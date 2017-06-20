Braves Notes: Adams/Freeman, Weigel, Phillips

Matt Adams’ surprisingly dominant performance for the Braves following last month’s trade has the Braves considering multiple scenarios to keep him in the lineup when Freddie Freeman returns, according to a pair of reports from Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Like the Cardinals before them, the Braves are debating the possibility of playing Adams in left field. But more interestingly, Bowman suggests that the Braves will at least discuss the possibility of Freeman playing third base — a position he played throughout high school but hasn’t played since a tiny five-game sample with the Braves’ Rookie-level affiliate back in 2007. While there will obviously be plenty of intrigue around the idea of a position change for Freeman, it’s worth noting that the Braves are very much in the preliminary stages of mapping out a strategy. David O’Brien of the Journal-Constitution tweets that it may only be likely if Freeman volunteers to move across the diamond, though he, too, notes that Atlanta hasn’t firmly ruled the idea out.
- One of the Braves’ top pitching prospects, right-hander Patrick Weigel, is on his way to see Dr. James Andrews to have his elbow examined, O’Brien reports. According to O’Brien, Weigel has a potential tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and will undergo an MRI to definitively make that determination. Weigel, 22, opened the year at Double-A Mississippi and pitched to a 2.89 ERA with 9.2 K/9 against 2.7 BB/9 through 37 1/3 innings before being promoted to Triple-A. Weigel worked to a 3.58 ERA through his first seven Triple-A starts but was shelled for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings in his most recent outing on Sunday.
- Mark Bradley of the Journal-Constitution opines that the likeliest outcome for Adams and fellow trade acquisition Brandon Phillips is that both will be traded prior to the non-waiver deadline. Adams’ work in the outfield was unsightly enough that the Cardinals traded him the Braves in the first place, Bradley points out, and the Braves don’t necessarily need another left-handed-hitting first baseman. Phillips’ age makes him unlikely to be any kind of long-term option in Atlanta, and the Braves could use August and September to get their first big league look at Ozzie Albies, Bradley continues. From my perspective, Adams would represent a fine bench option for the Braves, though he could be a relatively pricey part-time player next year depending on how great a raise he receives upon this year’s $2.8MM salary in arbitration this winter.
Comments
brewcrewbernie
“We’re going to keep playing Adams cuz he’s so good and have our star change positions.”
Translation: we want plenty more in trade than we gave up to get him originally.
xabial
But they barely gave up anything for Adams! At Least that’s what I think
antonio bananas
true, which is all they should get. what are most GMs going to believe? his current hot streak, or the 2 years of data before and his sub .220 BA vs lefties?
chop
While I’m thrilled with the production of Matt Adams, I don’t see him as a long term solution to any position we have and would bypass this scenario altogether.
It’s simple really: Freeman should always remain at 1B because he’s built for that position.
Adams can’t play defense as well in the other positions and I believe his bat will come back down to earth eventually. Get what you can for him on the trade market and find real solutions to the 3rd base position.
realgone2
No way FF goes to Third.
olereb
If you were selling your house, would you want one option or eould you like several. I would trade Nick, Kemp, and Adams all for the best deal I could find. Reason 1, I could find better use of 30 million dollars a year, need I say more
NL_East_Rivalry
So could the teams you are trading them to
LumberJerk9Billion
Amen
emtae
I’m all for it. Let’s see what Freddie can do at 3b. It’s 2-3 years before Riley ready. Ruiz still needs work. I’m all for finding a way to keep Adams in the lineup. Come August could be looking at a lineup like:
Inciarte
Markakis
Freeman
Kemp
Adams
Swanson
Albies
Flowers
Works for me. Or flip Swanson and markakis.
antonio bananas
…..flip Swanson
tylerall5
As in the batting order
olereb
Nick is consistent, he catches what he gets to but is he going to help you win a championship, not unless he is surrounded by some championship players. The Braves hsve 2 players that are championship caliber, Freddie and Inciarte,
BravesBoi
Swanson. He hasn’t been playing great this year, but he is starting to look more like himself after that atrocious start
baseball10
Trade them both if u can get anything that may be a future piece. Adams has been a fun ride hopefully we can sell high
ThatFatBoyBrett
As much as I like Adams, and although he’s been a great placeholder for freeman… there’s absolutely no reason to put our star player at a position he has played since high school. Freddie has been out of high school 9 nine years. Trade Adams is best option. He’s been good. But I don’t see him adding to our chances of playoffs other than pinch hitter.
saat@2842
I would try Freddie at third if he’s willing for rest of this year. Trade Phillips and markakis and use this lineup albies
Inciarte
Swanson
Freddie
Kemp
Adams
Flowers
D. Peterson