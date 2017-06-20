Yangervis Solarte Headed For DL Due To Strained Oblique

The Padres announced to reporters prior to tonight’s game that infielder Yangervis Solarte was scratched from the lineup due to a strained left oblique muscle (Twitter links via Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune). He’ll be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to the injury, which he suffered taking a swing prior to tonight’s game, according to Lin.

There’s been no announcement of a timeline just yet, but oblique strains can often sideline a player for a month or more, which would be an obvious blow to Solarte’s trade stock. Signed through the 2018 season with a pair of club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Solarte stands out as an obvious trade candidate for the rebuilding Padres. After a slow start to the season, he’s been on a tear over the past month, hitting .337/.427/.589 with seven homers across his past 25 games. That incredible run has boosted Solarte’s season line to a very solid .268/.349/.425.

The versatile Solarte is capable of playing both second and third base, though he’s served as San Diego’s everyday second baseman thus far in 2017. The Padres have a number of players to whom they could turn in his absence; both Jose Pirela and Chase d’Arnaud are on the 25-man roster at the moment and have plenty of experience at second base. In Triple-A, the recently-optioned Ryan Schimpf has mashed at a .273/.314/.636 clip in eight games since being sent down. And fellow infielder Carlos Asuaje, who got off to a slow start, has raked at a .307/.430/.480 pace over his past 21 Triple-A contests.