Trade Chatter: Rangers, Rockies, Ramos, Mariners, Alonso, Cards

With 19 days until the non-waiver trade deadline, the Rangers are telling other clubs that they plan to hold, at the very least, and may yet act as buyers on the trade market, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports (on Twitter). The Rangers, of course, are all but finished in the American League West as the Astros run away with the division. However, despite a 43-45 record, Texas is just three games back in the American League Wild Card race. Morosi notes that the defending AL West champs open the season’s second half with a 10-game road trip that will likely prove pivotal in the Rangers’ determination of a course of action prior to the deadline.
More trade talk from around the game…
- The Rockies are eyeing relief help as the deadline approaches, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post writes in his latest mailbag column. One name that Saunders has heard connected to the Rox is Marlins closer AJ Ramos. The Miami Herald’s Clark Spencer reported recently that the Fish are scouting a number of rival farm systems in preparation to trade some veteran assets before the deadline, specifically naming the Rockies as a system of interest. It seems unlikely that Ramos would usurp Greg Holland as manager Bud Black’s closer, but he’d give the Rox an arm with huge strikeout potential that can be controlled through next season. And, with Holland all but certain to turn down his player option (barring an injury), Ramos would give the Rockies an option in the ninth inning in 2018. Ramos is earning $6.55MM this year and is controllable for one more season via arbitration.
- Morosi also reports that the Mariners would like to add some pitching at this year’s trade deadline, but they’re not keen on adding any rentals (Twitter links). Seattle finished the first half poorly, and the notion of sacrificing prospects for a two-month rental and a chance at a one-game playoff is off-putting to the majority of teams around the league. Even if the Mariners’ slide continues, Morosi adds that the team has no plans to move slugger Nelson Cruz, who even at 37 years of age continues to be among the game’s most productive bats. Cruz is hitting .292/.372/.520 and is earning $14.25MM this year and next — the final two seasons of a four-year, $57MM pact inked prior to the 2015 campaign.
- The Athletics have made it known to other teams that first baseman Yonder Alonso is available in trades “right now,” writes ESPN’s Buster Olney. Alonso’s availability isn’t exactly a new development, as he’s been among the most oft-speculated and reported trade candidates for most of the season’s first half. However, the A’s and Alonso’s camp were also said to be exploring talk of a possible extension. While Olney doesn’t mention the extension possibility one way or another, his newest report certainly doesn’t do much to inspire confidence that the two sides will agree to a deal. In addition to the oft-suggested Yankees fit, Olney speculatively lists the Royals as a possibility.
- The Cardinals are still looking into adding a middle-of-the-order bat and will continue to do so up through the deadline, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote in a recent chat with readers. The Cards expect that type of pursuit to perhaps run right up to the deadline, however. Goold notes that he’s been told recently that St. Louis isn’t keen on adding rental bats (e.g. J.D. Martinez) but could rethink that mentality and take a late shot at a rental if their pursuits of longer-term assets don’t prove fruitful over the next couple of weeks.
Comments
MooseMichaels
The Cardinals will have to go all in to get the bat they want and I’m not sure Mo is ready for that.
slide
mo isn’t the gm
thecat235
Mo still has a say in what happens though.
Cardinals17
Nothing is going to happen with the Cardinals in a substantial trade in 2017. Mo IS still calling the shots. Girsch would do excellent if he were on his own. However, Mo would look pretty bad if Girsch pulled off a trade that put the Cardinals in first place. Therefore, Mo isn’t going to let that happen this season.
JDGoat
Lmao that is not true.
tombenton
True
hiflew
Its seems unlikely that Ramos would usurp Greg Holland? How about nearly impossible? The only thing that will remove Holland from closing this year is injury.
yoyo137
You should really read it in context. They only said that to say basically that even though he won’t be the closer this year, once Holland leaves at the end of the year, he could take over the closer role. Taking that out of context is just nitpicking.
jhinde103
Cards need someone like ozuna if they don’t want to rent but it’ll cost some prospects
chitownsox11
The marlins and cardinals are a decent fit for an Ozuna trade, but see them wanting to give up the prospects for Ozuna.
Sean
I just don’t see them as ideal trading partners. Cards have an excess in SP and OF. Marlins will want top end talent (ala Reyes+) for Ozuna, not quantity the Cards are willing to deal. Unless the fish are extremely high on guys like Flaherty, Alcantara, Hudson, or Hicks I just don’t see them matching up well
ChiSox_Fan
Sox’ Robertson a perfect fit!
But they need to pickup salary for next year too.
padresfan
If they pick up salary then you get a lesser prospects
Shy Sox pick up salary and they get better prospects
Los Calcetines Rojos
based off of the Roberts signing and paying the overage tax from the draft I have a feeling they eat as much cash as they can if it means better prospects in return
alexgordonbeckham
Been some Quintana smoke on Twitter the past 24 hours. We’ll see if anything comes of it.
GeauxRangers
Please sell Rangers
dug
Agreed. They should treat this year like 2014, add some young talent off Gomez, Nap, Lucroy, and maybe Cashner & Ross. Reset and get ready to compete again next year.
Breezy
What do you do about the staff Ace in Darvish? Standing pat and losing him in the off-season, or trading him both equate to not competing next year imo. However, I do think there’s a good chance he resigns. Probably more than most think.
dug
It is hard to say what to do with Yu. I agree, I think there is a good chance he resigns. I would do what they did with Tex, make him their best offer right now and if he declines then put him on the market.
madmanTX
They can’t do that without selling low on those guys who are all having down years. You might want to get anything for them, but fortunately JD is the GM.
dug
In the case of Gomez and Napoli, I’d rather just give their PT to DeShields and Gallo. It will hurt to sell low on Lucroy for what they gave up, but it doesn’t appear they want to pay him either.
rangerfan23
Rangers need to keep darvish, and trade everyone else. They need to restock their farm system. Call up some young guys, give them a shot and they need to repair the bullpen.
Jack0207
I don’t think a bat will help the Cardinals as much as people think. The pitching for the team is very inconsistent. Martinez who is suppose to be the ace has gotten shelled his last 2 starts for example
thunder12k
Jay Bruce to the Cardinals? Don’t have to give up on Piscotty or Grichuk by acquiring a controlled bat and Bruce would surely cost less than say Ozuna. I think he would be a decent match.
slide
no
EndinStealth
That’s a possible fit.
themayor
Astros need another arm, what about Jeff Samardzija for David Paulino and a lower level prospect? Bigger contract so doesn’t warrant higher level prospect and they can take the risk on Paulino materializing into front end starter.
Caseys Partner
“Astros need another arm”
Why, so they can finish with a .700 winning percentage? They’re almost there now.
Just Another Fan
Uh if they want home field advantage over the Dodgers theyre going to have to better than Fiers, Musgrove & Martes, who are all currently smoke & mirrorsing their way through the current season – all 3 guys have FIPs over 5.00 – playoff teams will expose those fake good pitchers all day.
dazedatnoon
Avisail Garcia to the Cards would be great. Garcia has produced well this year and Sox should sell high……
Garcia’s value will never be higher, IMO……
fatelfunnel
I don’t see sox trading Garcia, but what would sox get in return from cardinals?
dazedatnoon
I agree with you….don’t think the Sox will trade Garcia. I do think they SHOULD though.
I would add young talent, as in 20 yr olds vs. 23 yr olds….keep the rebuild alive and stockpile as much prospects as possible. That way when they are ready to compete, they have DEPTH from multiple high draft picks and other such additions (international signings, short term signings that get traded). Competing in 2019 will just leave the White Sox at best “one piece away” again for the next 10 years.
dazedatnoon
yep, and I seen Rockies, Braves, and Brewers were teams mentioned. Maybe someone like Swarzak could sweeten the deal with the Rockies to land a haul of prospects.
dazedatnoon
oops….this was meant to be a reply to the “smoke on twitter” about Quintana
dwilson10
How about this trade: Rockies get Britton and Orioles get Rodgers, Pint, and Howard?
Just Another Fan
lmao whyyyyy would the Rockies do that? did dave stewart take over?
dwilson10
He would be a shut down bullpen arm so they would be solid after the 7th inning, then if Holland leaves in free agency they have a solid closer next season. It actually makes a good bit of sense for the O’s and Rockies.
cmancoley
3 very affordable players I hope the Angels pursue this deadline.
1. Dee Gordon in exchange for a low level prospect and we take on the contract.
2. Tommy Joseph for a few low level pitching prospects.
3. Tony Watson in exchange for Valbuena or a couple of prospects in the form of Nonie Williams and Connor Justus.
angelsfan4life412
I saw a rumor that the cubs offered Schwarber to the tigers for Fulmer?
chino31
Where would schwarber play?
EndinStealth
The Tigers hung up.