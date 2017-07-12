Minor MLB Transactions: 7/12/17

Here are Wednesday’s minor moves from around the league…

Catcher Ryan Lavarnway has cleared waivers and been outrighted to the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, as first noted on the team’s transaction page at MLB.com. The 29-year-old Lavarnway played in just one game with Oakland in his recent call-up, though he’s spent parts of six seasons in the Majors. In 409 big league plate appearances, the former Red Sox farmhand is a .197/.257/.315 hitter. He carries a considerably better Triple-A track record and has hit at a .274/.362/.378 clip through 232 PAs with Oakland’s Nashville affiliate in 2017.