliever Alex Wimmers for assignment on Friday. The moves will clear way for the the team to select the contracts of veteran righty Dillon Gee and right-hander Trevor Hildenberger, one of the organization’s top bullpen prospects.
The DFA of Melotakis comes as something of a surprise, as he entered the season rated as one of the better relief prospects in the Twins system and has pitched well thus far in 2017, working to a combined 2.28 ERA with 10.4 K/9, 2.9 BB/9 and a ground-ball rate a bit north of 50 percent. Certainly, the Twins’ front office either saw something it didn’t like or feels there’s a good chance he’ll clear waivers, but it’s nonetheless a surprise to see him cut loose with the Twins in obvious need of bullpen help at the Major League level.
Wimmers, 28, has previously been outrighted by the Twins before, so he’ll have the option to elect free agency if he clears waivers. The former first-round pick was touted as a fairly safe bet to eventually join a big league rotation back in the 2010 draft, but his career has been derailed in large part by injuries. He’s tossed 7 1/3 inning with the 2017 Twins and walked more batters (nine) than he’s struck out (eight), though he’s posted a 3.72 ERA with 8.6 K/9 against 4.1 BB/9 in 67 2/3 career innings at Triple-A.
Comments
schaeferboom12
Why Melotakis? Belisle is on the active roster and a million times worse. Or pretty much everyone else in the bullpen
schaeferboom12
Why not Belisle? Or pretty much everyone else?
Adam
Or Turley. Belisle looks like Clayton Kershaw compared to Nick Turley
schaeferboom12
Giminez looks like Kershaw in comparison
tim815
Team Theo. Please call on Melotakis.
joe
they saw that he might be a average mlb reliever. .Belisle, Breslow, Haley, Pressly, and Turley all have proven they should not be pitching in the MLB all over a 6 plus era and have looked like they are playing slowpitch softball and they have about the same era as the back up catcher
jhinde103
Surprising for sure, FO better know both will clear waivers
tim815
Melotakis ought to get traded. In no way, shape, or form should he clear waivers. Probably 15 teams ought to claim him if it gets that far.
Adam
Melotakis? Seriously? I realize they need a 40 man spot, but creating one of those is incredibly simple… DFA Turley. He’s proven in every major league outing that he’s not a big leaguer and even if for some crazy reason the Twins FO wants to keep him the organization, after what he’s shown he would clear. I don’t get this at all.
mp9
WTF!! seriously Melotakis should came up’ get rid of Belisle or Breslow
therealryan
I hope the Rays get in on Melotakis. I’m pretty sure they currently have a spot open on the 40. I know they’ll need it for Ramos and Boxberger, but moving KK to the 60 day will open one right back up.
tim815
Anyone in mind that you think they should trade to add him? He shouldn’t make it to waivers.